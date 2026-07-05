Route 66 Farmers Market on the Mother Road

I didn’t plan to be at the Carthage Farmers Market. That’s the thing about driving Route 66 the way I’m driving it — one day in each county, pier to pier, Cook County to Los Angeles County, the whole beautiful impractical length of it — you don’t plan everything. You can’t.

The road has its own ideas about what you need to see, and on this particular Saturday morning in Jasper County, Missouri, the road decided I needed to be standing under a pavilion watching an Amish woman arrange jars of peanut butter spread next to a Mediterranean vendor setting up trays of baklava and falafel, while a young woman with an acoustic guitar played to no one in particular and everyone all at once, and a three-generation family of grass-fed beef farmers hauled coolers out of a truck that had probably made this same trip more Saturday mornings than any of them could count.

Serendipity is the wrong word, actually. Serendipity implies accident. What happened that morning felt more like being handed something. Like the road reached into its pocket and said — here. This is what you came for. This is the whole thing, right here, in one city block.

So I stayed. I walked it slowly. I talked to people. I bought things I didn’t necessarily need but somehow felt compelled to own. And by the time I got back in the car, I understood something about Route 66 that I hadn’t been able to articulate before, something about what it is now versus what it was, about what changed and what stubbornly, magnificently refused to change, about why this road — this particular stretch of American asphalt and ambition — has become one of the most culturally significant threads in the fabric of who we are as a country.

The Carthage Farmers Market, officially known as the Root 66 Carthage Farmers Market, held every Wednesday and Saturday morning from April through November at the Kolpin Family Pavilion on 122 Grant Street, is not a large market by any measure.

It is not the Green City Market in Chicago or the Ferry Building Marketplace in San Francisco. It is a modest, human-scaled, beautifully functional gathering of local farmers, artisan bakers, soap makers, honey producers, potters, and yes, a Mediterranean food vendor whose falafel has absolutely no business being that good in southwest Missouri and yet somehow is. But in its modesty, in its specificity, in the particular way it sits on this particular road in this particular town, it contains multitudes.

It contains, if you’re willing to look closely enough, the entire American story. That’s the thing about Route 66, every stop has it’s own story, history and culture that is still somehow connected.

The Road That Wasn’t Supposed to Survive

Before we get to the market, we need to talk about the road. Because to understand what the Carthage Farmers Market represents, you have to understand what Route 66 has been through.

Route 66 was commissioned in 1926, a 2,400-mile stretch of connected highway running from Chicago to Los Angeles, stitching together small towns, farmland, desert, mountain and coastline in a single navigable thread. It was, in the most literal sense, the spine of middle America. It was how people moved. It was how goods moved. It was how dreams moved — particularly during the Dust Bowl and the Great Depression, when thousands of families packed everything they owned into overloaded cars and trucks and pointed themselves west, toward California, toward the idea of something better. John Steinbeck called it the Mother Road in The Grapes of Wrath, and the name stuck because it was true. The road mothered people. It carried them.

And then the interstates came.

The Interstate Highway System, born from the Federal Aid Highway Act of 1956, was an engineering marvel and, for Route 66, an existential threat. The new highways were faster, wider, more direct. They bypassed the small towns that Route 66 ran through — bypassed them literally, physically, routing traffic around them rather than through them. One by one, the diners and motor courts and roadside attractions that had built their entire existence around the flow of Route 66 traffic found themselves stranded. The customers didn’t stop because the customers didn’t pass through anymore. By 1985, Route 66 was officially decertified as a US highway. Removed from the maps. Declared obsolete.

The obituaries were written. The eulogy was delivered. Route 66 was supposed to be a ghost.

Except it didn’t die. It did something much more interesting.

Carthage Farmers Market

The Road That Became a Myth

What happened to Route 66 after its decertification is one of the more fascinating case studies in American cultural resilience. Rather than fading into irrelevance, the road transformed. It became something it had never been designed to be: a destination. A pilgrimage route. A physical manifestation of nostalgia for a version of America that people worried was disappearing — or had already disappeared.

