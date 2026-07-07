Gouda and I have spent months now working our way county by county down Route 66, and this stretch of the drive comes with paperwork. Congress is deciding whether to give this road the formal recognition it’s been owed for a century — the Route 66 National Historic Trail Designation Act, known in the House as H.R. 5470 and in the Senate as S. 2887.

H.R. 5470, introduced September 18, 2025 by Reps. Darin LaHood (R-IL) and Teresa Leger Fernández (D-NM), with Senate companion S. 2887 backed by Senators Ted Cruz (R-TX), Mark Kelly (D-AZ), Alex Padilla (D-CA), Eric Schmitt (R-MO), and Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), would amend the National Trails System Act to formally designate the Route 66 National Historic Trail as covering every alignment of U.S. Highway 66 in existence between 1926 and 1985, running roughly 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica.

The proposed route follows a specific 2017 National Park Service map that will be kept on public file for inspection at NPS offices.

Management would fall to the Secretary of the Interior, acting through the National Park Service, with a directive to administer the trail in a way that preserves its idiosyncratic character rather than sanitizing it into a generic federal corridor.

As I spend time walking with Gouda county-by-county along Route 66 talking with tourists, community leaders and local townsfolk, there are three guardrails and moments of pause stand out.