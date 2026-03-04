As the iconic Mother Road marks its 100th anniversary in 2026 (celebrating from its official establishment in 1926 to now), one of the most nostalgic stops along Historic Route 66 is gearing up for a blockbuster celebration.

Nestled in the heart of the Mojave Desert in Amboy, California, Roy’s Motel & Café—famous for its neon sign, vintage pumps, and retro charm—will host the 2nd Annual Route 66 Cruzin’ Car Show on Saturday, March 7, 2026.

This free, family-friendly event doubles as a tribute to America’s 250th birthday, blending classic cars, pin-up glamour, live music, and desert vibes into one unforgettable day (and night).

The star of the show? A dazzling lineup of classic vehicles, hot rods, customs, and bikes from all eras and makes. Participants and spectators alike will roll in starting around 8:00 AM PST, with the main show kicking off at 10:00 AM.

Expect chrome-shined gems like chopped coupes, flame-painted customs, and golden-era cruisers gleaming under the wide-open desert sky—think the kind of rides that define West Coast kustom culture.

Trophies and awards will be handed out in various categories around 2:00 PM, recognizing the best of the best.

Adding a splash of retro glamour is the Ms. Amboy Pin-Up Contest, featuring $500 in cash prizes and custom artwork by Bill Copeland. Contestants will strut their vintage style in true 1950s fashion, with appearances and meet-and-greets featuring personalities like Wonderhussy and Hot Rod Holly.

It’s the perfect nod to Route 66’s golden age of diners, motels, and pin-up culture.

The fun doesn’t stop at cars and contestants. The full schedule promises:

Live music by Sarah Barlow to keep the energy high

Food vendors, raffles, and plenty of eats

Vendors selling custom merch, Route 66 souvenirs, and more

Free dry camping for those making it a weekend getaway

Outdoor movies under the stars

A special sign lighting ceremony to illuminate Roy’s legendary neon after dark

Sponsors including Lowie Tozser Design (LTD), West Coast Kustoms, Customikes, 928 Pinup Dolls, and others are backing the event, ensuring top-notch vibes and prizes. Photography will capture the magic, with credits to talents like Samuel H. Prudencio (@shphphotografia).

Located at 87520 National Trails Hwy, Amboy, CA 92304, Roy’s is an easy detour off I-40 in the remote Mojave—about 2 hours from Barstow or Las Vegas, perfect for a road trip pilgrimage.

Pre-registration for vehicles, the pin-up contest, and other entries wrapped up earlier this year (around early February 2026), but the event remains free to attend for spectators. For questions, sponsorships, or last-minute details, contact Ken at ken@visitamboy.com or 760-733-1066.

Whether you’re a gearhead hunting for chrome inspiration, a pin-up fan ready to cheer on the contestants, or just someone craving authentic Route 66 nostalgia, this event delivers it all in one desert package.

Mark your calendar—March 7, 2026, is shaping up to be a highlight of the centennial year. See you in Amboy! 🛣️🚗💄✨

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube