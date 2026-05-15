Illinois delivers one of the most rewarding stretches of historic Route 66, blending classic roadside nostalgia, cultural landmarks, and surprising ecological restoration. Just a short drive from Chicago, travelers can explore preserved diners and theaters, cruise in vintage convertibles, and even volunteer to help revive the state’s nearly vanished tallgrass prairie—all along the Mother Road.

Route 66, established in 1926, originally ran from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, linking urban centers with small towns across eight states. In Illinois, the 301-mile corridor still offers some of the route’s best-preserved attractions and a rich mix of history, pop culture, and natural renewal.

Retro Roadside Icons and Classic Cruising

Route 66 historians like Debbie Joe Ericson often guide visitors in period-appropriate vehicles, such as a 1960s Oldsmobile Starfire convertible. The open-top ride instantly evokes the highway’s mid-century golden age of family road trips, freedom, and adventure.

Early highlights include Wilmington’s Gemini Giant, a towering fiberglass “Muffler Man” spaceman erected in 1960 at the height of the NASA era. One of the most photographed roadside giants along the entire route, it epitomizes Route 66’s playful kitsch. Nearby stands a classic green Sinclair dinosaur marking a former gas station.

In Braidwood, the Polka Dot Drive-In, established around 1956, remains a living time capsule. Life-sized statues of James Dean, Marilyn Monroe, Betty Boop, the Blues Brothers, and a nine-foot Elvis welcome guests. The real draw, however, is the classic fare—especially the hamburgers—served in a genuine 1950s drive-in atmosphere that feels like a sock hop waiting to happen.

Antique shops along nearby Water Street add to the small-town charm, showing how communities have actively embraced and preserved their Route 66 heritage.

In Joliet, the opulent Rialto Square Theater stands as a crown jewel. Opened on May 24, 1926, this vaudeville and movie palace was designed by renowned Chicago architects C.W. and George Rapp.

Its grand rotunda draws inspiration from Rome’s Pantheon, while a 22-foot hand-cut Czechoslovakian crystal chandelier known as “the Duchess” hangs overhead. Additional architectural flourishes recall the Hall of Mirrors at Versailles and the Arc de Triomphe in Paris.

The theater hosted legends including Bob Hope, George Burns and Gracie Allen, the Marx Brothers, and the Three Stooges during its vaudeville heyday.

Modern performers such as Jerry Seinfeld, Jay Leno, and Kenny Rogers have also taken the stage. Listed on the National Register of Historic Places, the Rialto remains a vibrant venue and a major point of local pride.

A sweet finale awaits at Rich & Creamy, a nostalgic ice cream stand where Blues Brothers figures dance on the roof. Signature treats like the turtle sundae—vanilla ice cream with hot fudge, caramel, and pecans—provide the perfect cap to a day on the road.

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie: Restoration Along the Mother Road

Though Illinois is known as the Prairie State, less than 0.01% of its original roughly 21–22 million acres of tallgrass prairie survives today. Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie, located near Wilmington and directly tied to old Route 66, represents the nation’s first national tallgrass prairie and a remarkable story of ecological and historical transformation.

Ecologists guide visitors through fields of big bluestem, Indian grass, compass plants, gray-headed coneflowers, and blazing stars. These diverse native plants support rich wildlife habitats, including birds and insects.

Early settlers described the prairie as a colorful “sea of grass and flowers” with intoxicating fragrances and sounds. Compass plants, whose leaves often align north-south, even helped travelers navigate.

The landscape’s history is layered. Native Americans hunted buffalo, deer, and elk here for millennia. European settlers transformed the rich soil into farmland, drastically reducing the prairie. During World War II, the land became the Joliet Army Ammunition Plant, producing over a billion pounds of TNT.

Workers, including many women, filled munitions stored in distinctive “igloos” or bunkers designed to channel explosions upward and prevent chain reactions. The facility operated through the Korean and Vietnam Wars until 1976.

In 1996, thousands of acres were transferred to the U.S. Forest Service, and Midewin was born. Restoration efforts include seed collection and planting on former crop fields.

Bison have been reintroduced as keystone grazers to control grass height, increase plant diversity, and support grassland birds such as upland sandpipers.

Over 20 miles of trails welcome hikers, cyclists, and horseback riders, including local groups like the Will County Trail Riders. The restored vistas often feel more like the American West than northern Illinois.

Historic farmsteads, such as the Moses Morgan family property (settled in the 1850s), offer glimpses into pioneer life.

Osage orange trees planted as natural, thorny fences still stand on the grounds. Volunteers of all ages regularly participate in seed harvesting—gathering species like Canada wild rye, blazing star, and wild quinine—for future prairie plantings.

A Living American Icon

Illinois Route 66 continues to draw visitors from around the world seeking authentic Americana. From fiberglass giants and retro diners to a grand vaudeville theater and a thriving national prairie, the route rewards those who slow down and explore its layers.

Whether cruising for nostalgia, seeking cultural landmarks, or contributing to ecological restoration, this stretch of the Mother Road offers a memorable blend of past and present.

The road—and the prairie—are calling.

Find out where to travel next, top restaurants and locally loved attractions with travel expert and PBS TV host Darley Newman . An Emmy Award-winning travel television host, she’s been traveling for almost two decades. As the creator and host of the PBS series and iHeart podcast Travels with Darley, Look Up and Equitrekking, she’s taken audiences on immersive journeys to 45+ countries and 30+ U.S. states. Darley’s travel adventures combine thrilling activities, culinary exploration, and meaningful cultural exchanges. Her travel series highlights untold stories and showcases global sustainable tourism practices. Darley is passionate about helping travelers experience the world like locals from travel guides, destination tips, and insider travel tips - everything for travelers seeking inspiration and advice. Whether you’re planning your next adventure, looking for authentic recipes, or curious about global cultures, Darley’s insights will guide you every step of the way.

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