In a sport powered by nitro, adrenaline, and community, few voices capture the pure joy of drag racing quite like the host of Mak Chats. Even battling allergies and a scratchy voice, she delivered her latest episode with the same high-octane enthusiasm that has become her trademark.

The episode opened with a recap of the IHA Spring Nationals, which Makayla called a solid event despite not catching it live. She praised the production for efficiently running 19 classes in just over nine hours and highlighted the strong chemistry between announcers Tommy Johnson Jr. and Ken Stout.

“I enjoyed their back and forth,” Makayla noted, while also appreciating the thoughtful racer interviews that let competitors open up naturally.

She ran through the winners list with clear appreciation for the achievement involved, especially noting several first-time Iron Man winners:

Super Rod : Rick Straoud

Top Sportsman : Bobby Mandel Jr.

Top Alcohol Dragster : Joey Severance

Top Alcohol Funny Car : Tony Bogalo

Top Fuel : Gary Pritchette

Funny Car : Del Worsham

Nitro Harley : Jordan Peterson

Hemi Shootout Challenge : Steve Camella

And additional class winners including Chris Stein (Top Dragster), Gary Fenor (Quick Rod), Glenn Ferguson (Hot Rod), and others.

Makayla took a moment to own a small error from a previous social media short where she accidentally dropped the “O” from a racer’s name, showing the kind of accountability and personality that endears her to fans.

“My bad,” she laughed, before pushing forward with the rest of the results.

Headed to Route 66

The bulk of the episode, however, crackled with anticipation for the upcoming NHRA Route 66 Nationals in Chicago. For this Michigan-based content creator, it marks her first national event of the season and her first time attending a full NHRA national at the historic track since she was a teenager.

“I’ve never been to Chicago for a national event,” Makayla shared excitedly.

She recalled a memorable trip years ago with her grandparents that combined Norwalk qualifying with a Pinks All Out event at Route 66, where family friend Rocky Oick was racing a nostalgia funny car. Now, a decade later, she’s returning as an adult with press credentials and a camera.

She and her dad plan an early Saturday morning departure for the roughly four-hour drive, aiming to arrive around noon. Her father, who served unofficially as cameraman last year, is now “officially” in the role — a detail that clearly means the world to her.

“You know how cool it is to have a dream when you’re 12 and then to be 25, getting to live out that dream alongside your dad?” she asked. “It’s so cool.”

Her excitement was palpable as she described preparing content in advance — thumbnails created, a posting plan halfway written — so she can focus on capturing the event. She admitted she’s already vibrating with energy and warned friends and family that spontaneous “shaking out the excitement” might occur in the days leading up to the race.

True to her fan-first approach, she announced plans to continue her interview series from last year’s Indy event. She’s looking for fresh questions beyond her usual lineup (first vehicle down the track, hardest part of learning to drive, race-day routines, pump-up songs, and snacks).

She directly asked her audience to suggest questions in the comments — whether for all drivers or specific ones — promising to try to get them answered on-site. This interactive element has become a hallmark of her content, bridging the gap between fans in the stands (or watching from home) and the professional drivers.

Next week’s episode will break from the normal Mak Chats format. Instead, she’ll drop a full vlog from the Route 66 Nationals, giving viewers an inside look at her first hidden-nitro experience of 2026.

From the IHA Spring Nationals recap to her giddy countdown for Chicago, the episode served as more than just race coverage. It was a reminder of why many fans love the sport: the community, multi-generational family bonds, and the electric feeling of heading to the track with people you love.

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