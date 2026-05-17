In the world of classic Mopars, few things beat the satisfaction of wrenching on a big, comfortable cruiser like the Plymouth Fury. One dedicated owner recently documented a productive shop session turning a leaky, half-finished project into a road-ready machine primed for adventure—specifically, a Route 66 power tour.

The session begins with the familiar dance of shop life: shuffling cars to make space. The to-do list is practical and focused on reliability. Top priorities include installing a fresh radiator, replacing cracked coolant hoses, fitting a transmission cooler, swapping in a tested distributor, and addressing a persistent heater control valve issue.

There’s also talk of audio upgrades (Kicker speakers, Rockville amp) and gauges, but the emphasis stays on keeping the car dependable rather than perfect for the Route 66 adventure.

Cooling System Overhaul

The owner pulls out a brand-new-looking radiator acquired years earlier from a seller who had it sitting since the 1980s. After some test-fitting, it proves too tight or incompatible. Undeterred, he digs out another radiator from his truck parts stash. This one is thicker and aluminum, offering better cooling potential.

Fitment requires creativity. The factory shroud doesn’t align perfectly with the new radiator, so he modifies it—stretching, drilling new holes with step bits, and trimming jagged edges for a cleaner look and proper clearance.

“I love chopping up engine shrouds,” he admits with a grin.

After installation, he fills the system, checks for leaks, and confirms good fan clearance (about a quarter-inch at the top). The result is a cleaner, more efficient cooling setup with room to spare around critical components.

Coolant hoses receive equal attention. Old, cracked lines are replaced, clamps are oriented uniformly, and the system is pressure-tested. A heater bypass valve from the parts truck gets repurposed: sanded, clear-coated, and mounted for manual operation. No more unwanted cabin heat on hot summer days, and far cheaper than hunting down a $170 vacuum-operated replacement.

Transmission and Reliability Mods

Transmission cooling gets addressed next. The owner installs a cooler with new lines routed carefully to avoid chafing or heat soak. He notes the importance of keeping lines away from hot surfaces and uses spacers where needed. With the system buttoned up, he fires the car, cycles the automatic transmission in neutral to circulate fluid, and monitors temperatures and pressures.

A spare distributor—previously tested in the car—gets swapped in as a reliability measure. The original points-style unit looks good but shows wear; the backup is fresh. He also keeps a spare alternator, voltage regulator, and ballast resistor on hand.

“I like knowing I have backups,” he explains.

This philosophy of preparedness shines through: simple, proven parts over untested “new stuff” that has bitten him before.

Finishing Touches and Problem Solving

Small but important jobs round out the mechanical work. A new fuel filler neck grommet stops gas from spilling after filling (previously limiting him to about 12 gallons before overflow).

Air ride shocks get leak-tested with soapy solution—no major issues found at the fittings, though they still lose pressure over days, prompting thoughts of helper springs and conventional shocks in the future.

Cosmetic fixes include replacing missing side marker lenses and re-securing emblems with 3M tape, foam backing, and mechanical fasteners where possible. The work is resourceful and budget-conscious, typical of true DIY builders.

On the Road: Barton Power Tour Impressions

With the wrenches put away, it’s time for real-world testing on the Barton Power Tour—a casual run from West Bend to Hartford, Wisconsin, on May 3. The Fury joins a mix of classics, including a 1960s Seneca and a Mercedes.

Driving impressions are honest and affectionate. The big Plymouth is a “floaty boat” that soaks up bumps beautifully but wanders a bit on the highway—possibly needing an alignment or bushings. It tracks well enough, with strong brakes and smooth transmission shifts. The 318 engine pulls adequately but runs out of breath at higher RPMs thanks to restrictive heads.

“Someday I’ll swap those out for 360s,” the owner muses.

Cabin heat is now controllable, and the ride remains quiet and comfortable despite imperfect roads.

Post-drive checks are encouraging: no coolant or transmission leaks, stable oil level after hundreds of miles, and a full tank without spillage. The air shocks dropped from 90 to around 55 psi, but the car made it home without drama.

Ready for Route 66

The Fury is now mechanically sorted and tour-ready. Future plans shift toward comfort and cosmetics: reupholstering or swapping seats, headliner and sail panel work, package tray restoration, radio upgrades, and interior refinement.

This build isn’t about concours perfection or massive horsepower. It’s about turning a solid classic into a reliable, enjoyable driver that can tackle long hauls like Route 66 without leaving its owner stranded.

In an era of expensive restorations, there’s something refreshing about this pragmatic, hands-on approach—solving problems as they come, using parts on hand, and steadily improving a car for real-world enjoyment.

The Plymouth Fury is proof that with some time in the shop, creativity, and a willingness to adapt, these big Mopars can still deliver smiles per gallon on America’s back roads.

Stay tuned for the interior “comfort work”—and safe travels on that upcoming Route 66 adventure!

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