US Tourism Faces Soft Inbound Demand in 2026 Even as Government Gears Up for Route 66, America250 and FIFA World Cup Milestones

While major 2026 events—including the Route 66 Centennial, America250 (U.S. 250th independence anniversary), and the FIFA World Cup—are expected to drive interest in heritage travel, road trips, and U.S. destinations, inbound international tourism faces headwinds.

Recent NTTO data shows September and October 2025 arrivals down 11% and 5.7% year-over-year, respectively, though international visitor spending hit a record $126.9 billion in the first half of 2025 (up 2.2%).

The Route 66 Centennial Commission is promoting the Chicago-to-Los Angeles corridor’s road-trip culture and small-town heritage, but overall U.S. visitor volumes lag global recovery trends.

The article below highlights mixed outlooks: strong per-visitor spending and event-driven potential versus slower inbound growth.

Source: https://www.travelandtourworld.com/news/article/us-tourism-faces-soft-inbound-demand-in-2026-even-as-government-gears-up-for-route-66-america250-and-fifa-world-cup-milestones-what-you-need-to-know/ (April 17, 2026)

Gus the Gorilla gets spot atop Route 66 Centennial Arch

Gus the gorilla now sits atop the Route 66 Centennial Arch. The famous Pitt State mascot was installed Tuesday by a crew from Sign Designs in Joplin.

This entire project is the brainchild of former Galena Mayor, Dale Oglesby — who told us last year he’s had this in mind since 2011. Future plans include turning three acres into a centennial park.

As for the 400-pound Gus – he won’t sit up there alone. The hope is to also soon add a bulldog, an eagle and a lion. Oh my.

“We’re trying to showcase with this arch, not only Route 66 and celebrating its 100-foot wide arch — one foot for every year — but also celebrate the bridge from the past to the future. And, we believe that education plays a major role in that,” said Oglesby.

Source: https://www.fourstateshomepage.com/news/local/gus-the-gorilla-joins-route-66-archs-centennial-celebration/ (April 15, 2026)

Wheels Museum presents: Route 66 – Roads & Rails Festival in Albuquerque

The Wheels Museum in Albuquerque, New Mexico, is hosting the Route 66 – Roads & Rails Festival at the Albuquerque Rail Yards.

All wheels are welcome—classic cars, trains, bikes, and more—for a family-friendly celebration blending Route 66 history with rail heritage.

Expect interactive exhibits, vehicles on display, and centennial-themed fun as New Mexico joins the nationwide 100th anniversary push.

Source: https://route66centennial.org/calendar/upcoming-events-all (April 18–19, 2026)

Local bookstores join Route 66 Bookstore Crawl

Six independent bookstores in the Amarillo/Canyon, Texas area are participating in a national Route 66 Bookstore Crawl running April 18–May 2. The crawl ties into the highway’s centennial and Independent Bookstore Day.

Visitors can pick up a passport, collect stamps from all six stores (Chapterhouse Books, Burrowing Owl, Caliche Co, Aunt EEk’s Books and Curiosities, To Boldly Go and Back Again, and Mysfit Books), and redeem for prizes plus a grand-prize drawing. Side events include an art exhibit, bookmark-making, game night, book speed-dating, and bag sales.

Over 2,000 indie bookstores across the U.S. are joining similar efforts.

Source: https://www.myhighplains.com/news/local-news/local-bookstores-join-route-66-bookstore-crawl/ (April 17, 2026)

Czech “Route 66” event draws hundreds of American vintage car enthusiasts

Hundreds of vintage American car fans gathered in Příbram, southern Bohemia, for the annual “Route 66” car parade and exhibition. Around 350–400 veteran cars and motorcycles—including Cadillacs, Mustangs, and classic bikes—filled T. G. Masaryk Square.

Activities featured an open-air morning display with roaring engines, owner meet-and-greets, and a ceremonial drive along the local “Route 66” (the world’s shortest at under 7 km) to nearby Milín.

The Blue Moon Club band provided music. Owners shared stories of importing and restoring U.S. classics, with the event gaining extra meaning in 2026 as the original Route 66 marks its centennial.

It celebrates American culture, freedom, and the open road in a unique Czech tribute.

Source: https://english.radio.cz/czech-route-66-event-draws-hundreds-american-vintage-car-enthusiasts-8883527 (April 14, 2026)

Ozarks Bottling Company launches Route 66 Dr Pepper campaign

The Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper Bottling Company in Springfield, Missouri, is rolling out limited-time Route 66-themed Dr Pepper packaging to tie into the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration (April 30–May 3). Special 20-oz bottles and 12-oz cans (including Dr Pepper, Diet Dr Pepper, Dr Pepper Zero Sugar, and Dr Pepper Creamy Coconut) feature custom designs and a QR code that launches an augmented reality adventure along Route 66.

Scan to enter a chance to win a Ford Bronco from Corwin Ford of Springfield. The summer-long campaign, developed in collaboration with Dr Pepper and Corwin Ford, celebrates hometown pride, the Mother Road’s 100th anniversary, and America250. It will be available at Route 66 stops throughout the Ozarks and in other Dr Pepper markets along the historic highway.

This collection captures the grassroots excitement—from literary crawls and vintage car parades to branded promotions and the bigger tourism picture—fueling the Route 66 centennial year. Springfield, Missouri (the official Birthplace of Route 66), is emerging as a key hub with both the national kickoff and this fun Dr Pepper tie-in.

Source: https://www.ozarksfirst.com/news/drpepper-route66-centennial-ozarks/ (Posted April 15, 2026)

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