Travelers began driving it specifically because it wasn’t the interstate. Because it was slower and stranger and more human. Because it wound through actual towns with actual people in them. Because the roadside attractions that had once served a functional purpose — filling stations, motor courts, trading posts — now served an emotional one. They were artifacts. They were time capsules. They were proof that this other America had existed and, in some form, still did.

The cultural mythology exploded. Songs, films, television shows, novels. International tourists began flying to Chicago or Los Angeles specifically to drive the other’s direction on Route 66. Germans, Japanese, Australians, Brazilians — people who had grown up with the idea of Route 66 as the quintessential American experience were showing up in Kingman, Arizona and Galena, Kansas and yes, Carthage, Missouri, to touch the thing with their own hands.

And eventually, Congress noticed. In 1999, the National Historic Route 66 Federation received federal recognition, and the road came under the protective umbrella of the National Park Service. Let that sink in for a moment, because it is one of the more quietly astonishing facts in the entire Route 66 story.

The National Park Service was created to protect nature from industry. Yellowstone, Yosemite, the Grand Canyon — these were places set aside specifically because the engines of American commerce and development threatened to consume them. The NPS was, at its founding, essentially a counterweight to the kind of restless economic energy that Route 66 embodied. And now that same institution, built to shield the natural world from human ambition, has been deployed to protect a man-made commercial highway from being forgotten.

What does that mean? It means America looked at Route 66 — at this road built entirely by and for human industry and movement and commerce — and decided it had become as irreplaceable as a mountain. As worth protecting as a canyon. The road had crossed a threshold. It had become, in the truest sense of the word, a natural resource.

That’s not irony. That’s evolution.

Carthage Farmers Market

The Giraffe’s Neck

I keep coming back to evolutionary biology when I think about Route 66, because I think it’s the most honest framework for understanding what’s happened to it. Evolution doesn’t plan. It doesn’t have a vision statement or a strategic roadmap. It responds to pressure. It adapts or it disappears. And the adaptations that survive are the ones that solve the problem the environment is actually presenting, not the problem the organism thought it was solving.

The giraffe didn’t decide to grow a long neck. Successive generations of giraffes that happened to have slightly longer necks had slightly better access to food and therefore slightly better survival rates, and over enough time and enough generations, you get an animal that looks like it was designed by a committee that had clearly never seen a neck before. The long neck is not elegant. It is effective.

Route 66 grew its long neck. The towns that survived — that thrived — did so by leaning into the mythology rather than mourning the loss of the original function. They stopped trying to be a through-road and started being a destination. They stopped serving travelers who were passing through on the way to somewhere else and started attracting travelers who wanted to be exactly where they were. The road adapted. And the adaptation worked.

But here’s what I saw in Carthage that took this evolutionary metaphor from interesting to profound: the farmers market is where you can see the adaptation at the cellular level. It’s where the DNA of Route 66 is most legible, because the farmers market operates on the most elemental transactions human beings have ever conducted. Food. Craft. Currency. Community.

These are not modern inventions. These are the original terms of human civilization, and they are playing out on a Saturday morning in a pavilion on the Mother Road with the same fundamental logic they have always operated on, but with a plot twist that tells you everything about where we are and where we’ve been.

The Great Inversion

Here is the twist: the road used to move the sellers. Now it moves the buyers.

Think about what Route 66 was in its commercial heyday. It was, among other things, a distribution system for American enterprise. Traveling salesmen — and I use the term in the broadest possible sense, to include every independent merchant and peddler and craftsperson who loaded their goods into a vehicle and took to the road — used Route 66 as their marketplace. The road was the means by which commerce reached people. You went to the customer. You drove to them. You showed up on their doorstep or in their town, sample case in hand, and you made your pitch.

