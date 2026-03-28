Normal announces Route 66 commemorative projects

The Town of Normal has announced several projects commemorating the 100th anniversary of Route 66.

Projects include a 1950s-themed picnic at One Normal Plaza on June 7, a commemorative logo and a mural at Sprague’s Super Service.

“Route 66 is more than just a road or stretch of pavement. For our community, it’s a symbol of progress, connection and hospitality,” said Mayor Chris Koos.

A grant from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity will allow the Town of Normal to refurbish Sprague’s Super Service, a historic landmark on Pine Street, with a mural. The mural portrays a night in Normal. The grant was secured by VisitBN and will support enhancements to attractions and visitor experiences throughout McLean County.

Sprague’s Super Service was placed on the National Register of Historic Places in 2008 and designated as a local landmark in 2011. Constructed between 1930-31 by William W. Sprague, it serviced vehicles passing through Pine Street along Route 66. There was an office and mechanical space on the first floor, with apartments for the owner and service attendant on the second floor.

Normal’s Route 66 commemorative logo portrays President Lincoln tipping his top hat alongside a white Rivian R1.

“The logo is a fun nod to the kitsch of Route 66 and the many ways the world embraced Abraham Lincoln as a symbol of America at its best,” said Beth Whisman, cultural arts director, Town of Normal. “We pitched the idea to Rivian and were thrilled when they joined the effort.”

Rivian plans to showcase its vehicles at the June 7 Centennial Celebration. It will run from noon to 4 at One Normal Plaza. The event will be a picnic featuring vintage music and fashion from the 1950s.

Miami Celebrates Rt. 66’s Centennial with Yearlong Festivities

Miami, Oklahoma, is gearing up for a yearlong celebration of Route 66’s centennial, with a packed calendar of events designed to draw locals and travelers to the historic highway.

Trinda Crow, Miami’s Convention and Visitors Bureau and tourism director, said the city has planned festivities throughout the year — starting with a New Year’s Eve ball drop — and culminating with multiple community celebrations tied to Route 66 history and the nation’s 250th birthday. “There’s so many family activities throughout the year that we are excited and honored to offer,” Crow said.

Visitors will see new Route 66 centennial banners and a bright new mural in downtown Miami, where Main Street is part of the original Route 66. The city’s Gateway Arch and downtown displays are expected to be popular stops for photos.

History buffs will have a major new attraction this spring with the reopening of the Dobson Museum & Home. The museum recently underwent a complete renovation with new exhibits and archives, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for April 9 at 10 a.m. A follow-up event, “Decades of Dobson,” is planned for April 11 to highlight Miami, Ottawa County and Route 66 history.

Downtown will also spotlight arts and entertainment throughout the spring. The Miami Little Theatre group plans to stage a “Route 66 Musical Review” at the Coleman Theatre April 23–26 and May 1–3, offering audiences a chance to see a show inside the landmark venue. The Ottawa County Arts & Humanities Council’s Route 66 Arts Festival is scheduled for April 25, featuring muralists painting new Route 66-themed designs along with vendors, food trucks and live music.

Sports fans can catch eight-man football featuring top high school players June 10–20 at the NEO A&M College stadium. Summer celebrations continue with Miami’s Fourth of July festivities at Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, which will include fireworks, food and music as the community marks the 250th year of the United States.

Miami’s largest annual celebration — Route 66 Heritage Fest — is set for July 24–25 on Main Street. The event typically draws thousands with a free downtown concert, vendors, food trucks and a Route 66 Truck Show. Friday’s lineup includes Trenton Tanner, Bobby DeGonia and Jake Taylor. Saturday’s headliner is country music artist Chris Lane.

Rodeo Miami returns Aug. 28–29 with competitive roping, riding and bull-bucking events featuring top cowboys and cowgirls.

