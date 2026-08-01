Just a block off Route 66 in Erick, Oklahoma, sits a building that used to sell meat and now sells nothing at all — because, as the man who runs it will tell you, he’s not a shopkeeper. He’s a host. In a recent episode of Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, host Ken Lee pulls off the Mother Road in western Oklahoma, not far from the Texas line, to spend time with Harley Russell inside the Sand Hills Curiosity Shop.

A Century-Old Building, Repurposed by Hand

The shop occupies what was once the City Meat Market, a brick building that has stood in Erick for more than a hundred years and is believed — per the video — to be among the oldest structures in town. Harley Russell and his late wife, Annabelle, took over the storefront and, over four decades, filled it floor to ceiling with signs, guitars, postcards, tour-group posters, and roadside memorabilia.

The pair opened the doors in 1986, a date Harley points to directly in a black-and-white photo still hanging on the wall.

By Harley’s own account, the shop isn’t a museum in the traditional sense. “I’m not a collector,” he tells Lee on camera — the volume of material, he explains, grew out of decades of hosting television crews and tour groups who wanted something to look at and something to remember.

The Mater Question

Route 66 lore has long connected Harley Russell to Mater, the tow truck character from Pixar’s Cars. The video acknowledges this directly but is careful about the record: that connection has never been officially confirmed by Pixar.

What is documented on the shop’s walls, according to Harley, is a real relationship with the studio — photos with animators and engineers who visited multiple times, an invitation to the world premiere of Cars, and Pixar-designed artwork framed among the memorabilia. The Mater comparison itself remains an inference fans have drawn, not a confirmed fact, and the recap treats it accordingly.

Annabelle

Harley’s wife and creative partner, Annabelle, is present throughout the shop in ways both literal and referenced — her guitars, now played by Harley; her hand-cut puzzle art; posters she made for visiting tour groups and news crews; her original postcard designs.

Annabelle passed away on September 30, 2014, a date Harley recalls precisely when Lee asks. A memorial sign from the German Route 66 Association, delivered in her honor, hangs in the shop.

A Business Built on Overseas Tour Groups

Much of the conversation between Lee and Russell centers on who actually visits Erick, Oklahoma, and it isn’t primarily Americans off the interstate. Harley describes a calendar built around recurring international tour operators: the German Route 66 Association, led by “Wolfgang Words”, with stops scheduled for June 4 and September 12; Dale Boutell’s Australian tour groups, bringing parties ranging from roughly a dozen to nearly 30 people across multiple dates later in the year; and a group associated with a name that sounds like “Zednik”, also returning on a set schedule.

Harley says his first tour of 2026 arrived January 8 — a vintage or classic car tour he attributes to someone he refers to as “Rock Jennings,” believed to be from Washington State, though Harley himself isn’t certain. Peak season, in his telling, runs from mid-April through the end of October, though groups find their way to Erick even in the dead of winter.

Harley is candid that the shop’s fortunes changed at a specific point: for the first 14 years after opening in 1986, he estimates only about 10 visitors a year came through, mostly locals with “an ulterior motive.” That changed in 1999, when a tour group stopped by chance. Media coverage and tour traffic followed — Harley references CBS News visits as well.

The World’s Biggest Pocket Knife

The shop’s signature attraction, in Harley’s words, is a genuinely oversized pocketknife — not a novelty prop but, as he describes it, an authentic piece manufactured in 1875 by the New York Knife Company of Walden, New York. He notes it has never been sharpened.

Elsewhere in the shop hangs what Harley identifies as the first Route 66 sign posted in the state of Oklahoma, dated to 1926 — the road’s founding year — left behind, he says, by a tour group years earlier and mounted after being found on the floor.

Turning 80, Still Behind the Counter

Harley confirms during the visit that he turned 80 on December 13. He has run the shop, by his own math, for roughly half his life.

Ken Lee, host of Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, was mid-trip during the stop — having left Oklahoma City and driven as far as San Jon, New Mexico, before turning back. Lee mentions plans to return to Erick in the first week of August as part of a full Chicago-to-Los Angeles run of Route 66 with a friend traveling from Seattle, a trip Lee says will be that friend’s first time on any part of the road.

A Route 66 Americana Archive recap of Ken’s Route 66 Adventures’ visit to the Sand Hills Curiosity Shop in Erick, Oklahoma. For more information on Ken’s Route 66 Adventures, click here.

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