This was not merely a commercial arrangement. It was a cultural archetype. The traveling salesman was a figure of romance and adventure and American hustle. He — and it was mostly he, though not exclusively — was the living proof that in America, initiative could take you anywhere. The road was freedom and the road was opportunity and the road was commerce all at once.

But I stood in the Kolpin Family Pavilion on a Saturday morning and I watched something that has completely inverted this dynamic. The vendors were stationary. The Amish woman with her jam and peanut butter and fresh bread was behind her table, where she has been every market day, where she will be next market day. The three-generation beef farming family was set up in their spot, their coolers lined up, their signage familiar and permanent-looking even in a temporary context.

The artisan baker from Amble Bakery had her display arranged with the precision of someone who has done this many times and intends to do it many more.

The sellers were not going anywhere. The road was bringing the people to them.

And the people it was bringing were wanderers. Tourists with out-of-state plates. Road trippers with Route 66 maps folded on their passenger seats and cameras around their necks. People, like me, who were on a journey — who were, in the oldest sense of the word, traveling — and who had stopped here because the road told them to. The consumer had become the vagabond. The vendor had become the fixed point.

This is not a small shift. This is a civilizational inversion. And the pavilion — the permanent, purpose-built, community-funded pavilion — is the physical proof of it.

The Psychology of Permanence

I want to talk about that pavilion for a moment, because it matters more than it might seem.

There’s a reason governments build with marble and granite. There’s a reason courthouses have columns and federal buildings have steps that go up instead of just a door at street level. There’s a reason the great institutions of civilization — from Roman temples to Renaissance cathedrals to the Supreme Court building — are constructed from materials that communicate, on a visceral psychological level, that whoever built this is not going anywhere. The message is embedded in the stone itself: we were here before you arrived, and we will be here after you leave.

This is not accidental. This is deliberate psychology, understood intuitively long before anyone had a word for psychology. Permanence signals trustworthiness. Permanence signals investment. Permanence says: we have staked something here. We have committed. You can count on us.

Now consider the traveling salesman — specifically the late-stage cultural reputation of the traveling salesman, because it shifted dramatically over the course of the twentieth century. The figure who had once been romantic and entrepreneurial became, by mid-century, a punchline. By the latter half of the century, a threat. The door-to-door salesman became synonymous with pressure tactics and dubious products and the particular anxiety of letting a stranger into your home. The very mobility that had once seemed like freedom started to seem like evasion. If you didn’t have a fixed address, the reasoning went, you couldn’t be held accountable. If you were always moving, you could always be gone.

The Kolpin Family Pavilion, named for Ruth Kolpin and built through more than a million dollars in community donations, does something remarkable for the vendors who set up inside it every Wednesday and Saturday morning. It lends them its permanence. It lends them its marble-and-granite psychology without any marble or granite in sight. The vendor is not the institution, but the institution is their address, and that address is not going anywhere. The pavilion was built to last. It was built because the community decided this market, these vendors, this gathering deserved a permanent home. And when a buyer walks under that roof, something registers — consciously or not — that this is not a fly-by-night operation. This is not someone who will be gone before you can return with a complaint. This is a place. This is a thing that exists and will keep existing.

Trust, it turns out, is partly architectural.

The Farm on the Table

Let me tell you about what was actually for sale that morning, because the inventory of a farmers market is not incidental. It is the whole point.

There was the Amish woman with her jams and jellies and breads and peanut butter spread. I bought the peanut butter spread. It is, without exaggeration, a different category of food than what I was raised to think peanut butter was. But beyond the quality, there was something about the transaction itself — the handmade label, the woman who made it standing right there, the complete and unbroken chain of custody from the peanut to the jar to my hand — that felt ancient in the best possible way. This is how food was bought and sold for most of human history. You knew the person. You saw the thing made, or you knew someone who had. The distance between producer and consumer was zero.

