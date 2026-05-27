For travelers chasing the Mother Road, California has always represented the ultimate payoff — the dramatic finale after 2,448 miles of asphalt stretching from Chicago. As Nat King Cole famously sang, it’s where you “get your kicks” on Route 66. This final chapter delivers a striking mix of scorching desert, faded roadside relics, suburban sprawl, and the glittering promise of the Pacific.

PhotowalksTV with Jefferson Graham and his YouTube Channel recently started documenting The Mother Road and it’s many stories and iconic stops.

Needles: The Desert Gateway

The California portion of Route 66 begins unceremoniously in Needles, a small town of fewer than 5,000 residents just across the Colorado River from Arizona. Known as one of the hottest places in America — summer temperatures regularly top 125°F — Needles feels far more like the Mojave Desert than the palm-tree California of postcards.

Yet this is where the California journey officially starts. A restored 1908 railroad hotel, murals, and a classic roadside Elvis statue greet visitors. From here, the road heads west into isolation.

Amboy and the Iconic Roy’s Motel & Café

Eighty miles deeper into the desert lies Amboy, a near-ghost town that perfectly captures the spirit of classic Route 66. The star attraction is Roy’s Motel & Café, instantly recognizable by its towering, perfectly preserved neon sign.

Though you can’t stay overnight or get a hot meal (water restrictions have challenged operations), the gift shop thrives, selling cold root beer and souvenirs to visitors from around the world. In 2005, Albert Okura — founder of the Juan Pollo chicken chain and preserver of the original McDonald’s site — purchased the entire town for $425,000 to protect its history.

After Okura’s passing in 2023, his son Kyle continues the legacy. Roy’s remains a must-stop photo destination.

Baghdad Café and Desert Whimsy

Further west in Newberry Springs sits the legendary Baghdad Café. Originally the Sidewinder Café, it gained international fame after a 1980s German film crew turned it into a cult classic. The quirky roadside diner, renamed in 1995, features walls and ceilings covered in international flags, dollar bills, and traveler mementos — a visual feast for photographers.

The surrounding desert landscape feels as haunting and beautiful as it appears in the movie. Like Roy’s, it offers more atmosphere than current food service, but the photo opportunities are endless.

Barstow, Victorville & Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch

The route continues through dusty desert communities before reaching Barstow, a transportation hub with a historic Route 66 corridor lined with faded motels and diners. Nearby Victorville offers a larger urban stop, though its old Route 66 stretch feels quiet and melancholic.

Eleven miles outside Victorville lies one of California’s most delightful folk-art attractions: Elmer’s Bottle Tree Ranch. The late Elmer Long created over 200 “bottle trees” — metal pipes welded into branch-like structures adorned with colorful glass bottles.

Mixed with vintage signs, typewriters, car parts, and other desert finds, the site doubles as art installation, museum, and touching tribute to a father-son bond. On windy days, the bottles chime like desert music. The family keeps it open to the public.

San Bernardino: Wigwams and the Original McDonald’s

In San Bernardino, Route 66 travelers find one of the road’s most beloved overnight stops: the Wigwam Motel. Built in 1949, this National Register of Historic Places property features 19 towering concrete teepees arranged in a semicircle. One of only seven original Wigwam Motels, it offers a delightfully compact, nostalgic stay that Route 66 enthusiasts consider essential.

Just off the route stands the site of the original McDonald’s, opened in 1948 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald. While the building is gone, the vintage sign remains, along with an unofficial museum started by Albert Okura.

Foothill Boulevard: From San Bernardino to Pasadena

From San Bernardino, old Route 66 follows the remarkably straight Foothill Boulevard through communities like Rialto, Fontana, and Rancho Cucamonga. Highlights include:

The restored 1915 Cucamonga Service Station (now a museum)

The neon wonder of the Magic Lamp Inn

The striking Aztec Hotel in Monrovia — a rare Mayan Revival masterpiece from 1925, covered in intricate carvings

Pasadena rewards travelers with beautiful early 20th-century architecture, the iconic Colorado Street Bridge, and the charming Fair Oaks Pharmacy, home to a working 1915 soda fountain serving malts, shakes, and phosphates.

Here, Route 66 also made history: the Pasadena Freeway (now the 110) became the first limited-access section of the Mother Road when it opened in 1940.

The Final Stretch: Los Angeles to Santa Monica

Through downtown Los Angeles, the route takes a somewhat convoluted path via Broadway to Sunset Boulevard, then Santa Monica Boulevard through Echo Park, Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, and Century City. Quirky landmarks like the Tail o’ the Pup hot dog stand and Cafe 50s add flavor to the urban journey.

Finally, the road reaches the Santa Monica Pier — the beloved ceremonial end of Route 66. Tourists from around the world line up to photograph the iconic sign. The official terminus, however, lies a few blocks away at the intersection of Olympic Boulevard and Lincoln Boulevard, where Route 66 meets the Pacific Coast Highway. Many prefer the pier’s joyful, beachside atmosphere for their victory photo.

Completing the Journey

After traversing eight states, there’s nothing quite like celebrating the end of the trail with a classic grilled cheese and vanilla milkshake at a local diner. For those who finish the full Chicago-to-Santa Monica trek, the sense of accomplishment is profound.

California Route 66 may not always look like the romantic open road of legend — especially in its urban stretches — but it delivers an unforgettable mix of desert solitude, quirky Americana, preserved history, and that final, satisfying glimpse of the Pacific Ocean.

The Mother Road ends here… but the memories last forever.

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