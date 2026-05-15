In an era of interstates and hurried travel, one adventurer set out to experience the full heartbeat of historic U.S. Route 66—the 2,400-mile ribbon of asphalt, nostalgia, and pure Americana stretching from the Pacific to the Midwest.

In just nine unforgettable days, he drove every mile of the original alignments he could, making over 100 stops across eight states.

The result is a vivid, boots-on-the-ground testament to why the Mother Road still captivates travelers more than a century after its birth.

California: Glitz, Desert Decay, and Classic Icons

The journey began at the Santa Monica Pier, where Route 66 officially (or unofficially, depending on the era) meets the Pacific. Expanded to the pier in 1936, this endpoint remains a family-friendly landmark with its 1909 concrete structure and ocean breezes. From there, the drive cut through Los Angeles traffic via Santa Monica Boulevard, passing Beverly Hills’ luxury, Hollywood’s Walk of Fame, and Pasadena’s vintage charm on Colorado Boulevard.

Highlights included the Mayan Revival Aztec Hotel in Monrovia, the restored yellow Richfield-style Cucamonga Service Station (now a museum), and the iconic Wigwam Motel in San Bernardino—one of only three surviving Wigwam Villages.

The original McDonald’s site and museum offered a nostalgic pause, even if closed during the visit.

Heading east, the road paralleled the San Andreas Fault before reaching desert gems: Camp Cohon, the California Route 66 Museum in Victorville, Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Cafe, Oro Grande’s faded authenticity, and Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch with its whimsical sculptures.

Barstow provided services and murals, followed by the legendary Baghdad Cafe, Amboy’s towering Roy’s Motel & Cafe neon, and the lonely stretches toward Needles. California’s 315 miles blend urban hustle, Hollywood glamour, and stark Mojave beauty.

Arizona: The Longest and Most Scenic Stretch

Arizona boasts the longest preserved segment of historic Route 66—approximately 385 miles—and many consider it the trip’s visual peak. Crossing the Colorado River into Oatman, travelers encounter a living ghost town famous for free-roaming burros, wooden sidewalks, and Old West vibes.

The thrilling hairpin turns of Sitgreaves Pass demand respect (vehicles over 40 feet are discouraged), leading to the restored Cool Springs Station.

Kingman, the “Heart of Route 66,” offers museums, a historic power plant visitor center, and neon nights. Further east lie quirky stops like Antares, Hackberry General Store, Seligman (birthplace of the modern Route 66 revival), Williams (gateway to the Grand Canyon), and vibrant Flagstaff.

Abandoned icons such as Twin Arrows and the haunting Two Guns ghost town contrast with living history in Winslow’s “Standin’ on the Corner” park and Holbrook’s Wigwam Village. Lupton’s Native American trading posts provide a final colorful send-off before New Mexico.

New Mexico: Volcanic Landscapes and Vibrant Towns

New Mexico delivers dramatic scenery and deep cultural layers. Gallup’s patriotic downtown and El Rancho Hotel (a Hollywood star favorite) set the tone. Grants, with its volcanic “Lava Land” setting, and the beautiful stone Santa Maria Mission near McCartys follow.

Ruins like the Whitting Brothers station and Budville Trading Post speak to the road’s past, while Dead Man’s Curve and the Rio Puerco Bridge showcase engineering drama.

Albuquerque’s 18-mile urban stretch on Central Avenue includes Old Town’s adobe charm and the 66 Diner.

Eastward, the Midway Trading Post, Santa Rosa’s Blue Hole (a stunning 80-foot-deep natural sinkhole), and Tucumcari’s murals and Blue Swallow Motel keep the spirit alive amid ghost towns and gravel alignments.

Texas: Short but Sweet Panhandle Treasures

Texas claims just 178 miles through the Panhandle, but packs in personality. Glen Rio’s ghost-town ruins greet arrivals, followed by Adrian’s Midpoint Cafe—exactly halfway between Chicago and Santa Monica.

Vega’s restored Magnolia station and Dot’s Mini Museum (a delightful mishmash of Western and Route 66 artifacts) earned high praise.

