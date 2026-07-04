Emmy-winning travel host Samantha Brown picked up where she left off. A year after driving Route 66 through the entire state of Illinois, an idea took hold: what if she kept going? The result is a leg of her PBS series “Places to Love” that carries her from St. Louis, Missouri, to Tulsa, Oklahoma, through Missouri, Kansas, and Oklahoma — three states Brown says she is especially excited to experience on this stretch of the journey.

Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, St. Louis, Missouri

The trip begins with dessert. At Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, Brown orders a graham cracker concrete with malt — “like two scoops” — and learns the shop’s signature product from the inside. A concrete, she’s told, is an ice cream shake blended so thick it can be served upside down, a preparation the shop says it originated in 1959.

The custard itself is distinct from ice cream: to qualify as frozen custard, a product must contain at least 10 percent butterfat and a certain percentage of eggs. Ted Drewes has been serving St. Louis since 1929, and at the time of filming had just celebrated its 95th year in business — putting it, as Brown notes, nearly as old as Route 66 itself.

Michael Wallis, the Man Credited with Saving Route 66

Along the road, Brown says, one name comes up again and again among new shop owners: Michael Wallis. Wallis, who has written biographies and histories on a range of subjects, says the 1990 publication of his book “Route 66” surprised even him.

That book, he says, later sparked Pixar to make “Cars,” and when the film was released, business along stretches of the road rose 30 percent as a new generation — along with travelers from France, Scandinavia, and China — discovered the highway. Wallis credits ongoing foreign travel with keeping the road alive today.

Cuba, Missouri — The Mural City

In Cuba, Missouri, Brown meets mural artist Shelly Steiger, who painted the town’s first mural in 1999 or 2000. The idea from the outset was ambitious: paint 12 murals and turn them into a calendar, establishing Cuba as “the Mural City.”

Every mural, Steiger explains, must relate to the history of Cuba, and a local organization puts out calls to artists for subject matter — Steiger is not the only artist who has contributed. Standing in front of the Amelia Earhart mural, Steiger recounts the connection: during her cross-continental flight, Earhart had engine trouble and was forced to land in a field in Cuba. Steiger says painting the mural with a partner cemented a friendship that had begun before the two started working together.

Devil’s Elbow Bridge

Leaving Cuba, Brown follows Route 66 through the Ozarks to Devil’s Elbow Bridge. Ozark lumberjacks once cursed the logjams caused by a sharp bend in the river there — a “devil of an elbow” — which gave the crossing its name.

Uranus Fudge Factory

At the Uranus Fudge Factory, Brown samples a lighter side of the road. The shop reports seeing thousands of visitors a day, many drawn in by roadside billboards for the joke in the town’s name before staying for the fudge.

The shop offers 18 flavors of regular fudge and six reduced-sugar flavors; chocolate is the top seller, followed by peanut butter chocolate. Brown orders a pound of chocolate peanut butter, packed tight, for a total of $5.56.

History Museum on the Square, Springfield, Missouri

In Springfield, Missouri — one of 67 Springfields in the United States, by Brown’s count — the History Museum on the Square holds a map of Route 66 running from Los Angeles to Chicago, its timeline physically curved to follow the road’s path rather than laid out as a straight line. Springfield holds what the museum’s staff calls the town’s “birth certificate”: a copy of the original telegram, held in the National Archives, in which planners requested the route be designated “66” rather than “60,” accepting it in place of “62.”

Route 66 was replaced by the interstate highway system over the following decades — five highways built over roughly 30 years — after 59 years in service, and towns that lost their on- and off-ramps suffered as a result. Author Michael Wallis, asked whether saving the road was his mission in writing his 1990 book, confirms it was: by 1985, when the last of the highway’s shields came down and the road was decertified, he understood that the people along the route were still there.

Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum

Brown visits the Battle of Carthage Civil War Museum, where retired teacher and author Steve Cottrell — who wrote a book on the battle — describes a painting completed in 1990 depicting the 1861 Battle of Carthage. The battle pitted Missourians against Missourians: Union troops, many of them German American immigrants from the St. Louis area, against the Missouri State Guard, the state militia.

Because the battle came early in the Civil War, before the blue-versus-gray uniform system was standardized, regiments that could raise roughly 1,000 men were permitted to design their own uniforms, resulting in what Cottrell calls “funky” dress. Cottrell frames the museum’s approach as telling the complete story, difficult parts included, so visitors understand the full history rather than “half a book.”

From Missouri, Brown crosses into Kansas, which she notes carries just 13.2 miles of Route 66 — her first visit to the state.

Gearhead Curios, Galena, Kansas

In Galena, Kansas, Brown stops at Gearhead Curios, a former Texaco station now serving as a roadside curiosity shop. Owner Aaron Perry — who calls himself the curator, since a curator looks after something that belongs to others — says the property found him in 2018 after he spotted a “for sale by owner” sign while stopping to photograph it. Perry describes the shop as a time capsule for road trippers, with a ceiling covered in license plates gifted by travelers, some dedicated to lost loved ones, cars, or past road trips.

The station’s restroom, which Perry says is among the most photographed on Route 66, features a pink mid-century toilet, a Model A Ford hood-side divider, a powder-coated funnel urinal, and a flushing mechanism that routes water through a vintage Texaco oil can. Perry also offers individual devices allowing women to use the funnel urinal standing up, an option he believes is unique on the route; travelers who use it are invited to honk a horn and are photographed holding a hubcap in celebration.

Blue Whale of Catoosa

Crossing into Oklahoma, Brown stops at the Blue Whale of Catoosa, built in 1972 as part of a private playground for its designer’s grandchildren. Today it operates as a city park and remains one of the most recognizable roadside attractions on Route 66.

Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, Tulsa, Oklahoma

In Tulsa, Brown visits Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios, a souvenir shop built inside a 1950s gas station. Owner Mary Beth Babcock, a longtime retail veteran, says she spotted the gas station for sale on Facebook about 30 minutes after deciding she wanted to open something small. She created a mascot, Buck Atom — a “space cowboy” — and built the shop’s identity, including the word “curio,” around the idea of selling a little of everything under a cosmic theme.

The shop also features a custom Muffler Man, part of a tradition of roadside fiberglass giants that dates to the 1960s and traces back to the Gemini Giant in Wilmington, Illinois; Babcock says she worked with a fabricator who created a mold to produce new custom Muffler Men for the route today.

Historic Greenwood District

Brown’s stop in Tulsa’s Greenwood neighborhood addresses one of the city’s most significant historical events: the Tulsa massacre. On May 31, 1921, over roughly 18 hours, more than 1,000 homes and businesses were destroyed and an estimated 300 Black lives were lost — an event described in the episode as believed to be the single worst incident of racial violence in American history. Michael Wallis, reflecting on the role of his book, says the goal was to tell the complete story of the road — “black, white, shades of gray, the good, bad, the ugly” — including acknowledging that the Mother Road could, at times, be “an abusive mother.”

Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza

The episode closes at Cyrus Avery Centennial Plaza. The plaza’s sculpture, “East Meets West,” depicts a man driving a Model T Ford alongside a horse-drawn wagon, symbolizing the transition from the oil-field era — Tulsa was once known as the oil capital of the world — to the automobile age. Cyrus Avery, honored in the plaza and on the nearby Cyrus Avery Memorial Bridge (originally the 11th Street Bridge across the Arkansas River), is known as the father of Route 66 for his role in routing the highway through Oklahoma; a direct line between Chicago and Los Angeles would not have passed anywhere near the state.

Brown’s leg of the journey ends in Tulsa, with plans to continue through the rest of Oklahoma, into Texas, and beyond.

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