As February 2026 winds down, communities along the historic highway are launching tributes, exhibits, events, and tools to honor its legacy—from its 1926 designation to its pop culture icon status. The iconic Mother Road turns 100 on November 11, 2026, and communities are already rolling out fun, heartfelt, and historical tributes.

Here’s a quick summary of five news stories capturing the Route 66 excitement right now:

“Ghost of the Colonial Hotel” Sculpture to Honor Springfield, Missouri – Birthplace of Route 66

In downtown Springfield (where the famous 1926 telegram naming Route 66 was sent from the Colonial Hotel), a new wire-frame “architectural ghost” sculpture by Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal is set for installation at the former hotel site (now part of the Birthplace of Route 66 Plaza). The ethereal piece will evoke the building’s pre-interstate heyday as a community hub, with dedication planned around the national centennial kickoff on April 30, 2026.

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“Will Rogers Highway: Route 66” Exhibit Opens at Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore, Oklahoma

Opening February 27, 2026, this exhibit at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum dives into the highway’s evolution—from early trails to its 1926 official start, the 1936 congressional renaming as the Will Rogers Highway (honoring the beloved humorist who died in 1935), the 1952 rededication, and its ties to literature (The Grapes of Wrath), music (Woody Guthrie), and film (Pixar’s Cars). The grand opening included guests like author Michael Wallis (Cars’ Sheriff voice) and Route 66 Alliance reps, with free admission, a Q&A, and Cars screening. It runs through February 2027—ideal for visitors exploring Oklahoma’s longest drivable stretch.

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SCV BandCast Launches 2026 Battle of the Bands Series at Route 66 Venue in Santa Clarita Valley, California SCV BandCast is hosting a semiannual original-music-only tournament on the dual outdoor stages at the Route 66 venue. Local bands can pre-register, undergo selection, receive mentorship, compete with SCV-connected celebrity judges and public voting, and vie for prizes like a $1,000 headlining gig. Key events hit mid-summer and December 2026—infusing live music into the highway-named spot during centennial celebrations.

Starting in March 2026, SCV BandCast will launch a monthly interview series featuring a panel of mainstream celebrity judges, all of whom have roots in the Santa Clarita Valley. These industry icons will provide mentorship and evaluation throughout the competition, bridging the gap between local talent and the global music industry. Bands must pre-register in person at Route 66 during the following SCV BandCast events: March 21; April 18; May 16 and June 20.

Sponsorship tiers include on-stage branding, speaking engagements, and dedicated booth spaces at the Route 66 events.

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Babies born at Presbyterian Hospital will be offered a limited-edition “Born on Route 66” onesie. (Credit: Presbyterian Healthcare Services)

Newborns at Presbyterian Hospital in Albuquerque Receive Limited-Edition “Born on Route 66” Onesies

To mark the centennial, Presbyterian Hospital is gifting 2026 newborns special limited-edition onesies proclaiming “Born on Route 66” (with additional themed merch available). This heartwarming New Mexico initiative welcomes the next generation to the Mother Road’s enduring spirit in one of its major cities along the route.

“Route 66 is part of Albuquerque’s identity, and so are the families we serve every day,” said Dr. Rebecca Vasilion, Women’s Program medical director, Presbyterian Healthcare Services. “This is a joyful way to honor our city’s history while celebrating new life and welcoming our youngest community members.”

Presbyterian Hospital will also sell limited edition commemorative items and participate in events.

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Interactive Route 66 Road Trip Guide Launched by Wanderlab and Choice Hotels

Dropped in late February 2026, this dynamic digital guide maps the full 2,500-mile route across eight states, spotlighting historic sites, attractions, dining, lodging, and highlights (with strong focus on Oklahoma’s red dirt and landmarks).

It’s designed to help travelers plan centennial adventures and dive deeper into the highway’s history—perfect timing for the year’s road trips.

"Route 66 isn't just a road but a century's worth of stories and experiences, and travelers on Tripadvisor remind us of that every day," noted Steve Paganelli, CDME, VP, Global Media & Partnerships at Tripadvisor. "We're seeing Route 66 interest surge on our platform– with a 20% growth in pageviews year over year from 2023 to 2024– from reviews to forums, as more travelers look to hit the open road. Partnering with Choice Hotels lets us turn that passion into a practical, end-to-end guide so people can confidently plan, book, and experience this iconic journey."

Here’s a list of ideas and stays from Tripadvisor:

Kick off your Route 66 adventure in historic Illinois: The adventure begins in historic Illinois, where Route 66 officially starts with neon-lit diners, towering roadside oddities, stays at Country Inn & Suites by Radisson Bolingbrook, and museums packed with Americana. Must-see stops include the Illinois State Fairgrounds Route 66 Experience and the iconic Polk-a-Dot Drive-In for a retro dining experience.

Discover Missouri‘s classic stops on the Mother Road: Missouri’s stretch delivers pure Americana with the historic Chain of Rocks Bridge curving dramatically over the Mississippi River, stays at Comfort Suites, St. Louis - Sunset Hills, and the nostalgic 66 Drive-In Theatre for movies under the stars.

Kansas‘ 13 mighty miles of Route 66: Though Kansas claims only 13 miles of Route 66, it packs outsized charm with the beautifully preserved Old Riverton Store from the 1920s and stays at Comfort Suites Speedway - Kansas City, where the all-suite setup provides space to spread out with complimentary breakfast for the road ahead.

Explore Oklahoma‘s iconic stops on the longest stretch of 66: Oklahoma boasts more Route 66 miles than any other state, featuring instantly recognizable icons like the striking red Round Barn architectural curiosity and community landmark. Travelers can rest at Sleep Inn and Suites Oklahoma City, a comfortable base for exploring the city’s Route 66 sights with rooms designed for rest and convenience.

Texas-sized fun on Route 66’s boldest stretch: Texas delivers everything bigger with the famous Cadillac Ranch art installation, stays at Comfort Inn & Suites, and Big Texan Steak Ranch’s legendary 72-ounce steak challenge in Amarillo.

Neon nights and desert sights on New Mexico Route 66: New Mexico’s stretch combines wide-open skies with the Route 66 Auto Museum’s well-curated collection of classic cars and vintage memorabilia, plus stays at Quality Inn & Suites Gallup I-40 Exit 20, freshly renovated and conveniently located near Red Rock State Park and the historic El Morro Theatre.

Red rocks, retro stops, and Arizona Route 66 magic: Arizona offers dramatic scenery from pine forests to desert vistas, highlighted by the awe-inspiring Meteor Crater & Barringer Space Museum and scenic accommodations at Comfort Inn I-17 & I-40, surrounded by Ponderosa pines near the San Francisco Peaks base.

California classics mark the Route 66 finish line: The journey concludes in California with the cinematic finale at Santa Monica Pier’s “End of the Trail” sign where Route 66 meets the Pacific Ocean, complemented by the nostalgic time capsule experience at Peggy Sue’s 50’s Diner, retro and unapologetically nostalgic in the desert. Conclude the trip close by to top restaurants at the Comfort Suites Barstow Near I-15.

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In summary, the Route 66 Centennial is gaining serious momentum with a blend of artistic tributes (like Springfield’s sculpture), historical deep dives (Claremore’s exhibit), community fun (Santa Clarita’s music battles and Albuquerque’s newborn nods), and practical tools (the new interactive hotel motel guide).

Major events loom ahead—Springfield’s national kickoff April 30–May 3, Tulsa’s big Classic Car event on May 30 bash, and many more festivals, parades, and exhibits nationwide.

The Mother Road’s story continues to inspire and make memories for millions!

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