A new regional event is also planned for Sept. 12: the “Route 66 Tri City Crusin’ Car and Bike Show & Night,” a combined effort involving Miami and neighboring Commerce and Quapaw. Organizers say it will feature a progressive car show across all three towns during the afternoon, followed by a cruise night and family activities, food trucks and music.

Downtown Miami will lean into fall traditions with the Halloween Sweet Street and Boo HaHa Parade on Oct. 30, when crowds in costume are expected to fill Main Street for trick-or-treating and parade fun.

In early November, Miami Public Schools students will participate in a Route 66-themed art show, with their work displayed at the Miami Civic Center Nov. 5–7. Another centennial-themed celebration is planned for Nov. 10, when the city will host a Route 66 “Largest Birthday Cake” event tied to the nation’s 250th birthday.

Holiday events will follow, beginning with a Holiday Market Nov. 13–14 on Main Street. The city’s annual mayor’s Christmas tree lighting — featuring what organizers call the tallest live tree on Route 66 in Oklahoma — is scheduled for Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. The Miami Regional Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is set for Dec. 5 at 6 p.m.

The celebration year will wrap up with Miami’s New Year’s Eve Ball Drop on Dec. 31, featuring fireworks and festivities downtown.

‘Like Woodstock’: Route 66 Enthusiasts are Planning Commemorative Caravans for The Mother Road’s 100th

An event planned for the 100th birthday of Route 66 could be a defining moment for a new generation. Or at least that’s what John Binns is hoping.

“I’m imagining it like Woodstock. People sleeping in their cars, having a blast,” Binns said. “I just want it to be an event that … inspires an entire generation for Route 66, or America itself.”

Binns, an American who relocated to Australia for work about five years back, is organizing what he calls the Great Route 66 Centennial Convergence — basically an informal caravan slated to kick off on April 11 at the start of the Mother Road in Chicago. In the weeks that follow, Binns envisions motorists joining the caravan to help “overwhelm” the less-frequented diners, motels, knick-knack shops and tourist stops along the way.

Binns ultimately wants everyone to converge at the Santa Monica Pier on April 30, 2026: the 100th anniversary of the road’s designation as “Route 66.”

“It’s one of the Route’s two birthdays,” Binns said. “And it lets us celebrate all year long, all the way up until Route 66’s ribbon-cutting birthday on November 11.”

Binns, speaking with Nexstar from Australia, grew up in Pennsylvania and West Virginia. Some of his earliest and most cherished memories, he said, were the celebrations surrounding the country’s Bicentennial in 1976.

“For my entire life, I thought we’d be excited for the 250th, too. But no one seemed excited,” Binns said. But as the date grew closer, Binns, who relocated to the Southwest as an adult, developed an appreciation for Route 66. He also realized that the road’s 100th anniversary coincided with America’s 250th anniversary.

“I had to do something to get people more excited. But I’ve never done anything like this before,” he said.

Binns is far from alone in his thinking. Plenty of other Route 66 enthusiasts are organizing similar caravan-style celebrations (statewide and beyond) to celebrate the road’s 100th.

Rhys Martin, the president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Organization and the manager of the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s ‘Preserve Route 66’ initiative, has been working with the Road Ahead Partnership on its upcoming Route 66 Centennial Caravan.

“Our core group is going to be 12 vehicles, including one representing every state [that Route 66 passes through], one representing the national commission, one representing the international community, and a few others,” Martin told Nexstar of the Centennial Caravan, which kicks off in early June.

Members of the public are also welcome to join the caravan, if only for a jaunt down their nearest stretch of Route 66 — or to participate in a Big Texan steak challenge (courtesy of the Big Texan Steak Ranch in Texas) on each night of the journey. And for those at select locations, Martin and his fellow Route 66 enthusiasts from state-specific organizations are planning commemorative events along the way.

One such event, celebrating a new Will Rogers Highway Monument in Wellston, Oklahoma, holds special meaning for Martin.

