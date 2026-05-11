In the age of endless interstates and predictable chain stops, Dylan and Hannah are proving that the American road trip still delivers surprises, nostalgia, and the occasional absurd delight. Their latest journey—heading from Texas toward Michigan—kicks off with comfortable lodgings, Tesla Supercharger detours, Disney-inspired landmarks, and a showdown between a beloved travel center giant and its unlikely rival.

The duo’s new chapter begins at the unassuming Irish Inn, just off I-40 near the Texas-Oklahoma border outside Emerald, Texas.

“It looks like a rundown motel,” Dylan notes, but the interior tells a different story. The room impresses with a comfortable bed and standout shower—hot water with excellent pressure. While breakfast left something to be desired, the overall stay earns high marks for cleanliness and value.

The only notable quirk?

The sink positioned outside the bathroom, making the bathroom feel tight.

“I would have remodeled it and made the bathroom a bit bigger,” Dylan says. Still, both agree: they’d stay again without hesitation.

Route 66 Nostalgia and Disney Connections

Fuel stops and charging breaks lead to happy accidents. While charging near Route 66, the pair stumbles upon the real-life Ramone’s House of Body Art—the very building replicated by Disney Imagineers for Cars Land at Disney California Adventure. Hannah’s genuine surprise (“That building looks really cool”) mirrors what many travelers feel when history and pop culture collide on the Mother Road.

Art Deco details from the 1930s, a Texas historical medallion, and vintage vibes make it a perfect quick detour. Inside, they admire old cars, a flatbed truck (jokingly considered for the rest of the trip), and even Fallout-inspired desk fans for the gamers in the audience.

The trip stays just behind a line of intense storms packing hail and strong winds—granting a free car wash courtesy of Mother Nature, but prompting constant weather monitoring.

“Fingers crossed that everyone’s okay over there,” Dylan says of the areas hit harder.

Food-wise, a stop at Whataburger in Tulsa, Oklahoma, delivers a solid but not transcendent experience. The banana shake tastes more like artificial banana candy (think Laffy Taffy) than pudding, and the burger ranks below In-N-Out, Culver’s, and even Shake Shack in their estimation.

“In-N-Out’s always superior,” Dylan declares.

Buc-ee’s, Uranus, and a Knockoff Surprise

No road trip vlog with a Tesla is complete without Supercharger stops, and Buc-ee’s (affectionately called “BIE”) delivers its trademark overwhelming scale: jerky walls, praline pecans, fresh tortilla factories, and that famous brisket.

“This place is like Disneyland,” Dylan laughs.

The real wildcard stop comes at the Uranus Fudge Factory in Missouri. The iconic sign and cheeky name promise big things (“You can fit a lot in Uranus,” they quip), but the reality is a classic roadside attraction: taffy galore, chocolate novelties, a Circus Sideshow Museum, dinosaurs, an old fire truck, and a double-decker bus.

They leave with a four-pack of fudge (blueberry cheesecake among the flavors) and the Uranus Examiner newspaper for morning reading. Verdict? Fun for the novelty and name, but more average gift shop than fudge paradise.

The biggest surprise of the leg? Wally’s in Missouri—a massive travel center that feels like a parallel-universe Buc-ee’s, complete with a bear mascot (Wally Bear), brisket station, jerky wall, clean bathrooms, and even its own charging.

“I feel like I’m in the Twilight Zone,” Dylan says.

The brisket sandwich is a bit smaller and saltier than Buc-ee’s but cheaper ($7.50 vs. $9), tender, and respectable. Their kettle corn earns stronger praise, with a nice caramelized edge.

Dylan sees the bigger picture: “People need to do more of these... Take the gas station idea and just make it insanely huge.” Wally’s proves the model works—busy, popular, and cleverly executed.

The Open Road Continues

Through storms narrowly avoided, quirky attractions embraced, and new discoveries made, Dylan and Hannah’s road trip captures the spirit of American travel: part logistics (charging strategy and weather apps), part spontaneity (Uranus Fudge Factory and Wally’s weren’t on any formal itinerary), and all adventure.

As they push onward to Michigan, the vlog reminds us why we still hit the road: for comfortable beds in unassuming inns, childhood candy nostalgia at roadside stops, Disney Easter eggs on historic routes, and the sheer joy of saying you’ve been to Uranus—and lived to review the fudge.

Safe travels, Dylan and Hannah. The new chapter is off to a solid, snack-filled start.

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