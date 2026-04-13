A few news briefs across Route 66 that continue to highlight restorations, creative attractions, centennial momentum, and inspiring stories as the highway approaches its 100th anniversary.

Bristow’s Iconic Plymouth Chrysler Tower Lights Up Again

After years of darkness and decay, the historic Plymouth Chrysler Tower in Bristow, Oklahoma, is shining brightly once more along Route 66. The landmark, built in the late 1940s and standing over 100 feet tall (taller than Tulsa’s Golden Driller), has been fully restored through a community effort. The revival is already drawing visitors and giving a boost to tourism in this classic stop on the Mother Road.

The multiyear project cost more than $1.1 million, supported by private donations, brick sales tied to local families, and a significant state grant. Leaders from the Bristow Historical Society call it both an economic investment for the town and a meaningful lift for Route 66 travelers. One supporter whose family purchased a commemorative brick said it feels incredibly rewarding to see the “memorabilia back to life.”

Out-of-state visitors are noticing the change. A traveler from Wichita, Kansas, who remembered the tower in its rusty state, described the restored version as “cool” and a welcome sight. With the Route 66 centennial approaching, Bristow leaders hope the illuminated beacon will become a major draw, supporting local businesses and highlighting the town’s place on the historic highway.

Source: “Restored Plymouth Chrysler Tower lights up again, drawing visitors to Bristow on Route 66” by Leighton Leatherman, KTUL (April 12, 2026)

Missouri’s Route 66 Neon Park Shines with Restored Vintage Signs

A new open-air museum in St. Robert, Missouri, is giving rescued mid-century Route 66 neon signs a vibrant second life inside George M. Reed Roadside Park. The Route 66 Neon Park displays restored signs that once lit up motels, diners, liquor stores, and garages along the Mother Road—many of which had been decaying in fields or stored away for decades before being donated to the city.

Standouts include the AlPac Motel sign, the distinctive lettering from the Alura/Lin-Air Motel, the D&G Liquor sign, and the eye-catching “jail bird” design from Tri-State Bonding. Lighted pathways and storyboards let visitors get close day or night, with neon glowing from sunset to midnight. The park is free, pet-friendly, and includes picnic tables plus Missouri’s Route 66 Centennial Interactive Shield.

It offers two experiences in one: daytime history lessons and nighttime neon magic. These “orphaned signs” now have a permanent home that perfectly captures the spirit of classic roadside America for travelers heading through the Ozarks.

Source: “Route 66 Neon Park – In the Heart of the Ozarks,” Pulaski County Missouri Tourism; and related coverage from Frommer’s (Jan. 26, 2026).

Kingman, Arizona, Rolls Out Centennial Projects and Museum Upgrades

Kingman, known as the “Heart of Historic Route 66,” is gearing up in a big way for the 2026 centennial. The Arizona Route 66 Museum finished major exhibit renovations in late 2025, while newer additions include the Powerhouse Dog Park (with its own mini Route 66 drive-thru shield) and the Beale Street Theater, which opened in 2025 and will screen a special documentary in 2026.

Other highlights include the Route 66 Drive-Thru Shield, a heart-shaped neon sign, new murals, and the Leaning Route 66 Shield photo op. The city is also bringing back favorites like the Kingman Route 66 Fest, the Historic Route 66 Fun Run, and Street Drags, plus welcoming events such as the Drive Home VII classic-car caravan.

These projects blend fresh infrastructure with preserved roadside charm, positioning Kingman as a must-stop hub for centennial travelers chasing neon, classic cars, and nostalgia along the full 2,400-mile journey.

Source: “Route 66 Centennial: Celebrate the Journey in 2026!” Explore Kingman

Albuquerque Hosts “Roads & Rails Festival” to Celebrate Route 66’s Centennial

Albuquerque, New Mexico, will mark 100 years of Route 66 with the free “Roads & Rails Festival” on April 18–19, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards and presented by the WHEELS Museum. The family-friendly event celebrates “all things wheels”—cars, trains, bikes, trucks, trolleys, and more—tying directly into the Mother Road’s centennial by blending transportation history with community fun.

Activities include live music, local food trucks and vendors, trolley and walking tours, hands-on activities for kids, vehicle displays and tours, exhibits, talks, and a special meetup for former railroad workers and their families. Held at the Rail Yards, the festival offers a perfect backdrop for exploring the intersection of rail and road history that shaped the American West and Route 66 itself.

As one of the early centennial events in New Mexico, the gathering invites the public to experience the spirit of the highway through nostalgia, education, and celebration. Donations are welcome to support the WHEELS Museum, but admission is free, making it an accessible way for locals and travelers alike to get their kicks on Route 66 ahead of bigger national festivities.

Source: “Celebrate 100 years of Route 66 at the Roads & Rails Festival,” KRQE (April 8, 2026)

Photo: CBS News

Athlete with Parkinson’s Co-Captains Team Cycling Most of Route 66

Bill Bucklew, diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease at age 43 in 2012, is co-captaining Team Route 66—a group of athletes with Parkinson’s—as they tackle roughly 1,600 miles of the historic highway on recumbent tricycles. The journey begins April 20, 2026, in Chicago and aims to reach Phoenix, Arizona, the day before the World Parkinson’s Congress on May 23. Bucklew, an accomplished endurance athlete with 11 Olympic-distance triathlons, nearly 50 marathons, a Mount Kilimanjaro climb, and cross-country walks under his belt, uses extreme challenges to fight the disease’s progression through the “medicine of exercise.”

The team, made up of riders from the Midwest and Toronto, will pass through St. Louis, Oklahoma City, Amarillo, and Gallup while riding in support of Parkinson’s awareness and fundraising. They’re using sponsor-provided TerraTrike recumbent tricycles, which sit low to the ground and require no balance—making cycling accessible again for those who’ve had to give it up due to the disease’s effects on movement and stability. Bucklew has previously completed a 4,000-mile cross-country cycle and other relays, always turning personal challenges into platforms for awareness.

The ride coincides with Route 66’s centennial, adding symbolic weight as the team gets its “kicks on Route 66” while heading toward the global Parkinson’s gathering. Donations are being accepted throughout the journey, continuing Bucklew’s long history of using athletic adventures to shine a light on one of the fastest-growing neurological conditions in the U.S. For many on the team, it’s both a big adventure and a powerful statement about resilience.

Source: “Athlete with Parkinson’s set to serve as co-captain of team cycling most of Route 66,” CBS News Chicago

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