There was the three-generation beef farming family. Grandmother, mother, daughter — or some combination thereof — selling grass-fed beef from animals raised on their own land. This is not a brand story or a marketing angle. This is literally what they do. Three generations of people who have chosen, in a century that gave them every opportunity to choose otherwise, to raise animals on grass the way animals were raised on grass for ten thousand years before factory farming made that seem quaint. The continuity of it is staggering if you let yourself think about it.

There was the artisan baker. I need to give her the space she deserves here. The Amble Bakery is not a hobby. This is award-winning work. This is someone who has elevated bread and pastry to the level of visual and culinary art, who is operating at a level of craft that would not look out of place in a serious city kitchen, and who has chosen — or been lucky enough — to bring that work to a farmers market on Route 66 in Carthage, Missouri. She is, in the deepest sense, an artist who has found her community. And her community found her here.

There was the man who made soap and candles and also kept bees. I want you to think about that combination for a moment. Soap. Candles. Honey. These are three of the oldest human crafts in existence. Humans have been making soap for at least five thousand years. Candles for roughly the same. Beekeeping goes back to ancient Egypt. This man, on a Saturday morning in Missouri, was practicing essentially the same crafts that people practiced in the ancient world, with the same basic materials, producing the same basic results, selling them in exchange for currency to people who needed them. The sophistication of the surrounding world — the smartphones, the interstate, the global supply chain — had not changed the fundamental transaction at all. It was alchemy then. It is alchemy now.

There was the produce vendors, the steady reliable backbone of any farmers market, the people with the tomatoes and the green beans and the summer squash and the things that remind you that food comes from the ground and not from a warehouse. There was the potter selling her handmade mugs and soap dishes, some of them printed with Route 66 imagery — and I want to come back to those mugs because they are almost too perfect as a metaphor, someone literally commodifying the mythology of the road and selling it as useful objects at a market on the road.

And then there was the Mediterranean vendor. The falafel. The baklava. Let me be very clear about something: nobody’s first guess for what you’d find at a farmers market in southwest Missouri would be excellent falafel. And yet there it was, and it was excellent, and the presence of it — the complete improbability of it — was somehow the most Route 66 thing I encountered all morning. Because Route 66 has always done this. It has always been a place where things that have no logical reason to coexist find themselves side by side. The Amish jar of peanut butter next to the Mediterranean pastry. The three-generation cattle family a few tables down from the artisan baker with her culinary school precision. This is the American thing. This is the thing we keep almost losing and keep somehow finding again.

The Currency of Trust

Walk around the Carthage Farmers Market and pay attention to how people pay for things. Some vendors take cash only. Some take cash and digital payment — Venmo, PayPal, Square. The Amish vendor, almost certainly, is a cash-only transaction. The artisan baker probably has a card reader. The dynamic shifts table to table, and if you’re not thinking about it consciously, you navigate it instinctively, pulling out your phone at one table and reaching for your wallet at the next.

This feels unremarkable until you zoom out and realize that this exact dynamic — multiple simultaneous currencies in the same marketplace, each valid in its own context, each requiring a different kind of trust — is as old as commerce itself.

A hundred years ago, Route 66 commerce operated in an economy that was still working out its own currency questions. Gold, silver, greenbacks, local scrip, barter — the American economy of the early twentieth century was not the monolithic dollar-denominated system we think of it as today. Different communities trusted different instruments. Different transactions called for different mediums. A farmer might accept grain as payment. A hardware store might run a tab. A traveling merchant might barter goods directly. The system was plural and negotiated and deeply dependent on local trust networks.

We tend to think of this as primitive — as the messy precursor to the clean, standardized modern economy. But stand in the Carthage Farmers Market for an hour and watch the transactions and you start to wonder if we ever actually resolved it, or if we just papered over it with the illusion of standardization. Because here we are again, in 2026, with some vendors operating in a five-hundred-year-old cash economy and others operating in a digital one that didn’t exist twenty years ago, and the whole thing works because the trust is local. The trust is personal. The trust is in the person standing behind the table, not in the abstraction of the payment system.

