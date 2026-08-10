Route 66 Roadside Stop: Duckies has Darn Good Coffee & Organic Eggs

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Just off Interstate 294 at Exit 22, a 150-foot flagpole flies an 80-by-50-foot American flag over a two-story travel center that its operators say is only the first of dozens to come. Duckies, the flagship location of the Duck Stop Travel Center brand, opened in December 2025 — about six months before host Jason Spiess sat down there with a company representative known on-air as “the Wild Duck” for an episode of the Pier to Pier Podcast.

The stop isn’t on the original alignment of Route 66 itself, and Spiess said as much on the record. But after comparing the distance from Duckies to other documented Route 66 stops earlier in the same broadcasting day — including a stop at Dell Rhea’s Chicken Basket — he made the case for including it in the Archive’s ongoing survey of clean bathrooms and changing travel infrastructure along the route:

“You’re no further from a lot of these other businesses, so I consider you to be a Route 66 business. I mean you are right off Route 66’s off ramp, it’s just an interstate portion of Route 66, so people debate legacy and history about the road.”

A Story Rooted in the History of the Road

Spiess opened the conversation by tying Duckies back to the broader arc of the Archive’s Route 66 reporting: the standardization of the modern gas station itself. Before Route 66, he noted, communities on the East Coast bought kerosene and petroleum at the hardware store — it wasn’t until Route 66 that the modern gas station, and later the motel, became a standardized fixture of American travel.

The Wild Duck picked up that thread with an aside on the convenience-store industry’s own paradigm shift, tracing it back to the Southland Corporation’s first 7-Eleven stores and the point in the late 1940s and ‘50s when gas stations first began stocking milk, bread, eggs, and newspapers alongside fuel.

Fourteen Private Suites, Not a Trough

Bathrooms are a recurring thread in the Archive’s Route 66 documentation, and Duckies leans into the comparison directly. The location has 14 individual, private bathroom suites — not stalls in a shared room.

“We’re talking room here,” the Wild Duck said. “We’re not talking about stall.”

He described competitors’ shared, lined-up-in-a-row bathroom setups as “a barnyard stall type of an opportunity” — “call that a trough” — and said Duckies stocks Charmin in every suite.

By his account, the bathrooms are cleaned every 20 minutes, inspected every 10, and steam-cleaned daily. He framed the standard in personal terms:

“I know where I’d want my family, where I’d want my grandkids to go to the bathroom... There isn’t any family member that I would rather see go to a different bathroom other than what we have here at Duckies.”

The location also markets itself as a safe stop for solo women travelers. The Wild Duck said Duckies is majority women-owned and women-managed, and that the company sees a significant number of female truck drivers choosing the stop specifically for safety and cleanliness.

Made-to-Order, Not Prefabricated

Food was the other major thread of the conversation. The Wild Duck was direct that Duckies is not a franchise operation, and repeatedly drew a contrast with pre-made or “shot-in-a-box” convenience-store food:

Breakfast: Cage-free organic brown eggs, quality bacon, sausage, chorizo, and steak, all made to order. A “Major League breakfast” — eggs with a choice of croissant, potato bun, muffin, or bagel — runs $6.75.

Italian beef and hot dogs: Meat is sourced from Costco, trimmed, cooked, and sliced in-house with no preservatives. The hot dog is a quarter-pound Costco frank, priced at $3.50, which the Wild Duck called a loss leader that customers routinely buy two or three at a time.

Skirt steak sandwich: A New Zealand grass-fed, halal-cut steak sandwich on a French roll, priced at $14.25 — the most expensive item on the menu, with most other items falling between roughly $6.75 and $9.99.

Grab-and-go: Ham, chicken, and roast beef sandwiches made from meat pulled off the bone rather than pressed, packaged fresh daily, alongside fruit cups cut in-house each morning.

Fries: Crinkle-cut fries cooked in beef tallow with a salt-pepper-garlic seasoning blend.

Sweets: House-popped cheese corn and caramel corn (with 10% of gross popcorn sales going to veterans, per the Wild Duck), Ghirardelli-topped sundaes, and a Chicago-style chocolate cake made with a recipe that uses mayonnaise as a secret ingredient.

Coffee is Lavazza, brewed as drip coffee — $1 with the customer’s own container, per a current promotion — or made into espresso drinks including two house creations: the Sunrise (two shots of Lavazza with honey, poured over ice and topped with fresh-squeezed orange juice) and its inverse, the Sunset.

Liquor, Gaming, and a Drive-Through You Don’t Have to Leave

Duckies holds a pouring license tied to its gaming operation — ten machines branded “Lucky Ducky” — which allows it to sell draft beer and what the Wild Duck described as more than 100 varieties of beer for on-site drinking.

The location also sells liquor through its drive-through windows, packing purchases into a customer’s trunk or back seat without requiring them to get out of the car.

Built for Families and Trucks, Separately

The Wild Duck described Duckies as intentionally split into two operations under one roof: a separate parking lot and drive-through experience for families, distinct from the truck side of the business, “for safety reasons.” The retail side sells both trucker-oriented items (GPS units, CB radios, tools) and family-oriented goods — the location is a WeatherTech mat dealer and stocks toys — plus a fenced outdoor area where traveling dogs can be let out to stretch and relieve themselves, though the Wild Duck noted there are no individual private suites for pets the way there are for people.

The building itself is 42 feet tall across two stories — a 23-foot first floor and a second-floor trucker’s lounge and shower area with 19-foot ceilings. The Wild Duck described the showers as “Four Seasons Ritz-Carlton type,” a deliberate contrast with what he characterized as more basic shower offerings at other chains.

Duckies is, in the Wild Duck’s words, “our beta.” The company’s stated plan is to open at least 25 to 30 locations across Illinois before expanding into other states. Asked what he wanted people to take away from the stop, the Wild Duck circled back to family:

“We are the family-friendly operation, number one. And if you’re going to take that Route 66 adventure, we’re certainly a stop you should visit if you’re starting from Chicago, going west.”

Duckies Duck Stop Travel Center

10075th Street, Hodgkins, IL

Exit 22 on I-294

myduckstop.com

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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