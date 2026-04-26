There’s something poetic about starting at the end. For the Alex Taylor Racing crew, day one of their California-to-Arkansas road trip begins not at a traditional starting line, but at the symbolic terminus of Route 66. It’s a fitting launch point for a journey meant to celebrate the highway’s 100th anniversary—a milestone that invites reflection, exploration, and, in this case, a full-throttle tribute in a pair of classic performance machines: a Nova and a Camaro.

This isn’t just a road trip. It’s a rolling celebration of car culture, craftsmanship, and the enduring spirit of the Mother Road.

The Route 66 trip begins at the end, the Santa Monica Pier. Which was the start on this trip.

But first, Alex Taylor and the team stopped at Scat Enterprises, a name well known in performance circles.

Here, the focus shifts from open-road cruising to the intricate art of engine building.

Touring the facility offers a rare glimpse into the hands-on craftsmanship behind billet crankshafts—massive pieces of engineering that begin as 400- to 500-pound blanks and are meticulously machined down to high-performance components. Despite the presence of modern CNC technology, much of the work remains manual, a testament to the experience and skill of technicians who have spent decades perfecting their craft.

It’s a reminder that even in a high-tech world, performance is still deeply rooted in human touch and expertise.

From there, the tone shifts again—back to the road, but with a different mindset. Unlike typical road trips where the goal is simply to get from point A to point B as efficiently as possible, this journey is intentionally slower, more deliberate. It’s about the stops, the scenery, and the stories in between.

One standout stop was the Hackberry General Store, a staple of Route 66 nostalgia. Not only is it packed with vintage memorabilia, but it also holds a unique charm—complete with a local celebrity: Charlie the cat, who has apparently been greeting visitors for years. The stop highlighted how these small, preserved landmarks continue to connect travelers across generations.

From there, the journey moved underground—literally—to the Grand Canyon Caverns. Descending over 200 feet below the surface, the group explored a surprisingly vast and historically rich cave system. The caverns maintain a steady temperature in the high 50s, offering a stark contrast to the Arizona heat above. Beyond the geological features, the tour revealed a fascinating Cold War-era detail: the caverns were once designated as a fallout shelter capable of housing 2,000 people during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Supplies still remain, frozen in time, offering a sobering glimpse into a tense chapter of American history.

Back on the road, the team continued through Seligman and Williams—two towns deeply tied to Route 66 lore and widely considered inspiration for Radiator Springs in Cars. These stretches reinforced the cultural significance of the Mother Road, where real-life locations mirror the storytelling that has kept Route 66 alive in modern imagination.

Driving their own cars to these vantage points added another layer to the experience. At elevations nearing 7,800 feet, even the Nova began to feel the altitude, but it held strong—just like the journey itself.

Beyond the driving and destinations, there’s a deeper purpose behind the trip. The road trip serves as a lead-up to the NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Chicago, where the team participates in the Peak Street Car Shootout.

The connection ties the adventure to a larger community of racers, builders, and enthusiasts who share a passion for performance and heritage.

But perhaps the most compelling aspect of the journey is its philosophy. This isn’t about racing the clock or logging miles. It’s about embracing the spirit of Route 66—taking detours, stopping at roadside attractions, and appreciating the journey as much as the destination.

With portions of the historic highway no longer accessible, the group adapts, weaving together available stretches with alternative routes, all while maintaining the essence of the experience.

This road trip isn’t just a drive across states—it’s a tribute to Americana, a celebration of automotive culture, and a reminder that sometimes, the best way to move forward is to start at the end.

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