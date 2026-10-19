The historic highway that once carried dreamers, families, and wanderers across America continues to lend its name and spirit to new chapters. This week, the Route 66 Invitational Honoring Dale McNamara draws 16 women’s collegiate golf teams to the Golf Club of Oklahoma in Broken Arrow for a two-day, 54-hole tournament that closes the fall season for many programs.

Hosted by the University of Tulsa, the event unfolds Monday and Tuesday, October 19–20, 2026. Competitors will play 36 holes on the first day and a final 18 on the second across the par-72, 6,337-yard layout. Shotgun starts are scheduled each morning, with the field featuring a mix of national contenders and rising programs from coast to coast.

Among the teams making the trip are host Tulsa, Texas A&M, Georgia, North Florida, Iowa, Rutgers, Wisconsin, Georgia Southern, Coastal Carolina, Florida Gulf Coast, Colorado State, Montana State, Gonzaga, Cal Poly, Seattle U, and Oral Roberts.

The gathering brings players and coaches from the SEC, Big Ten, and other conferences into the heart of Oklahoma’s Route 66 corridor.

A Name That Honors a Pioneer

The tournament carries a dual tribute. Its Route 66 title nods to the Mother Road that cuts through Tulsa and the surrounding region—an enduring symbol of American mobility, ambition, and open-road possibility. The second half of the name honors Dale Fleming McNamara, the legendary coach who built the University of Tulsa women’s golf program from virtually nothing into a national powerhouse.

McNamara, a Tulsa native, first made her mark as a player. When the university had no women’s golf team, she entered tournaments on her own and became the first woman to earn an athletic letter at Tulsa. She later dominated state competition, winning a record seven Oklahoma Women’s State Amateur championships between 1956 and 1975.

Dale Fleming McNamara, the legendary coach who built the University of Tulsa women’s golf program.

In 1974, after Title IX opened new doors, McNamara volunteered to start Tulsa’s women’s golf program. She began with no salary, no office, and no roster. From a desk in a hallway, she recruited talent and built a dynasty.

Over 26 seasons (1974–2000), her teams claimed four national championships: the 1980 and 1982 AIAW titles, plus the 1982 and 1988 NCAA championships. The 1982 double—winning the final AIAW title and the inaugural NCAA crown in the same year—remains unique in the sport. Her 1982 NCAA squad still holds the record for largest margin of victory (36 strokes).

McNamara’s Golden Hurricane compiled roughly 81 tournament victories. She coached 28 All-Americans and produced dozens of professionals. Among her most notable players were Hall of Famer Nancy Lopez, who won the national individual title in 1976; Kathy Baker, the 1982 individual champion; and her own daughter, Melissa McNamara, who captured the 1988 NCAA individual crown while Tulsa won the team title.

Dale McNamara was inducted into multiple halls of fame, including the National Collegiate Golf Coaches Hall of Fame. She passed away in 2022 at age 86, leaving a lasting imprint on women’s collegiate golf and on Oklahoma sports history.

Continuing the Legacy

The Route 66 Invitational keeps McNamara’s name alive while giving current teams a competitive stage in the same Oklahoma landscape she helped put on the golf map. Previous editions of the event have drawn strong fields and produced tight finishes.

In 2025, Arkansas claimed the team title at 11-under, with Oklahoma finishing second and host Tulsa third. Oklahoma’s Savannah Barber took individual medalist honors.

For the programs competing this week, the tournament offers a final fall test before the winter break and a chance to compete on a course set against the broader cultural backdrop of Route 66. The Mother Road’s legacy of movement and reinvention finds a quiet echo in a pioneering coach who started with almost nothing and built something enduring—and in the young athletes who now travel to Oklahoma to chase their own scores under her name.

As the teams gather in Broken Arrow, the Route 66 Invitational stands as both a competitive event and a living archive of Oklahoma golf history, tied forever to the highway that still defines so much of the American story.

Jason Spiess is the host of The Daily Drive, A Route 66 Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road. Spiess is also a member of Frequency 66.

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