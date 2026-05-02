1. American Legion Gaming Sends Veteran Creators on 2,400-Mile “Long Way to LA” Route 66 Journey

American Legion Gaming (ALG) is launching the “Long Way to LA,” a 10-day, 2,400-mile road trip along historic Route 66 from Chicago’s Navy Pier to Santa Monica Pier, scheduled for May 9–19, 2026. A convoy of veteran content creators will travel in a branded RV, documenting the journey through real-time livestreams, daily content, and community meetups to combat veteran isolation and foster connection via “digital campfires.”

The initiative, officially designated a Route 66 Centennial project, partners with the Route 66 Centennial Commission, USO, American Corporate Partners, and others. Stops include American Legion posts, iconic sites like Cadillac Ranch, the Wigwam Motel, and the Gateway Arch, plus special activations such as a live comedy show in Oklahoma City. The journey also ties into the 10th anniversary of L.A. Fleet Week.

Source: National Law Review – “American Legion Gaming Sends Veteran Creators on 2,400-Mile Route 66 Journey to Fight Isolation,”

2. Forest Preserve District of Will County Launches “Get Your Kicks Challenge”

The Forest Preserve District of Will County, Illinois, is celebrating Route 66’s centennial with the Get Your Kicks Challenge (April 30–July 31, 2026). Participants use the Goosechase app to complete photo missions, trivia, and check-ins at historic and natural sites including the Gemini Giant in Wilmington, downtown Joliet, Lockport, Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, and more. The program highlights Route 66’s path through Will County and its connections to regional transportation history, with prizes available for completers.

Source: WJOL – “Forest Preserve celebrates Route 66 centennial with Get Your Kicks Challenge,”

3. New Sculpture in Downtown Springfield Honors Route 66 History

“The Ghost of the Colonial Hotel,” an 18-by-20-foot interactive sculpture by Spanish artist Juan Garaizabal, has been unveiled in Birthplace Plaza, downtown Springfield, Missouri. Featuring lighting and sound elements, the piece honors the historic Colonial Hotel and the earliest days of Route 66. It was unveiled in coordination with the 100th anniversary of the telegraph that officially named the route, enhancing Springfield’s role as the “Birthplace of Route 66” during the national centennial kickoff.

Source: KSMU – “New sculpture in downtown Springfield honors Route 66 history,”

4. Beef Checkoff Partners Launch Route 66 Beef Trail

Beef Checkoff partners and state beef councils across the eight Route 66 states have rolled out the Route 66 Beef Trail — a free mobile digital passport launched April 30, 2026. The program spotlights beef-focused restaurants, steakhouses, and barbecue spots along the highway, allowing travelers to check in, earn points, redeem rewards, and discover regional cattle-country stories tied to the Mother Road.

Source: American Ag Network – “Beef Checkoff Partners Launch the Route 66 Beef Trail to Celebrate 100 Years of the Iconic Highway,”

5. Google Celebrates Route 66’s Centennial with Interactive Doodle

Google marked the 100th anniversary of Route 66 on April 30, 2026, with a special neon-styled Doodle that links to an interactive map highlighting dozens of classic stops along the historic route from Chicago to Santa Monica. The feature encourages users to discover attractions and plan their own centennial road trips.

Source: Hagerty Media – “Today’s Google Doodle Celebrates Route 66,”

6. Oklahomans Can Purchase Route 66 Centennial License Plate Under New Law

Oklahoma has authorized a new Route 66 Centennial License Plate through House Bill 3147, authored by Rep. Derrick Hildebrant (R-Catoosa) and Sen. Ally Seifried (R-Claremore). The bill passed unanimously in both chambers and became law without the Governor’s signature.

The specialty plate commemorates the 100th anniversary of U.S. Highway 66 (established November 11, 1926) and will be developed in consultation with the Oklahoma Route 66 Centennial Commission. Up to $20 from each plate sold will support the Oklahoma Route 66 Association’s promotion and preservation efforts along the historic highway. Oklahoma boasts the longest drivable stretch of Route 66, home to iconic stops like the Blue Whale of Catoosa, and leaders emphasize the road’s role as a major economic and cultural asset that draws visitors worldwide.

Source: Ponca City Now – “Oklahomans Could Purchase Route 66 Centennial License Plate Under New Law,”

This edition blends veteran storytelling and community connection with public art, food/travel promotions, interactive local challenges, digital tributes, and major kickoff events.

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