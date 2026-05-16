Along the dusty backroads of the Mojave, where Route 66’s spirit lingers in forgotten mining camps and sun-baked hills, adventure rarely follows a smooth path. For one couple with a motorhome and a sense of curiosity stronger than common sense, a simple drive turned into “The Road Terrible”—a bumpy, hilarious, spine-prickling journey through old gold claims, wild burros, and abandoned mine shafts.

The trip started with the familiar complaint of anyone who’s wandered off the Mother Road: “My husband never take me go the good road that much.” But complaints quickly gave way to wonder as the rugged track wound around the mountain. “Still have people park around here. Need go around the mountain. Beautiful. Huh?” The desert delivered exactly what it promised—harsh, stunning, and full of surprises.

First came the donkeys. “Wow. We not see long time donkey. They’re not that big, you know. Look. One, two, three, four… five.”

A small herd grazed nearby, prompting an outpouring of affection: “Donkey donkey dong donkey… you so cute so cute so cute!” The burros, likely descendants of those once used by miners, seemed right at home in this harsh landscape, munching sparse vegetation even after recent rains.

Then the real fun began. Spotting flowering cacti glistening after the storm, the wife couldn’t resist. “The cacti so beautiful… Apparently, we can eat. Huh?” She sampled the fruit, only to discover the painful truth of desert foraging.

“Sour… That’s stuck on my tongue.” Her husband, Craig, wisely advised against it, but the damage (and the giggles) was done. Prickly spines lingered on her tongue and fingers for the rest of the outing, a souvenir more memorable than any postcard.

Fueled by the romance of gold rush history, the pair ventured into the hills to explore abandoned mine workings. “This where they dug it out right here,” she narrates, flashlight in hand, as they peer into dark openings.

The mines were pitch black inside—“You cannot come here without light. No way”—with dripping water from the previous night’s rain making everything slick. “My butt wet… Yeah.”

They squeezed through narrow passages, spotted what might have been bats, and joked about striking it rich. “If we if we get some gold, you 90 you 10%.” Classic Western references flew: “I think about the good, the bad, and the ugly.” Safety was a recurring theme.

“I worry about same the movie something boom fall down and I stuck inside here.” Wooden supports, warning barriers, and sheer drop-offs added tension to the exploration. Holes dotted the landscape—some shallow test pits, others deeper and more mysterious. “How people do this and not worry about on top or down? I don’t know.”

The couple debated directions, backtracked, and climbed slippery slopes, all while keeping an eye on their bicycles and motorhome in the distance. Recent rain had turned parts of the trail treacherous—“You fall down twice right there”—but the views and the thrill kept them going. “Wow. Beautiful in the front.”

Beyond the adventure, the outing captured something deeper about modern Route 66 travel: the freedom to chase curiosities down terrible roads, the joy of small discoveries (flowering cacti, wild donkeys, glittering rock veins), and the laughter that comes when things get prickly, wet, and slightly dangerous.

In an age of GPS and curated attractions, there’s still gold to be found in unplanned detours—though it’s usually the kind measured in memories rather than ounces.

As they wrapped up the day, signal miraculously returned in the remote hills. “We come before not get internet. Now internet very good this area.” The desert had given them beauty, a few scares, some donkey cuteness, and a sore tongue. Not a bad haul for a terrible road.

If you’re chasing the real Route 66 experience, sometimes you have to leave the pavement behind. Just bring good shoes, a strong flashlight, and maybe skip the raw cactus. The mines, the burros, and the mountains will still be waiting—along with whatever adventure finds you on the next terrible road.

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