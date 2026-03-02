Albuquerque Kicks Off Centennial with Mother Road Half Marathon

The NM Route 66 “Mother Road” Half Marathon took place on Sunday, March 1, 2026, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, presented by the nonprofit RunFit (founded in 2006 to promote healthy lifestyles). The event featured a half-marathon (with a 3.5-hour cutoff), a 6.6-mile run, 6.6K run/walk options, a 1-mile walk, and possibly a kids’ run, all routed along historic sections of Route 66 to highlight its iconic role in the city’s culture and community.

It served as an early kickoff to the year-long Route 66 Centennial celebrations. Proceeds benefited the Albuquerque Little Theatre, a nearly 100-year-old institution offering live performances and education. Volunteer Jackie Luchini noted, “The road is an iconic part of Albuquerque’s culture and community, and this run really highlights those pieces of that road.”

The race started near the Albuquerque Little Theatre and drew participants celebrating the “Mother Road” spirit.

(Source: KRQE, March 1, 2026; RunFit event pages)

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Tulsa Rewrites Rules for Neon Sign Grants After “Fake” Neon Discoveries

The City of Tulsa is updating specifications for its long-running neon sign grant program, which has subsidized over 70 signs since 2019 (with grants covering up to 50% of costs, max $10,000). Several funded signs turned out to lack actual neon, instead using molded embossed materials lit from behind that mimic traditional neon tubing.

Examples include the “Capital of Route 66” sign, Big Dipper Creamery, and Anybody’s Guest. The Tulsa Route 66 Commission is now requiring glass tubes lit from within (by traditional neon gas or LED filament) and more detailed drawings in applications—several were rejected in early February for not meeting this.

No funds are being recouped, as awards were made in good faith amid evolving tech and unclear prior rules. This aims to preserve authentic neon aesthetics for the centennial tourism boom, especially with events planned for May 30 in Tulsa and OKC.

The sign grants are limited to 50% of the cost, up to $10,000. In 2025, the sign grants included:

Buck’s Vintage ($4,963)

MeFreak ($1,987)

Blue Dome Bottle ($10,000)

Decopolis TulsaRama ($10,000)

Capitol of Route 66 ($7.700)

Goldsmith Shoppe ($4,237)

Ike’s Chili ($9,251)

The Tulsa Route 66 Commission has awarded grants for neon signs since 2019.

(Source: NewsOn6, March 1, 2026)

Azusa, California Unveils New Mural and Monument for Route 66 Centennial

Azusa celebrated the 100th anniversary of Route 66 (the “Mother Road”) with the unveiling of a new mural and iconic monument at the corner of Foothill Boulevard and Alameda Avenue. The installation highlights several local landmarks along Foothill Boulevard, a historically significant thoroughfare.

City Manager Sergio Gonzalez said, “We want to make sure that people come through Azusa, see this beautiful mural, pay homage to the mother road, and also stay in Azusa shop and eat and contribute.” Mayor Eddie Alvarez noted the area’s long history, while Historian and City Clerk Jeffrey Cornejo emphasized Azusa’s pop culture ties to the road.

Members of the Bottoms Car Club expressed pride, with Lavonne Gomez calling it “a good centerpiece” for their annual “Cruising Back 2 Route 66” car show. Azusa positioned itself as the first California city to complete such a tribute ahead of the full 2026 celebrations, aiming to boost tourism and community engagement.

(Source: ABC7 Los Angeles, February 26, 2026; city announcements from January 2026 unveiling)

Missouri Rolls Out Traveling Exhibit and Statewide Programming

Missouri launched centennial programming with a traveling exhibit titled “Missouri’s Main Street: 100 Years on Route 66,” which will visit communities statewide throughout 2026. Additional events include webinars, new displays, and oral history collections via the State Historical Society.

Springfield, MO, remains the designated national kickoff city with events from April 30 onward, including concerts, car shows, and parades. This builds excitement for the full year of observances across the state’s alignments, with upcoming talks like “Telling Missouri’s Route 66 Story” on March 10.

(Source: Columbia Tribune, February 26, 2026)

Sapulpa Highlights Route 66’s Century-Long Role in Connecting Farmers to America

In an article marking the centennial, Sapulpa, Oklahoma (known as the “Crossroads of America” and situated near historic alignments), reflects on how Route 66—commissioned in 1926—served as a vital lifeline for rural farmers.

The highway enabled efficient trucking of Oklahoma’s wheat, cattle, cotton, dairy, and produce to national markets, far beyond local or rail options, while bringing in essential supplies like equipment and seeds. It transformed agricultural transport during tough times like the Dust Bowl, when families migrated west along the route. Sapulpa’s Rock Creek Bridge (a steel truss on an early Ozark Trail segment) facilitated this flow and is currently under restoration as a symbol of that legacy.

Agriculture remains central to Sapulpa’s economy today, supported by modern transport and local programs like FFA education that prepare future leaders. The piece ties this history to 2026 celebrations, noting the enduring impact in every truck of cattle, hay trailer, or grain shipment along the “Mother Road.”

(Source: Sapulpa Times, February 23, 2026; and FFA.org)

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