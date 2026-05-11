This summer, the Route 66 Americana Archive embarks on a mission to capture and document a variety of voices, stories, businesses, communities, and cultures along The Mother Road.

Award-winning multimedia journalist Jason Spiess will travel the full length of Historic Route 66, spending one day in each of the 55+ counties along the Mother Road — from Cook County, Illinois to Los Angeles County, California — conducting live roadside recording sessions that capture the authentic, unfiltered story of the highway and the people who live, work, and travel along it in its centennial year.

This project is an officially approved project of the Route 66 Centennial Commission, the body appointed by the United States Congress to steward and honor the 100th anniversary of one of America’s most beloved national treasures.

Route 66 has always been more than asphalt and mile markers. It is a living corridor of American culture — a road where diners, motels, gas stations, neon signs, classic cars, and roadside oddities tell the story of a nation in motion.

It is where generations of families loaded up station wagons and headed west. Where musicians found inspiration. Where entrepreneurs built their dreams one roadside stop at a time.

The Route 66 Americana Archive exists to capture that story at its centennial moment — not through a single documentary or a coffee table book, but through a comprehensive, county-by-county living archive of audio, video, and photo content gathered directly from the communities that call The Mother Road home.

Every county becomes an official chapter. Every interview, every roadside conversation, every local business owner, every traveler with a story — all of it becomes part of a permanent national archive that will fuel content, tourism promotion, education, and cultural preservation for decades to come.

Route 66 Turns 100 Celebration Live Recording Sessions

Roadside Recording: Beller Museum in nearby Romeoville. Jordan Beller is a retired optometrist and land developer who has a penchant for 1930s era Fords of all shapes and sizes. He especially loves 1932 Fords.

June 1 (Mon) - Cook County, Il

June 2 (Tues) - DuPage County, Il

June 3 (Wed) - Will County, Il

June 4 (Thurs) - Grundy County, Il

June 5 (Fri) - Livingston County, Il

June 6 (Sat) - McLean County, Il

June 7 (Sun) - OPEN

June 8 (Mon) - Logan County, Il

June 9 (Tues) - Macoupin County, Il

June 10 (Wed) - Sangamon County, Il

June 11 (Thur) - Montgomery County, Il

June 12 (Fri) - Madison County, Il

June 13 (Sat) - St. Clair County, Il

June 14 - (Sun) - OPEN

June 15 - (Mon) - St. Louis County, Mo

June 16 - (Tues) - Franklin County, Mo

June 17 - (Wed) - Crawford County, Mo

June 18 - (Thurs) - Phelps County, Mo

June 19 - (Fri) - Pulaski County, Mo

June 20 - (Sat) - Laclede County, Mo

June 21 - (Sun) - OPEN

Roadside Recording: Route 66 Stadium in Springfield, MO

June 22 (Mon) - Greene County, Mo

June 23 - (Tues) - Webster County, Mo

June 24 - (Wed) - Lawrence County, Mo

June 25 (Thurs) - Jasper County, Mo

Presenting Route 66 Americana Archive project

June 26 (Fri) - AAA Route 66 Road Fest Tulsa, OK

June 27 (Sat) - AAA Route 66 Road Fest Tulsa, OK

June 28 (Sun) - AAA Route 66 Road Fest Tulsa, OK

Roadside Recording: Cars on the Route in Galena KS

June 29 (Mon) - Cherokee County, KS

June 30 (Tues) - Ottawa County, OK .

July 1 (Wed) - Nowata County, OK

July 2 (Thurs) - Rogers County, OK

July 3 (Fri) - Tulsa, OK

Roadside Recording: Sapulpa Soap Box Derby

July 4 (Sat) - Creek County, OK

July 5 (Sun) - Pawnee County, OK

July 6 (Mon) - Lincoln County, OK

July 7 (Tues) - Oklahoma County, OK

July 8 (Wed) - Canadian County, OK

July 9 (Thurs) - Blaine County, OK

July 10 (Fri) - Custer County, OK

July 11 (Sat) - Beckham County, OK

July 12 (Sun) - Wheeler County, TX

July 13 (Mon) -Carson County, TX

Roadside Recording: Big Texan Steakhouse

July 14 - Potter County, TX

July 15 - Oldham County, TX

July 16 - Deaf Smith County, TX

July 17 - Quay County, NM

July 18 - Guadalupe County, NM

July 19 - Torrance County, NM

Roadside Recording: WHEELS Museum

July 20 - Bernalillo County, NM

July 21 - Bernalillo County, NM

July 22 - Cibola County, NM

July 23 (Thurs) - OPEN

July 24 - McKinley County, NM

July 25 - McKinley County, NM

July 26 - McKinley County, NM

July 27 (Mon) - Apache County, AZ

July 28 - OPEN

July 29 - OPEN

July 30 - Navajo County, AZ

July 31 - Coconino County, AZ

Aug 1 (Sat) - Yavapai County, AZ

Aug 2 (Sun) - Mohave County, AZ

Roadside Recording: Dunton Motors Dream Machines on Route 66 in Kingman

Aug 3 (Mon) - OPEN

Aug 4 (Tues) - San Bernardino County, CA

Aug 5 - San Bernardino County, CA

Aug 6 - Los Angeles County, CA

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com