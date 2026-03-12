Photographer and zine author Craig Kilgore shows 20-plus years of his art at the Old Tascosa Brewery during a one-day showing in Amarillo. Kilgore traveled Route 66 20 years ago and decided to go back to see how it had changed before the centennial celebration.

As the countdown to the 100th anniversary of the Mother Road continues, a new photography exhibition is bringing a modern visual perspective to one of America’s most iconic highways. Later this month, travelers, locals, and Route 66 enthusiasts will gather at the historic Apache Motel for a special photography showcase documenting the present-day character of the legendary highway.

The exhibit, titled “Before 100: Route 66 Now,” will feature the work of photographer Craig Kilgore and will be open to the public March 27–28 from 4–6 p.m. in the motel’s lobby gallery. Admission is free, offering visitors a chance to experience Route 66 through the lens of a modern documentary photographer while standing inside one of the road’s most recognizable historic motels.

A Contemporary Look at the Mother Road

Kilgore’s photographs stem from a 28-day road journey he took along Route 66 in March 2024. During that trip, he traveled the full stretch of the historic highway from Chicago to Los Angeles and back again, documenting what the road looks like nearly a century after its creation.

Rather than focusing solely on nostalgia, Kilgore’s images capture the layered reality of the road today—historic architecture, faded signage, roadside businesses, empty stretches of highway, and the communities that still carry the Route 66 identity.

His photographs explore:

Historic roadside signs and neon landmarks

Streetscapes and surviving businesses

Architectural remnants from different eras of the highway

Small towns shaped by the shifting routes of American travel

The images also reflect the economic and cultural shifts that occurred after interstate highways replaced much of the original traffic flow that once sustained communities along the road.

The Setting: Tucumcari’s Apache Motel

Hosting the exhibition at the Apache Motel provides a fitting backdrop. Located in the heart of Tucumcari, the motel remains one of the best-preserved Route 66 lodging landmarks in the Southwest.

Built in the mid-20th century, the Apache Motel embodies the spirit of the classic roadside motor lodge—simple, welcoming, and built for travelers passing through the American West. Over the years, it has become a beloved stop for Route 66 road-trippers and history enthusiasts.

Tucumcari itself is often considered one of the most visually authentic Route 66 towns still standing today. Its neon signs, vintage motels, and colorful murals create a living museum of roadside Americana.

For a photography exhibition focused on the visual identity of the road, the setting could hardly be more appropriate.

A Documentary Project About American Identity

The Route 66 photographs are part of Kilgore’s larger documentary project called “American Monomyth.” Through this series, the photographer explores how landscapes, architecture, and public spaces reflect shared American narratives.

Route 66 plays a central role in that narrative. Since its establishment in 1926, the highway has symbolized mobility, opportunity, reinvention, and the freedom of the open road.

For generations of Americans—and travelers from around the world—the road has represented something bigger than transportation. It has become a cultural pathway that reflects the nation’s evolution.

Kilgore’s photographs aim to capture that idea: the intersection of memory, myth, and modern reality along the Mother Road.

A Traveling Exhibition

The Tucumcari event is one stop on a broader Route 66 exhibition tour. The photography show is also scheduled to appear in several other iconic Route 66 communities, including:

Amarillo

Albuquerque

Flagstaff

Santa Monica

By moving the exhibit from city to city along the route, organizers hope to reconnect communities that share the historic highway.

Each stop becomes both a gallery and a gathering place—bringing together artists, travelers, historians, and locals who share a connection to the road.

Preparing for the Route 66 Centennial

Events like this are becoming increasingly common as the nation approaches the 100th anniversary of Route 66 in 2026. The centennial celebration is expected to generate renewed tourism and cultural interest in the historic corridor that stretches across eight states.

Communities along the route—from Illinois to California—are already organizing festivals, art exhibits, car rallies, and historical commemorations.

Photography exhibitions like “Before 100: Route 66 Now” offer a different kind of tribute. Instead of celebrating the road strictly through nostalgia, they document how the road exists today—capturing both its enduring landmarks and the subtle changes that have occurred over the decades.

The Enduring Power of the Open Road

Nearly a century after its creation, Route 66 continues to inspire artists, musicians, filmmakers, and travelers. It remains one of the most recognizable highways in the world and a powerful symbol of American mobility and exploration.

Through Kilgore’s photography, visitors to the Apache Motel will see the road from a contemporary vantage point—one that blends history, culture, and modern life along the corridor.

For those who have driven the Mother Road, the exhibition offers a chance to revisit familiar scenes. For those who have yet to experience it, the images may serve as an invitation to take the journey themselves.

Either way, the photographs highlight a simple truth that travelers have known for generations:

Route 66 isn’t just a road.

It’s a story still being written—mile by mile across the American landscape.

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