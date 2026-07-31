Route 66 Roadside Stops: A Hot, Humid Afternoon at Gary’s Gay Parita

The beautiful energy of this place hits you before the history does. Gouda and I were rolling along the Mother Road near Paris Springs Junction, and the humidity had turned the whole stretch of two-lane Missouri blacktop into a steam bath rising off the pavement in a way that only the Ozarks can explain.

It was the kind of hot, sticky afternoon that makes you want to keep the windows up and the air conditioning cranked. Instead, I parked, clipped Gouda’s leash, and walked toward what has become one of my favorite stops on Route 66 so far.

Gary’s Gay Parita doesn’t announce itself with much more than a Sinclair sign and a dinosaur. But that’s part of the trick of the place — it doesn’t need to.

Gay Mason — the woman the station was named after (1930 original)

Gary Turner — the man who rebuilt it in the 2000s

Gay Parita — the name of the place itself

What You See First

The Sinclair Brontosaurus faces the road, green against the white station front, and it’s the kind of image that’s been photographed a thousand times by a thousand travelers and still manages to stop you. Vintage pumps sit out front, period-correct down to the paint. Off to the right is a cobblestone garage — older than the station itself, by most accounts — packed with vintage vehicles and decades of accumulated Route 66 memorabilia. A wooden porch. Chairs that look like they’ve held a lot of conversations.

A scatter of vehicles and signage across the property that reads less like a curated museum and more like someone’s lifelong collection, set out in the open for anyone driving by to come look at.

It is, without exaggeration, one of the most photogenic stops I’ve found on the road — which made having fifty-plus frames from this one visit feel less like abundance and more like the bare minimum.

Sixty Minutes That Didn’t Feel Like Sixty Minutes

I spent at least an hour there, maybe longer, and I mean that in the way where the actual walking — station to garage, garage to porch, porch to the edge of the garden — probably took maybe ten minutes, and the rest was standing still, talking to strangers and taking in the history.

That’s the real current running through Gay Parita. It’s not just a photo stop. More than once, I found myself in conversation with other travelers about the artistic energy of the place — the way the signage, the vehicles, and the handmade quality of the whole setup carry a kind of reverence that’s hard to manufacture.

People weren’t just taking pictures. They were talking about why the place felt the way it did — the historical respect built into every corner of it, the sense that whoever assembled this cared about getting it right, not just getting it done.

Gouda, for her part, handled the heat and the gravel and the new people with her usual good manners — Gay Parita is dog-friendly for well-behaved leashed dogs, and she made her rounds of the porch and garden right alongside me, tail working overtime in a way that suggested she approved of the stop as much as I did.

The History Beneath the Heat

What you’re standing in front of is actually two stories layered on top of each other.

The original Gay Parita went up in 1930, built by Gay and Fred Mason — a working Sinclair station where Gay’s name went above the door. She and Fred ran it together until Gay’s death in 1953; Fred kept it going alone until a fire took the station in 1955, and he died in 1960. Route 66 itself shifted away from Paris Springs not long after, and when I-44 bypassed the area in 1965, the site went quiet for the better part of fifty years.

What stands there now is a second act. Gary Turner — a retired long-haul trucker who’d grown up in the Ozarks — bought the old property in the early 2000s and, with his son Steve, built the station you see today: a hand-assembled recreation, stocked with period-correct signage, antiques, and vintage vehicles gathered over a lifetime of loving this road. Gary never sold a drop of gas from those pumps. What he sold — from a wooden chair on that porch — was conversation, the kind that reportedly turned fifteen-minute stops into two- or three-hour visits.

He kept at it through a stroke in 2012 until his death in January 2015; his wife Lena died that same year. After a period where the property sat vulnerable to vandalism, Gary’s daughter Barbara and her partner George took it over and have kept the doors — and the porch, and the conversation — open ever since.

I didn’t need to know all of that standing in the heat with Gouda at my feet. But it’s why the place feels the way it does. Every visitor I talked to that afternoon was, in some sense, continuing the thing Gary built: not a museum you walk through quietly, but a stop where you’re expected to talk to somebody.

Why It’s a Favorite and Must Stop Location on Route 66

I’ve made a lot of stops on this Archive project, and I don’t say “favorite” lightly. But something about Gay Parita — the energy, the dinosaur sign, the cobblestone garage, the strangers comparing notes on why the place moved them — it’s now near the top of the list.

This stop is a reminder that the most powerful roadside attractions on Route 66 aren’t always the biggest or the loudest. Sometimes it’s a rebuilt gas station in Lawrence County, Missouri, where the pumps have never dispensed a gallon of gas but the place still manages to fuel millions.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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