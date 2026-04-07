The Pit Stop Playoffs have shifted into high gear, and the Mother Road Showdown delivered exactly what Route 66 fans crave—nostalgia, surprises, and a little roadside drama. Here are the results of the Great Eight Highway, The Crossroads Four and the Mother Road Showdown

The Great Eight Highway

The field tightened, and the heavyweights made their move:

Starting Line Region: The towering Gemini Giant outlasted Lou Mitchell’s Diner , proving bigger-than-life icons can eclipse even the most beloved breakfast stops.

High Plains Drive Region: The quirky Leaning Tower of Texas kept its improbable run alive, tipping past the haunting Glenrio Historic District .

Ozark Highway Region: Boots Court Motel continues its vintage dominance, cruising past Cars on the Route with neon-lit confidence.

Sunset Stretch Region: The classic Wigwam Motel stood tall, outlasting Standin’ on the Corner Park in a battle of culture vs. kitsch.

The Crossroads Four

Now it gets serious.

Gemini Giant flexed again, rolling over the Leaning Tower of Texas .

Boots Court Motel edged out Wigwam Motel in a showdown of historic stays.

The Mother Road Showdown

And then there were two.

In a clash between fiberglass folklore and neon nostalgia, Boots Court Motel squeaked past the Gemini Giant, cementing itself as the ultimate Route 66 icon—where history, hospitality, and highway dreams still check in every night.

2026 Pit Stop Playoffs Champion: Boots Court Motel

Pit Stop Playoffs Bracket Round Results

The Mother Road Showdown

1. Boots Court Motel over 2. Gemini Giant

The Crossroads Four

2. Gemini Giant over 3. Leaning Tower of Texas

1. Boots Court Motel over 1 Wigwam Motel

The Great Eight Highway

The Starting Line Region

2. Gemini Giant over 1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner

High Plains Drive Region

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 9. Glenrio Historic District

Ozark Highway Region

1. Boots Court Motel over 6. Cars on the Route

The Sunset Stretch Region

1 Wigwam Motel over 2 Standin’ on the Corner Park

The Sweet Sixteen Mile Marker

The Starting Line Region

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 5. Ariston Café

2. Gemini Giant over 6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch

High Plains Drive Region

9. Glenrio Historic District over 4. Cadillac Ranch

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 2. Devil’s Rope Museum

Ozark Highway Region

1. Boots Court Motel over 4. Rainbow Curve Bridge

6. Cars on the Route over 2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store

The Sunset Stretch Region

1 Wigwam Motel over 4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 11 Randy’s Donuts

The Scenic 32

The Starting Line Region

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 9. Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station

5. Ariston Café over 4. Cozy Dog Drive-In

6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch over 3. Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum

2. Gemini Giant over 7. Pink Elephant Antique Mall

High Plains Drive Region

9. Glenrio Historic District over 1. Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Café

4. Cadillac Ranch over 5. Big Texan Steak Ranch

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 11. Route 66 Monument

2. Devil’s Rope Museum over 10. Blue Swallow Motel

Ozark Highway Region

1. Boots Court Motel over 9. Rock Cafe

4. Rainbow Curve Bridge over 5. Galena Mining & Historical Museum

6. Cars on the Route over 3. Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum

2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store over 7. Coleman Theatre

The Sunset Stretch Region

1 Wigwam Motel over 9 Petrified Forest National Park

4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post over 12 Santa Monica Pier / End of Route 66 Sign

11 Randy’s Donuts over 3 Meteor Crater

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 7 Oatman Highway Burros

The First Cruise

Region 1 – “The Starting Line”

1. Lou Mitchell’s Diner over 16. 66 Drive-In Theater

2. Gemini Giant over 15. Munger Moss Motel

3. Route 66 Hall of Fame and Museum over 14. Wagon Wheel Motel

4. Cozy Dog Drive-In over 13. Meramec Caverns

5. Ariston Café over 12. Ted Drewes Frozen Custard

6. Henry’s Rabbit Ranch over 11. Gateway Arch National Park

7. Pink Elephant Antique Mall over 10. Soulsby’s Shell Service Station

9. Ambler’s Texaco Gas Station over 8. World’s Largest Catsup Bottle

Region 2 – “Ozark Highway”

1. Boots Court Motel over 16. Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios

2. Eisler Brothers Old Riverton Store over 15. Ed Galloway’s Totem Pole Park

3. Baxter Springs Heritage Center & Museum over 14. Oklahoma Route 66 Museum

4. Rainbow Curve Bridge over 13. Threatt Filling Station

5. Galena Mining & Historical Museum over 12. Seaba Station Motorcycle Museum

6. Cars on the Route over 11. Round Barn

7. Coleman Theatre over 10. Pops 66

9. Rock Café over 8. Blue Whale of Catoosa

Region 3 – “High Plains Drive”

1. Tower Station and U-Drop Inn Café over 16. Tinkertown Museum

2. Devil’s Rope Museum over 15. Rio Puerco Bridge

3. Leaning Tower of Texas over 14. Kimo Theater

4. Cadillac Ranch over 13. 66 Diner

5. Big Texan Steak Ranch over 12. Blue Hole

11. Route 66 Monument over 6. Palo Duro Canyon State Park

7. 10. Blue Swallow Motel over Midpoint Café

8. 9. Glenrio Historic District over Vega Motel

Region 4 – “The Sunset Stretch”

1 Wigwam Motel over 16 Bagdad Café

2 Standin’ on the Corner Park over 15 California Route 66 Museum

3 Meteor Crater over 14 Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner

4 Jack Rabbit Trading Post over 13 Arizona Route 66 Museum

12 Santa Monica Pier / End of Route 66 Sign over 5 Delgadillo’s Snow Cap Drive-In

11 Randy’s Donuts over 6 Hackberry General Store

7 Oatman Highway Burros over 10 Roy’s Motel & Café

9 Petrified Forest National Park over 8 Lowell Observatory

Winners of the First Four - El Trovatore Motel as 13 seed winner, Mr. D’z as 14, California Route 66 Museum as 15, Bagdad Café as 16

First Four

El Trovatore Motel (Kingman, AZ) over Arizona Route 66 Museum (Kingman, AZ)

Mr. D’z Route 66 Diner (Kingman, AZ) over Emma Jean’s Holland Burger Café (Victorville, CA)

California Route 66 Museum (Victorville, CA) over Shields Date Garden (Indio, CA)

Bagdad Café (Newberry Springs, CA) over Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch (Oro Grande, CA)

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