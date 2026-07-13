Route 66 Sign Maker Shares Craft and Passion at AAA Route 66 Road Fest

At the lively AAA Route 66 Road Fest, host Jason Spiess interviewed Jerome of Your Type Letters and Shapes to discuss the custom fabrication of iconic Route 66 signage that has become a staple for travelers and communities along the Mother Road.

Jerome’s Minnesota-based company specializes in fully custom aluminum signs and shapes built to each client’s exact specifications.

“You can’t open up a catalog and say I want that,” he explained.

Instead, the team collaborates closely with customers to create one-of-a-kind pieces. The signs are constructed from durable aluminum with a powder-coat finish, making them resistant to rust, fading, and extreme weather—from Minnesota winters to Arizona heat—positioning them as true “lifetime investments.”

The company has installed over 100 Route 66 signs stretching from Chicago to California, covering approximately 90% of the states along the historic route. While freight costs rise for shipments far from their Minnesota facility, the team ships nationwide and works with communities regardless of location.

Kansas’s short 13.2-mile stretch of Route 66 presented a unique challenge, but Jerome noted they’ve successfully placed installations in most segments of the corridor.

The signs are three-dimensional, freestanding fabrications that can be semi-permanently anchored to concrete pads or left portable. Sizes vary widely—ranging from four feet to as tall as 12 feet—with some featuring oversized “6” numerals large enough for visitors to sit inside for memorable photos.

The Kingman-style Route 66 signs visible at the event stand about seven feet tall, though each community can request dimensions and designs tailored to their identity.

Spiess and Jerome highlighted how these photo-worthy signs have become powerful tools for local promotion.

“Everybody wants to take their pictures,” Jerome said, noting that the images often go viral on social media, boosting visibility for towns and businesses.

The signs help communities highlight what makes their stretch of Route 66 unique, turning individual cities into memorable stops on the long journey.

Personal Connection to the Road

Though based in Winona, Minnesota (near the Wisconsin border), Jerome operates sales and marketing from Sturgis, South Dakota. The conversation touched on the growing popularity of the route, fueled by classic cars, social media, family travel, ghost tours, abandoned-site exploration, and even underwater boat tours in Illinois.

Both men celebrated the emerging “event economy,” where Route 66 functions as an on-demand, year-round attraction that continues to draw new generations. Spiess emphasized that there is “no wrong way to enjoy Route 66,” whether through scenic drives, photography, history, or unique local experiences.

The interview wrapped with Jerome extending an open invitation: the company works with municipalities, nonprofits, civic groups, and private businesses alike.

“What can we build for you?” he asked, inviting communities to bring their Route 66 vision to life with lasting, high-quality fabrications.

He ended the interview with gratitude for Route 66 and their fantastic travelers.

“Thank you so much and enjoy Route 66,” Jerome said. “We love being part of it.”

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

For other Route 66 Americana Archive features and interviews, click here

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com