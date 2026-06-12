In the sun-drenched landscape of Lake Havasu, where monsoon clouds tower dramatically over the mountains, Merlin’s Old School Garage thrives on a steady rhythm of projects, camaraderie, and creative mechanical work. On a particularly stunning day marked by dramatic cloud cover and the promise of evening storms, the team set out across town to collect a new addition to the shop: a Yamaha G1 golf cart ready for a fresh chapter.

The haul itself offered classic shop banter. One strap?

“If it falls off, it ain’t going far,” came the reassurance, with safety chains waved off in favor of a casual trip home. The G1, showing its age after 15 years of Arizona sun and water exposure, arrived with its original seats deemed “trash.” In their place, upgraded RZR seats now provide a more fitting perch for the adventures ahead.

The timing proved perfect for welcoming Wes, a recent graduate who opted for a two-week Arizona vacation to lend a hand. Assigned to the Yamaha G1 as his starter project, Wes quickly immersed himself in the work. The garage buzzed with activity—dune buggies in various stages of completion, minibikes, and Volkswagens awaiting break-in runs—creating an energetic backdrop of overlapping projects.

Progress on the golf cart moved swiftly. The team cut components loose, installed lift plates, and raised the vehicle into a distinctive

“Carolina squat” stance. Steam cleaning preceded careful adjustments to steering stops and alignment.

“It’s kind of settling down,” they noted as the front end centered out. Welding passes secured the modifications, with plans to notch the front for sharper turning and finalize toe-in later.

Testing brought the real fun. “Let’s go play some golf, kid,” Merlin called after Wes got the cart running. What followed was a spirited off-road jaunt across the property—bumping through holes, taking shortcuts, and pushing the little machine harder than any golf course intended. The cart proved surprisingly capable, pulling ahead even against a diesel counterpart in short bursts, though it announced its efforts with burning oil smoke from the muffler and required brake adjustments mid-ride.

By day two, the lifted G1 had developed real character. Minor hiccups like low gas, hot mufflers, and the occasional runaway camera under the tires couldn’t dampen the enthusiasm. The team discussed further plans: bigger tires, continued refinement, and integrating the cart into the broader fleet of dune buggies and custom builds.

Merlin’s Old School Garage embodies a simple philosophy: hands-on projects, good company, and embracing the quirks that come with breathing new life into older machines.

Whether it’s a graduate taking a hands-on vacation or a humble golf cart transformed into a squatty desert runner, the shop turns everyday mechanical work into memorable stories under the Havasu sky. As storms roll in and the next round of builds waits, the garage remains a place where the work is as enjoyable as the results.

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