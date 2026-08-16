Route 66 Sodas and Dirty Pops on the Mother Road

One of the slices of Americana culture I’ve been noticing along Route 66 is the modern day soda. There are craft sodas and dirty sodas sprinkled across the Mother Road like back in the day when grocers, pharmacies and diners were installing soda fountains.

I’ve picked up bottled Route 66 Sodas at visitor’s centers and old gas station museums along the route — and lately I’ve started spotting them on local grocery store shelves too. Blu Razzberri, Root Beer, Lime, Grape — real cane sugar, two dollars each, sitting in a wire basket under a hand-lettered sign like they’ve been there since before the interstate.

And then there’s the other soda, the loud one. I’ve counted dozens of dirty soda stops along the route by now — food trucks with neon paint jobs and menu boards the size of drive-in movie screens, street vendors, and diners that have simply added a “dirty” column to the drink list.

A trailer like Midwest Sips — parked in a strip-mall lot, offering dirty soda, energy drinks, popcorn, tea, lemonade and water off one folding window — could be doing business two hundred feet from where a Route 66 Soda is sitting in a gas station gift shop case. Same highway, same instinct, sixty years apart.

The Fountain Era

This isn’t the first time soda has been a roadside fad on Route 66. From roughly 1940 to 1960, soda fountains became a signature feature of the route — installed in pharmacies, diners and five-and-dimes, mixed to order behind the counter, and aimed squarely at kids choosing their own combination of ice and syrup. It wasn’t a chain, and it wasn’t one famous stop. It was a pattern that showed up everywhere along the highway at once, the same way dirty soda and craft soda are showing up everywhere along it now.

A few of those fountains are still pouring. Monarch Pharmacy & Soda Fountain in Baxter Springs, Kansas — 13 miles of Route 66 pass through the state, and this is one of the stops that makes the mileage count — still serves hand-spun shakes and cherry phosphates off swivel stools.

In Webb City, Missouri, the old-fashioned soda fountain at what’s now Bradbury Bishop Deli survived only because a former employee bought the property before it closed for good. Today, Webb City’s CinnaRoller has an entire menu of Dirty Sodas and Energy Drinks.

The Dirty Pop & Soda Craze

The current dirty soda craze didn’t start on Route 66 — it started in St. George, Utah, in 2010, when Nicole Tanner opened a drive-thru soda shop called Swig and began mixing name-brand soda with flavored syrup and cream. It stayed a regional habit for over a decade before Olivia Rodrigo was photographed with a Swig cup in 2021 and the Hulu show “The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives” put soda runs on national television in 2024.

Swig alone now runs more than 140 locations across 16 states, and PepsiCo has started rolling out its own ready-to-drink dirty soda flavors — which means the trend has done exactly what the old fountain drinks eventually did: gone from mixed-to-order behind a counter to something you can buy off a shelf.

That’s the shape both fads share, sixty-plus years apart.

A syrup-and-soda combination starts as something a person mixes for you on the spot, at a counter or out a truck window, and it ends up bottled and sitting under a sign that says two dollars each.

What’s the Same, What’s Different

Fountain sodas were tied to a place — you went to the pharmacy, the diner. Dirty soda trailers are mobile, and the bottled Route 66 Sodas travel with you once you buy them. Is that a meaningful shift, or just packaging?

Both fads lean hard on nostalgia — the fountain era literally was nostalgia by the time Route 66 tourism took off, and now dirty soda is being marketed the same way. That’s how Americana circles back around and reinvents itself on the Mother Road.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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