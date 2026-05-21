Downtown Springfield came alive with classic Americana vibes as the Route 66 Kickoff Festival, also known as the Red, White, and Bridge Bash, filled the historic district with music, food, and celebration. Held along Sea Street and College Street, the event marked the dedication of a new historic footbridge while honoring the Mother Road’s enduring legacy.

Visitors encountered a lively street scene reminiscent of a classic car show, complete with the low hum of activity and the tempting aromas of street food. Food trucks lined the area, offering quick bites, while a nearby pizza spot drew attention with its inviting smells. A stage featured live music, adding energy to the gathering as attendees wandered through vendor booths displaying a variety of goods.

The centerpiece of the celebration was the new footbridge, still under construction but already drawing crowds. The dedication ceremony highlighted its significance, transforming what was once just talk of a bridge into a tangible addition to the city’s walkable historic core.

Art and history enthusiasts found plenty to explore nearby. A large tiled mural depicted iconic Route 66 landmarks in vivid detail—from the starting point in Chicago to Cadillac Ranch in Texas, Santa Monica Pier, the Wigwam Motel, Jack Rabbit Trading Post, and various classic gas stations and roadside attractions. Attendees lingered over the artwork, sharing stories of personal trips along the route, including stays at the Wigwam and visits to far-flung sites like Cadillac Ranch and Amarillo’s Big Texan armadillo.

Just steps away stood the historic Gillioz Theatre, a venue with decades of memories where generations have enjoyed shows and performances that continue today. Large sculptural “keys” and additional murals added colorful photo opportunities throughout the district.

A prominent welcome sign near Glenstone and St. Louis Street proclaimed Springfield’s place on Route 66, positioned close to the classic Rail Haven Motel—an authentic slice of roadside heritage still flying its Route 66 banner. Festivalgoers posed for photos at multiple themed signs marking the eastern and western sides of the route, capturing both the start of the journey and the spirit of exploration it represents.

Though crowds were moderate on this particular day, the event pulsed with a relaxed, community-oriented feel. Families, longtime locals, and road-trip enthusiasts mingled amid the booths, music, and displays, getting an up-close look at ongoing improvements to the historic area.

The Route 66 Kickoff Festival succeeded in blending nostalgia with forward momentum—celebrating the past while opening new pathways, quite literally, for the future.

For those who grew up with the Mother Road or have dreamed of traveling it, the day offered a perfect downtown reminder that the journey is as much about the stops along the way as the road itself.

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Articles, interviews and features are written, produced and edited by Jason Spiess. Follow him on LinkedIn or Substack.