“There’s this great story about how they were going to pave the road and bypass the town [of Wellston] back in the 1930s, but the town rose up and said no,” Martin explained. “The road has always been evolving.”

Some of Martin’s other favorite sites in Oklahoma include the Stafford Air & Space Museum in Weatherford, and the Coleman Theatre in Miami. But “mostly it’s the people along Route 66, rather than a landmark” that he finds so interesting.

Binns, meanwhile, has traveled Route 66 four times from end to end in the past six years, documenting his favorite finds and vlogging about his travels in the hopes of inspiring Americans and foreigners alike to visit Route 66. (He goes by “Wasteland Firebird” on YouTube.) But he really ramped up efforts for his Centennial Convergence idea in 2024, and ultimately earned approval to be included on an official calendar of events organized by the Route 66 Centennial Commission.

All the while, Binns has been documenting his favorite finds along the route to compile an online guide (complete with a map) of his “434 Best Things on Route 66.” Some of his favorites, he said, are the Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas; the Gasoline Alley Classics gift shop in Sapulpa, Oklahoma; and the larger-than-life fiberglass “Muffler Men” statues dotted along the route.

He’s also encouraging his fellow travelers to support Route 66’s tourist stops and knick-knack shops in any way possible — part of his campaign to “save” the small businesses that depend on tourist dollars.

“It’s important that we don’t worry about overwhelming all the restaurants and motels. Overwhelming them is our goal,” said Binns.

“Give them lots and lots of money. Because we have to save Route 66 again,” he added. “If it’s not us, then who’s it going to be?”

Binns admits, however, that he has almost no idea of how many people are planning on joining him on his three-week journey from Chicago to Santa Monica in April. (Somewhere between “10 and 100,000,” he’s hoping.) But that doesn’t seem to faze him.

“If it’s just 10 of my friends and me, that’s totally cool too,” he said. “I am going to have the time of my life.”

Source: KFOR News

Artist Creating Mosaic Map from Donated Mugs for Route 66 Centennial in Springfield

Work is happening to prepare for the Route 66 Centennial National Kickoff late next month in Springfield.

For artist Christine Schilling, that means painstaking work cutting small pieces of tile to create a mural honoring the Mother Road.

Schilling is creating a mosaic map from donated mugs that mimics the map of Route 66 from its beginning near Chicago to its end in California. The map honors Springfield as the birthplace of Route 66, a nod to the telegram that was sent from the city that helped name the iconic stretch of road.

Schilling said the mosaic map measures 14 feet by 10 feet. It will be installed at the Route 66 Birthplace Plaza in downtown Springfield next month.

Source: KY3 News

Texas 66 Small Business Beautification Grants

For nearly 100 years, the Mother Road has been kept alive by the small businesses that line its path — the cafés, motels, gift shops, roadside attractions, and family-owned stops that travelers from around the world come to experience. The Old Route 66 Association of Texas is proud to give something back to those businesses.

They have recently announced their first-ever Micro Grant Program. This program is designed to help Route 66 businesses along the Texas stretch improve and beautify their properties — whether that’s paint, signage, landscaping, façade improvements, or other upgrades that help keep our stretch of the Mother Road looking proud and welcoming to travelers.

The dollar-for-dollar matching grants will be up to $500.

“When a Route 66 business shines, the whole road shines,” their social media post said. “And when travelers see communities that care about their piece of Route 66, it keeps the spirit of the Mother Road alive for future generations.”

This effort directly supports their mission to Preserve, Promote, and Protect Route 66 in Texas, while also helping strengthen tourism and economic development in our Route 66 towns.

According to their social media announcement, this is just the beginning.

“As the Association continues to grow, we hope this will become the first of many grant programs supporting the businesses and communities that keep Route 66 alive.”

Grant application information and deadlines available at: https://www.rt66oftexas.com/beautificationgrant

They are encouraging Route 66 partners, travelers, businesses, and supporters across all of Texas Route 66 to help spread the word.

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