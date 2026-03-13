A Route 66 Round Up featuring news stories tied to the Mother Road and the 100th anniversary celebrations in 2026.

Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen Opens on Route 66 in Miami, Oklahoma

A new Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen opened to the public on Thursday, March 12, 2026, at 10:30 a.m. at 2416 Main St. in Miami, OK—right on historic Route 66, across from the Walmart Super Center and in front of the First Christian Church.

Mayor Bless Parker, who celebrated with excitement: “Popeyes! You all thought it wasn’t gonna happen and then —💥 BAM! It’s here! Opening day for Popeyes!”

The spot is expected to boost local sales tax revenue and serve both residents and travelers along the route.

It joins nearby Popeyes in Webb City and Neosho, MO; Centerton, AR; and Broken Arrow, OK. Menu details are at popeyes.com (Source: KOAM News / Joplin News First, March 12, 2026)

USPS Reveals Eight Route 66 Forever Stamps for the Centennial

The U.S. Postal Service announced a pane of 16 Forever stamps (eight unique designs, duplicated) showcasing iconic sites from each Route 66 state: Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona, and California.

Photographed by David J. Schwartz and designed by Greg Breeding, the first-day ceremony is May 5, 2026, at the National Postal Forum in Phoenix (public welcome). These stamps capture the road’s adventurous spirit—ideal for collectors honoring the 100-year mark. (Source: USPS press release, March 11-12, 2026)

Michael Wallis Grand Marshal for Tulsa’s Record-Attempting Route 66 Capital Cruise

Author Michael Wallis (of Route 66: The Mother Road fame and Sheriff in Cars) is among four grand marshals for the May 30, 2026, Route 66 Capital Cruise parade in Tulsa.

The massive event aims for a Guinness World Record as the largest classic car parade, highlighting Oklahoma’s longest drivable Route 66 stretch and tying into statewide centennial festivities.

Register to drive in the parade, sponsor or exhibit at the Capital Cruise Expo, lend a hand as a volunteer, or simply come join in on the fun and be a part of history! Check this page and follow their Facebook event page for frequent updates as we get closer to May 30. (Source: Route66News.com, VisitTulsa March 12, 2026)

EVENT DETAILS

Tulsa’s Route 66 Capital Cruise

📍11th & Yale to 11th & Denver

May 30, 2026 | Cars roll out at 8 AM

World-record classic car parade, food trucks, live music, vendors, and festivities.

Capital Cruise Expo

📍Expo Square

May 28, 2026 | 2-8 PM

May 29, 2026 | 10 AM-8 PM

Driver & volunteer pick up, vendors, and activations. Open to the community.

Capital Cruise Tailgate

📍Expo Square

May 29, 2026 | 4-8 PM

Tire kick, food, live music, Tulsa Kids Market, activations, and vendors. Open to the community.

Flagstaff packed with festivals celebrating Route 66, Dark Skies, Pride and more

This high-elevation mountain town near the Grand Canyon will offer dozens of festivals featuring arts, music, cultural performances and more throughout 2026.

Highlights this year include the Centennial of Route 66, the 30th Flagstaff Pride in the Pines, and the 25th anniversary of Flagstaff becoming the first International Dark Sky City. Nearly every week between those historic milestones will bring additional special events and festivals to the city.

Flagstaff will commemorate the Route 66 Centennial on June 6 with free musical performances around Heritage Square downtown, 3D-illusionary street art, and even skywriting at 11:30 a.m. This 100% free event coincides with the popular Hullabaloo festival in Wheeler Park, guaranteeing a celebratory summer weekend.

Flagstaff Pride will follow on June 20 at Thorpe Park, marking the 30th anniversary of this uniquely Flagstaff event. This celebration of visibility and belonging will be a free event this year, though participants are required to reserve a ticket online at flagstaffpride.org.

This year also marks the silver anniversary of Flagstaff becoming the first International Dark Sky City in 2001. While more than 200 places around the world have followed Flagstaff in protecting the night sky from light pollution, Flagstaff remains the most populous dark-sky place in the world.

The city’s decision to protect stargazing will be celebrated with several outdoor activities throughout the year, beginning with the April 13-20 International Dark Sky Week that includes a Starlight in the Square event in Heritage Square.

Also planned is a Star Party with family activities and speakers Oct. 1-3. Learn more at flagstaffdarkskies.org.

New Illinois Route 66 Map Debuts for 100th Anniversary

Illinois DOT released its first updated Route 66 map since 1998, featuring attractions, historic sites, towns, and a timeline of the route’s legacy.

Partnered with the Illinois Route 66 Scenic Byway, it’s printed sustainably and free—request online or snag at rest areas. Perfect for planning centennial drives through the state where the road begins. (Source: KWQC and Illinois DOT, March 13, 2026)

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