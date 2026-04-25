🍳 Vital Farms Rolls Out the “Good Eggs Diner” for Route 66’s Centennial

Vital Farms (Nasdaq: VITL) is hitting the road with the Good Eggs Diner, a Route 66-inspired diner on wheels, to celebrate its farming roots during the Route 66 Centennial Celebration from April 24 to May 3. The Good Eggs Diner launched April 24 in Chicago at Pioneer Court, near the start of historic Route 66, then heads south to pop up at various events during the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration in Springfield, Missouri — home to Vital Farms’ Egg Central Station.

Rather than charging for sandwiches, Vital Farms asks guests to write a postcard to one of its contract farmers in exchange for a meal. The Good Eggs menu features three egg sandwich options served on Dave’s Killer Bread English muffins, with a gluten-free Canyon Bakehouse substitution available.

Vital Farms is also the presenting sponsor of the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Celebration, taking place April 30 to May 3 in Springfield, which includes the National Route 66 Centennial Kickoff Concert and the Celebrate America Route 66 Parade.

Source: wattagnet.com

⚾ Springfield’s Ballpark Gets a Route 66 Makeover

In a fitting tribute to the Mother Road’s centennial year, the home of the Springfield Cardinals has a new name: Route 66 Stadium. The ballpark, previously known as Hammons Field since 2005, was renamed through a unique naming-rights collaboration between the Springfield Cardinals, O’Reilly Auto Parts, the City of Springfield, and Mercy. New signage will feature each partner’s branding on one of five pillars beneath the ballpark marquee, forming one unified structure.

“It’s impossible to tell the story of Springfield without talking about Route 66,” said Cardinals General Manager Dan Reiter. “To cement the legacy of the Mother Road for years to come is something we’re extremely proud of.”

The timing is no coincidence — Springfield holds the official designation as the Birthplace of Route 66, making the renaming a natural centennial celebration.

Source: ballparkdigest.com

🎨 Wellston, Oklahoma Unveils New Bridge and Three Public Artworks at Route 66 Crossroads

Oklahoma made a big centennial splash on April 24th in Wellston, where state and federal leaders gathered to dedicate three new public art installations and cut the ribbon on a newly reconstructed $48 million Turner Turnpike bridge above historic Route 66.

The centerpiece artwork, You Are Here, is a striking 23-foot-tall map pin sculpture marking the midpoint of Oklahoma’s nearly 400-mile stretch of Route 66, visible day and night.

A second piece, Harvest and Highway, stretches along the bridge wall with powder-coated metal panels honoring Wellston’s agricultural heritage. A third installation, Relics and Reed, features 17 steel vignettes blending wheat, native plants, and automobile imagery.

The event coincided with the second annual national Mother Road Summit in Oklahoma City, welcoming Route 66 leaders from eight states. The new bridge also replaced a 74-year-old structure and features dynamic LED lighting visible from Route 66 below.

Source: oklahomafarmreport.com

💡 Williams, Arizona to Illuminate Three Restored Neon Signs

The glow of Route 66 nostalgia is coming back to Williams, Arizona, thanks to the Williams Alliance for the Arts. The nonprofit is hosting a lighting ceremony on May 1, 2026 at 7:15 P.M. to celebrate the restoration of three of the town’s most iconic historic neon signs: the Canyon Club, the Sultana, and the Turquoise Tepee.

The ceremony will begin in front of the Canyon Club, with local radio personality John Carpino of KZBX FM (92.2) serving as Master of Ceremony. After brief acknowledgements, attendees will count down together as all three newly restored signs are switched on simultaneously — a fitting centennial-year tribute to the Mother Road’s beloved neon heritage.

Source: signalsaz.com

🏨 Springfield’s Rail Haven: Where Elvis Slept and History Lives

One of Route 66’s most storied overnight stops is the Best Western Route 66 Rail Haven in Springfield, Missouri — a motel that has been welcoming road-weary travelers since 1938. Sitting at the corner of St. Louis Street and Glenstone Avenue — the very spot where historic Route 66 turned west — the Rail Haven has always been more than just a place to sleep.

General manager Tracy Agee shared one of the property’s most beloved legends: Elvis Presley himself checked in during 1956 while performing at the nearby Shrine Mosque, reportedly after a falling out with his bandmates. Room 409, where The King bunked with his mother, has been transformed into an Elvis shrine complete with memorabilia, a Jacuzzi, and a one-of-a-kind pink Cadillac bench seat. Guests regularly call ahead to request it.

The themed rooms don’t stop at Elvis. A Wild Bill Hickok suite channels Old West saloon vibes with murals and a copper soaking tub. And with Route 66’s centennial approaching, interest has gone “through the roof,” says Agee, who is adding Marilyn Monroe and Bonnie and Clyde suites to the lineup.

Source: KY3 – ky3.com

📖 New Book Brings Forgotten Women of Route 66 Into the Spotlight

Just in time for the centennial, Illinois author and Route 66 historian Cheryl Eichar Jett has released Aprons Away: Women’s Work on Route 66, a long-overdue tribute to the women whose contributions to the Mother Road have largely gone unrecognized.

Published by Reedy Press, the book profiles more than 80 women — not just the well-known restaurant and motel operators, but also architects, artists, journalists, and public officials whose roles shaped the highway’s history. Jett spent more than a decade researching the project, noting that “many of the women’s stories along Route 66 were unrecognized or forgotten.” The title Aprons Away reflects how women shifted from domestic roles into careers and entrepreneurship between the 1920s and 1960s, often turning household skills into thriving roadside businesses.

Jett will hold a free book signing from 1–3 p.m. on May 2 at Ryburn’s Gifts & Gab at Sprague’s Super Service, 305 Pine St., Normal, Illinois.

Source: wglt.org

Japanese Master Brewer Making World-Class Sake Along Route 66

Holbrook, an Arizona town just 5,000 residents call home, firmly clings to its fading past: Classic roadside diners, gas stations advertising Route 66 memorabilia, and abandoned 1940s motor courts line the streets, all eliciting nostalgia for the golden age of American road trips. Streets with names like Bucket of Blood are reminders of the Old West, when shoot-outs between outlaws and cowboys were a more common occurrence. All said, Holbrook might be one of the last places one would expect to find world-renowned spirits being made. But inside a modest concrete building sandwiched between a Days Inn and a Family Dollar along a sleepy stretch of Route 66, Japanese native Atsuo Sakurai is crafting some of the world’s finest sake.

Sakurai, a 44-year-old master sake brewer, is bridging the gap between Japan and the American Southwest by handcrafting traditional sake with locally sourced ingredients, including his now-home state’s naturally soft water, rice, and indigenous herbs. The result is Arizona Sake, the brand the Tokyo transplant brought to market in 2017. Just 18 months after Sakurai made his first batch from the unpasteurized “nama” sake in his garage, his Junmai Ginjo Arizona Sake won a gold medal at the 2018 Tokyo Sake Competition as the best sake produced outside of Japan. The following year, the brewer won a gold medal for best in class at the Los Angeles International Wine Competition.

Source: Arizona Family News Network

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