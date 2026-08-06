Route 66 Roadside Stop: The Red Cedar Inn and the Unlikely Wonders of Pacific, Missouri

Pull off Route 66 in Pacific, Missouri — about an hour west of St. Louis — and the Red Cedar Inn doesn’t announce itself with flash. It doesn’t need to. The building has been here since 1934, and the cedar walls, the original bar, and the chairs that came with the place on opening day are still exactly where the Smith Brothers put them.

Jeannie Banderman, who volunteers at the Red Cedar Inn, tells it plainly: the Smith Brothers saw what was coming. Route 66 was becoming America’s next great highway, and they built their business to meet it. What started as a roadside stop grew into what Banderman calls “the most beloved and wonderful restaurant along Route 66.”

The restaurant is gone now, but the building isn’t. The City of Pacific purchased it in 2023 and transformed it into a museum — one dedicated to the history of Route 66, the history of Pacific, and the history of the Red Cedar Inn itself. The cedar walls stayed. The bar stayed. One of only two original neon signs that once hung outside the building is on display inside. The preservation instinct here wasn’t cosmetic. These are the actual bones of the place.

“They tried to preserve as much as they could,” Banderman says. “And they did.”

Train Town, USA

The Red Cedar Inn’s exhibits don’t stop at the restaurant’s own story. A history wall inside traces how Pacific itself came to be — and the short answer is railroads. Two of them: Union Pacific and Burlington Northern Santa Fe, both running lines into town. That’s the reason Pacific carries the nickname “Train Town USA,” and it’s the foundation on which Route 66 tourism was later built. The road didn’t create Pacific. It amplified it.

A dedicated Route 66 exhibit explains how the Mother Road shaped the community and brought travelers through from around the world. Route 66 was commissioned in 1926, connecting Chicago to Los Angeles, and decommissioned in 1985 — though as Banderman notes, advocacy efforts eventually led to its recommissioning and a kind of protected status that functions, in her words, as “basically a national park.”

For families, there’s a children’s museum in the back of the building with hands-on activities. For everyone, there’s merchandise and room to wander.

The View From Jensen’s Point

Right next door to the Red Cedar Inn sits Jensen’s Point, built by the Conservation Corps in the late 1930s. It offers something that’s hard to manufacture: a single overlook from which you can see the river, the railroad tracks, and Route 66 all at once. Three of the forces that shaped this part of Missouri, visible in one frame.

Just down Route 66 from the Inn, Blackburn Park sits atop Sand Mountain. The park carries Civil War history — there’s a cannon at the top — and you can drive straight up. Banderman gives the directions with the ease of someone who’s given them before: from Red Cedar, head down Route 66 to the first stoplight, right, right, one block, left, then up the steep hill. At the top, you get an overlook of all of Pacific below.

At the base of Blackburn is a water garden — Adams Garden — a quiet counterpoint to the elevation above.

Bigfoot Came to Pacific

Pacific is also, somewhat surprisingly, the home of Bigfoot 4x4 — the original monster truck operation. Robert Chandler founded Bigfoot, which was previously based in Hazelwood, Missouri, a St. Louis suburb. When the area around the original location changed, the operation relocated west to Pacific.

Today, the business is run by Ann and Bob Trent — Ann is Chandler’s daughter — and the trucks are shipped to events around the world. The community has embraced it. Bigfoot Plaza sits in downtown Pacific near the city government building, with a monster truck on permanent display. B&H Market downtown keeps another truck on site.

“Pacific is very fortunate to have them here in our town,” Banderman says.

The connection to Route 66 culture is a natural one. The highway has always had an affinity for vehicles and the mythology around them. Bigfoot — the originator of the monster truck concept — fits comfortably inside that tradition.

Downtown and What’s Left to Discover

For travelers with time to walk, downtown Pacific offers a few more reasons to linger.

Kaleidoscope, housed in a former Kroger grocery store with generous window frontage, is a retail shop stocking clothing and locally made items. “Funky” is the word that comes to mind looking at the storefront — pop culture energy that would read as native to Route 66 sensibility.

Camellia’s, a Mexican restaurant that opened roughly a year and a half ago, occupies the former Royal Theater. The architecture sets it apart from the category entirely — a building that reads more like something from New Mexico than a standard strip-mall Mexican spot.

For a full meal, locals point to the Brew House, where the food reportedly runs beyond standard bar fare — meatloaf, varied menu, and a room where, according to at least one regular, nobody’s had a bad meal yet. Brown Jerry’s, at the corner of St. Louis Street and 2nd Street, covers barbecue and more. Rich’s Famous Burgers rounds out the options.

And on the right Sunday, the Knights of Columbus sets up a barbecue — pork steak, two sides, twelve dollars.

What the Building Holds

Banderman’s own work extends beyond the Inn’s walls. She maintains a personal archive of photographs of more than 300 veterans, a project she keeps on a computer at home. It’s a thread that runs alongside the Red Cedar’s larger mission of preservation — the idea that what gets remembered, gets kept.

The Red Cedar Inn is located in Pacific, Missouri, on Route 66. The museum is active on Facebook; the City of Pacific’s website carries additional information. For anyone moving along the Mother Road, it’s worth the stop — not as a replica of Route 66 history, but as a piece of it that’s still standing.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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