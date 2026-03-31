Gear up for a celebration of transportation history and community fun as the Wheels Museum presents the Route 66: Roads & Rails Festival on April 18–19, 2026, at the historic Albuquerque Rail Yards.

The two-day event promises something for everyone with free admission. Attendees can explore an exciting mix of classic cars, historic trains, bicycles, and more — all gathered in one vibrant location that perfectly ties together New Mexico’s rich road and rail heritage.

Highlights of the festival include:

All wheels welcome — Bring or admire cars, trains, bikes, and other vehicles

Live music throughout the weekend

A family-friendly fun zone for kids

Local food trucks and vendors offering delicious eats

Informative talks, engaging exhibits, and community meetups

Guided explorations of the city via trolley, bike, and walking tours

Set against the iconic backdrop of the Albuquerque Rail Yards — a site deeply connected to the city’s railroad past — the festival honors Route 66 while showcasing how roads and rails helped shape Albuquerque and the American Southwest.

“Transportation played a vital role in bringing Albuquerque to the significant position it holds today,” notes the Wheels Museum, a nonprofit dedicated to preserving the history of cars, trains, planes, and more.

Wheels Museum

1100 2nd St SW, Albuquerque, NM 87102

Phone: (505) 243-6269

Admission is Free, but donations are gladly accepted.

Interested in showcasing your organization or service at the Route 66: Roads & Rails Festival - Email development@wheelsmuseumabq.org

The event runs from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM both days (based on vendor and activity announcements). Whether you’re a car enthusiast, train buff, history lover, or simply looking for a fun family outing, Roads & Rails offers a perfect blend of nostalgia, education, and entertainment.

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to celebrate the spirit of Route 66 and New Mexico’s transportation legacy in the heart of Albuquerque’s historic rail district. Mark your calendars and bring the whole family!

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