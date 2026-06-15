In the summer of 2026, as Route 66 celebrates its 100th anniversary, travelers Eric and Diana of Nomadic Fanatic kicked off a grand west-to-east journey along the iconic highway. Starting at the Santa Monica Pier—the official western terminus—they pointed their 40-foot converted school bus and trailer toward Chicago, Illinois, embracing the spirit of the open road during a landmark year that also marks America’s 250th birthday.

The couple arrived at the pier after navigating Los Angeles traffic in their pickup truck, saving the big rig for the road ahead. With five cats in tow and a golden Route 66 passport book in hand, they set out to collect memories, stickers, and stories along the historic alignments. For Eric and Diana, this trip carries deep meaning: a reset amid rising costs, life transitions, and the enduring pull of the Mother Road.

Dreams, Reversals, and the Pier

The Santa Monica Pier has long symbolized opportunity and escape. A century ago, migrants headed west from Chicago seeking sunshine, Hollywood dreams, and a fresh start in California. In 2026, Eric and Diana noted the reversal—many Californians now heading east in search of more affordable living. Standing at the pier’s edge, they reflected on that shift while soaking in the sights: waves rolling in at 74 degrees, seagulls overhead, and the bustling boardwalk.

They wasted no time embracing the classic pier experience. A visit to the original Hot Dog on a Stick (operating since 1946) delivered hand-dipped corn dogs and refreshing cherry lemonade with an ocean view. Nearby, they cranked out souvenir pennies, including Route 66 designs, and consulted the famous Zoltar fortune teller machine. The mechanical oracle delivered timely wisdom: “Dream as if you’ll live forever. Live as if you’ll die today.”

Construction on parts of the pier and a temporarily closed passport sticker kiosk added a touch of real-world imperfection to the launch, but the pair took it in stride. They planned to collect their first official stamp farther along the route.

Hollywood Detour and Classic Stops

After the pier, Eric and Diana made a short detour up Sunset Boulevard through Beverly Hills, pausing near the former Michael Jackson residence. They paid respects to the King of Pop before continuing into Hollywood proper. There, they strolled the Walk of Fame, admired the marble-fronted Mel’s Drive-In, and browsed magnets and souvenirs. A pineapple soft-serve treat provided a sweet break from the California heat and traffic.

The day’s light Route 66 mileage was offset by heavy Los Angeles congestion, a reminder that the early stretches of the route through Southern California prioritize urban energy over classic roadside Americana.

The Realities of 2026 Road Life

Traveling Route 66 in a large school bus conversion brings both freedom and hurdles. Los Angeles County’s strict restrictions on RVs—banning vehicles over certain lengths and heights from stopping or parking—forced the couple to use their pickup for the pier visit. Friends who had driven massive motorhomes from Chicago were reportedly shocked by the rules upon reaching Southern California.

Fuel costs presented another major challenge. With diesel prices reaching $8–$9 per gallon in California (and remaining high across the Southwest), Eric made the difficult decision to sell his truck to fund the one-way journey. The sale underscored the economic pressures facing many travelers in 2026.

Despite the obstacles, preparation continued back at their temporary base. Diana painted and outfitted cat ramps for their feline companions, while Eric built a custom stove cover/cutting board and installed corner trim in the bus. The couple balanced filming, editing, and real-life logistics—including pending house matters that threatened to delay their full departure.

A Centennial Adventure Begins

Eric and Diana’s Route 66 journey blends nostalgia with modern realities. They carry maps, research, and a flexible pace, determined to experience surviving roadside icons before more disappear. As they head east, they’ll chase classic diners, neon signs, motels, and small-town stops—documenting both the triumphs and the struggles of full-time road life.

The 2026 centennial offers a perfect backdrop: celebrations line the route, and the shared sense of marking 100 years on the Mother Road unites travelers. For Eric and Diana, this trip represents more than miles—it’s a chance to reset, embrace uncertainty, and live fully in the present.

As they roll toward Arizona and beyond, the Nomadic Fanatic crew invites fellow road enthusiasts to follow along. In true Route 66 fashion, the journey promises detours, surprises, and plenty of stories worth collecting.

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