Amarillo’s Cadillac Ranch (ever-evolving with visitor spray paint), the Big Texan Steak Ranch, and the striking Cross of Our Lord Jesus Christ in Groom are must-sees.

The Devil’s Rope Museum in McLean and Shamrock’s iconic Tower Station & U-Drop Inn Cafe—famous from Cars—cap a memorable, if brief, Texas chapter.

Oklahoma: The Longest Drivable Stretch

Oklahoma holds the title for the longest drivable historic alignment—over 400 miles. From Texola’s time-capsule quiet to Elk City’s outstanding National Route 66 & Transportation Museum and Clinton’s official state museum, the road celebrates its heritage.

Weatherford, Lucille’s two-story station, El Reno’s murals, and Oklahoma City’s Milk Bottle Building and powerful bombing memorial add depth.

The Arcadia Round Barn, restored gas stations, Rock Cafe in Stroud, and Miami’s glorious main street and Coleman Theater shine brightly.

Tulsa, self-proclaimed “Capital of Route 66,” dazzles with its historical village and Meadow Gold district. The Ribbon Road’s nine-foot width and Commerce’s tiny stations provide perfect punctuation.

Kansas: Short but Memorable

At just 13 miles, Kansas is the shortest stretch, but it delivers. Baxter Springs’ Kansas Route 66 Visitor Center (housed in a former Phillips 66 station) and the restored 1923 Rainbow Bridge lead to Galena’s Cars on the Route and the Tow Mater-inspired truck. Luigi’s Pit Stop adds Pixar fun for younger fans.

Missouri: Ozarks Charm and Birthplace Pride

Missouri’s 317 miles wind through the Ozarks. Joplin, Carthage’s Boots Court Motel (where the traveler overnighted), and the folk-art wonderland of Red Oak II precede Spencer Station and Gay Parita’s loving replica. Springfield proudly claims the “Birthplace of Route 66” with its car museum and historic square.

Lebanon’s Munger Moss Motel, Cuba’s murals and Wagon Wheel Motel, Pacific’s Red Cedar Inn, and the Chain of Rocks Bridge (with its famous bend) prepare the way for Illinois.

Illinois: Brick Roads to the Windy City

Illinois’ 301 miles begin with Litchfield’s museum and the Auburn Brick Road’s hand-laid charm. Springfield’s Lincoln Home National Historic Site offers profound American history beyond the highway.

Atlanta’s Bunyon statue and muffler men, Towanda’s Dead Man’s Curve pedestrian path, and restored stations in Dwight, Gardner, and Wilmington (home of the Gemini Giant) build anticipation.

Joliet’s prison and stunning Rialto Square Theater precede Chicago’s grand finale at the official starting point near the iconic “Begin Route 66” shield and Millennium Park’s Cloud Gate.

Reflections on the Mother Road

This nine-day blitz was equal parts exhausting and exhilarating. Many museums and stops were closed on the day of the visit—a reminder to build flexibility into any Route 66 itinerary—but the restorations, volunteer efforts, and living communities left the deepest impression.

From neon signs glowing against desert skies to small-town diners and meticulously preserved gas stations, the road remains a living museum of 20th-century America.

The traveler’s parting wisdom rings true: support local museums, visitor centers, and businesses that preserve this history. Gas up, carry water, slow down, and embrace the detours.

Route 66 isn’t just a highway—it’s an experience that connects generations to the open road, adventure, and the enduring American spirit.

Whether you have nine days or nine weeks, the Mother Road is waiting. As this journey proves, it’s still very much alive.

Photographer based in Shaunavon, SK & Author of Forgotten Saskatchewan.

Currently doing beginner & night photography classes all over western Canada.



I LOVE teaching photography to beginners and I teach in a way for the ordinary person. And I teach in a way that does not require expensive equipment nor photoshop. In fact, I rarely buy expensive equipment and hardly ever touch Photoshop myself and this has not affected book sales nor gallery showings.



What I do teach is being creative with your camera and then finding those amazing hidden gems in Canada to shoot them with those creative skills.



I also so drone photography and because of YouTube, I began doing some film making and I love it!

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