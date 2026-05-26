Santos Chronicles delivers an engaging family-focused look at Route 66, beginning at the iconic Navy Pier in Chicago. The episode highlights the brand-new official starting sign for Route 66, installed on March 25, 2026. This update shifts the route’s eastern terminus to a “pier-to-pier” concept connecting Navy Pier to Santa Monica Pier, replacing the previous Adams and Michigan Avenue location.

The video provides clear directions for visitors: the new sign stands on the right side when facing the pier, near Harry K’s Tavern. The team uses this fresh landmark as a launching point to celebrate the Mother Road’s approaching 100th anniversary (originally established in 1926) while sharing their ranked list of the top 10 family-friendly stops along the historic route.

Top 10 Santos Family-Friendly Route 66 Stops (Ranked):

#10 – Cadillac Ranch, Amarillo, Texas

A classic roadside attraction featuring 10 Cadillacs buried nose-first in the ground. Visitors are encouraged to spray paint the cars, making it one of the most interactive and ever-changing stops on the route.

#9 – Pink Elephant Antique Mall, Illinois

Housed inside Livingston’s former high school, this stop is instantly recognizable thanks to the giant pink elephant out front. A convenient spot for ice cream and a quick break from driving.

#8 – Joliet Prison, Illinois

This historic limestone prison (1858–2002) gained fame as a filming location for The Blues Brothers and Prison Break. Its imposing architecture makes it a memorable stop for fans of film history and unique roadside sites.

#7 – Meramec Caverns

A massive cave system with impressive formations and a legendary connection to outlaw Jesse James. Guided tours keep families moving while offering a cool underground adventure.

#6 – Uranus, Missouri

A deliberately quirky roadside town known for its over-the-top fun, world’s best fudge claims, giant belt buckle photo op, and eccentric museum. A sensory-overload experience perfect for families who enjoy goofy attractions.

#5 – Gemini Giant, Illinois

One of the famous “Muffler Man” statues that once lined Route 66. This rocket-themed giant was saved and relocated, preserving a key piece of roadside Americana.

#4 – Meteor Crater, Arizona

A massive natural wonder nearly a mile wide and over 550 feet deep. NASA astronauts trained here for Apollo missions. The scale is far more impressive in person than photos suggest.

#3 – Big Texan Steak Ranch, Amarillo, Texas

A lively cowboy-themed restaurant famous for its 72-ounce steak challenge and generous portions. A top pick for hungry families seeking a fun, high-energy meal stop.

#2 – Blue Whale of Catoosa, Oklahoma

This giant blue whale began as an anniversary gift and later served as a swimming hole. Once surrounded by a small zoo with reptiles and alligators, it remains one of the most photogenic and nostalgic icons on Route 66.

#1 – Oatman, Arizona

The top-ranked stop offers a genuine Wild West atmosphere with wild burros roaming freely through town. Visitors can feed the donkeys (food is sold locally), watch staged gunfights, and explore historic mining buildings. The mountain drive and family-friendly donkey interactions make it especially memorable.

Santos Chronicles successfully blends history, family adventure, and practical advice, making this a helpful resource for anyone planning a Route 66 road trip with children. The new Chicago starting point adds a fresh perspective to this centennial-era journey.

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