Route 66 Roadside Stop: The Trees Along the Mother Road

I stopped where I hadn’t planned to stop.

The stretch of original Route 66 on the edge of Carthage, Missouri, runs alongside the Spring River, and somewhere along that stretch the road opens into a park — the river doing most of the work of the scenery, the old highway just along for the ride. I pulled into a parking area, and that’s when the tree got me.

It’s a sycamore, and it’s enormous — the kind of tree that has what people in my old media life used to call “it factor.” You don’t examine a tree like this. You just stand there for a minute.

What makes a sycamore stop you like that

American sycamores are riverbank trees by nature — they thrive in the wet, rich soil of floodplains, which is exactly why one is standing where I found it, root-deep in ground the Spring River keeps replenishing. They’re among the largest hardwoods in the eastern half of the country, capable of trunk diameters that exceed ten feet, and a healthy one can live for centuries — some accounts put the species’ outer limit at 600 years. Whatever stood in that spot when the highway was new may well still be standing there now.

The bark is the giveaway. Sycamore bark doesn’t stretch the way the tree grows, so it sheds in flaking plates, exposing a smooth, pale under-bark beneath the older brown. From a distance the upper trunk and limbs look almost bleached — that mottled, camouflage-patterned white is what makes a sycamore recognizable from across a park before you’ve read a single leaf.

It isn’t just decoration. The root systems that make sycamores so effective at colonizing riverbanks also stabilize the soil against the kind of erosion a flooding river like the Spring can cause, and the canopy shades and cools the water below it for whatever’s living there. Native peoples in the tree’s range used the hollow trunks of old sycamores for dugout canoes and drew on the inner bark for medicinal teas. It’s a tree that has been doing practical work in these river bottoms long before there was a road running past it.

A road that needed shade

That’s the part of this that stuck with me after I got back in the car: Route 66 wasn’t built with trees in mind, but it needed them anyway. Before air conditioning was standard in a car, a tree wasn’t scenery — it was where you stopped. It was shade for a radiator that had had enough, a place to let a dog stretch its legs, a landmark you could describe to the next traveler (”turn off past the big sycamore by the river”).

The Mother Road has kept collecting trees, one way or another, ever since. Some are natural landmarks like the one I found in Carthage. Some are stranger things travelers built out of trees, or onto them. Outside Stroud, Oklahoma, and again near Amboy, California, are two of the country’s best-known “shoe trees” — branches strung for decades with boots and sneakers travelers have tossed up and left behind, a piece of found folk art that nobody planned and everybody adds to.

Stroud also has a carved tree trunk turned into roadside art outside a hardware store, and further west, Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch outside Oro Grande, California, is an entire grove of steel “trees” built from hundreds of colored glass bottles — trees imagined into being because the road’s culture runs toward invention.

Even where the living trees are long gone, Route 66 has held onto their memory. Petrified Forest National Park in Arizona is the only national park that preserves an original stretch of the highway, and what draws people there are trees that stopped being trees millions of years ago — fossilized logs, scattered across badlands, that once shaded animals nobody alive has seen.

And in Towanda, Illinois, a retired schoolteacher named Fred Walk turned a barricaded, forgotten stretch of the old two-lane highway into the Route 66 Parkway & Arboretum — by most accounts the only accredited arboretum anywhere on the route. It started with one white oak planted in 1999 and has grown into 337 trees representing 91 species, including a sycamore grown from seed collected at George Washington’s Mount Vernon, a sweetgum grown from seed that flew aboard a space shuttle mission, and swamp white oaks grown from acorns gathered near the World Trade Center site. A road that had been left for dead now grows a living record of the country it runs through.

That’s the thread, I think. A tree on Route 66 is rarely just a tree. It’s shade for a road trip, a landmark for the next traveler’s directions, a canvas for whatever a community decides to hang from its branches, or — like the sycamore I found on the edge of Carthage — just a thing so obviously itself that it makes you stop the car and stand there for a minute, on a road that was never really about getting somewhere fast in the first place.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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