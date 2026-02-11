Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel to host 'Route 66' night at new location

Uniglobe Ohio Valley Travel is set to host a ‘Route 66’ night on Wednesday at its new location in Wheeling.

The event will provide information and an itinerary for this year’s special trip, celebrating the 100th anniversary of Route 66. The Wheeling-based travel company is offering a 12-day motor coach trip in June, starting in Chicago and ending in Oklahoma City, with stops at the Gateway Arch in St. Louis, the Lincoln Museum in Springfield, and more.

“It’s a great chance to kind of go back in time and celebrate the history of the historic road of Route 66, it’s a chance to go back into that era, kind of see the old music, museums and relieve the history and celebrate its 100th year,” owner Jennifer Merryman said.

The agency will hold an open house on Feb. 20 at its new location at 2258 Main St. in Wheeling.

Photo courtesy ofWill Rogers Memorial Museum

Route 66 exhibit to open at Will Rogers Memorial Museum in February

A new exhibit celebrating the history and cultural impact of US Route 66, known as “Will Rogers Highway,” is set to open on Feb. 27 at the Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore,

The exhibit will feature vibrant imagery and storytelling, exploring the highway’s legacy from the 1930s to the 1950s, including its appearances in pop culture such as “The Grapes of Wrath” and Woody Guthrie’s music.

Special guests Michael Wallis, the voice of the sheriff in “Cars,” and Ken Busby, executive director of the Route 66 Alliance, will attend the opening.

They will participate in a Q&A session at 6 p.m. to discuss efforts to celebrate the route and the making of “Cars.”

The event will conclude with a screening of the Disney/Pixar film at 7 p.m. Admission is free.

The museum is located at 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. For more information, call 918-341-0719.

Explore Tulsa’s Route 66 with official Land of the Giants Passport

You can now explore Tulsa’s section of Route 66 with the official Land of the Giants Passport!

The passport guides individuals through the Meadow Gold District to discover all five giant statues, to collect stamps and to eventually earn a limited-edition Land of the Giants prize pack.

This small passport is a great way to help support local businesses as you make memories along the iconic Route 66!

To purchase your Land of the Giants Passport, click here.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, preserving the living history of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.

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