The dollar and the Venmo transfer are just the current versions of the gold coin and the greenback. The fundamental question — do I trust you enough to give you something of value in exchange for what you’re offering — has not changed at all.

The Donation Economy

There was a coffee and lemonade station at the market that operated on donations. You paid what you felt like paying. Fifty cents, a dollar, five dollars, whatever seemed right to you in that moment.

I’ve been thinking about that coffee and lemonade station more than almost anything else I saw that morning, because it is such a precise little window into something essential about what a farmers market is and what Route 66 is and what Americana is at its best.

The donation model is not naive. It is not impractical idealism. It is a highly sophisticated social technology that has been operating successfully for most of human history in the form of community contribution, religious tithing, neighborhood mutual aid, and the simple expectation that people who can give more will give more and people who can’t will give less and the whole thing will balance out because most people, when given the chance, choose to be fair. It trusts people. And people, more often than not, reward that trust.

That coffee station is the farmers market in miniature. And the farmers market is Route 66 in miniature. And Route 66 is America in miniature. And America, at its best, is a donation economy — a place where people contribute what they can and take what they need and mostly, imperfectly, generously, it works.

The Living Economy

The market was moderately busy the morning I was there. Not packed, not empty. The kind of crowd where you have to navigate around people sometimes, where you can hear three conversations at once if you stop moving, where dogs on leashes add an element of cheerful unpredictability to the flow of foot traffic. A young woman with a guitar played in one corner and the sound of it mixed with the smell of fresh bread and coffee and whatever the soap maker was burning in his candles, and the whole sensory package landed somewhere between a memory and a dream.

I watched a family — tourists, clearly, from their body language and their cameras — stop at the beef farmer’s table and have a twenty-minute conversation about grass-fed versus grain-fed and the difference in fat marbling and why it matters. The farmer’s daughter, who couldn’t have been older than sixteen, answered questions with a patience and knowledge that made me think about how much she must know that she doesn’t even know she knows. A lifetime of learning that you absorb through your boots.

This is the living economy. Not living in the sense that it’s alive and thriving, though it is. Living in the sense that it breathes. That it is made of actual human beings in actual relationship with each other, exchanging actual things of actual value, in a context where the exchange itself is part of the point. You don’t go to the Carthage Farmers Market because it’s the most efficient way to obtain beef or bread. You go because the obtaining is inseparable from the encountering. The transaction is social. It always has been.

We spent the better part of the twentieth century trying to extract efficiency from commerce by removing the human element. Self-service. Supermarkets. Online shopping. And we succeeded, wildly, in ways that created enormous material abundance. But something got lost in the extraction, and the farmers market is one of the places where people go to find it again.

The lost thing is not nostalgia, exactly. It’s not a desire to return to some simpler past. It’s something more specific: it’s the desire for the transaction to mean something beyond the exchange of money for goods.

Route 66 understands this instinctively. The whole road is a meaning-generating machine at this point. People don’t drive it for efficiency. They drive it for meaning. And in Carthage, on a Saturday morning, under a pavilion named for a woman who evidently understood something about community and generosity, the meaning is in the air alongside the guitar music and the coffee smell and the conversations about beef marbling.

The Route 66 Mugs

I want to come back to those pottery mugs, because I’ve been thinking about them since I left Carthage and I think they might be the most conceptually dense objects I’ve encountered on this entire drive.

A potter in Carthage, Missouri is making ceramic mugs with Route 66 imagery on them and selling them at a farmers market on Route 66. Let’s unpack that.

The mug is a functional object — you drink coffee from it. The imagery on the mug is the mythology of the road the market sits on. The market is itself an expression of the living culture of that road. The potter is a local artisan, part of the community the road serves and sustains. The buyer is almost certainly a traveler, a tourist, someone passing through on a journey down the road depicted on the mug they are purchasing while standing on the road.

The mug is the road’s self-portrait, painted by a local, sold to a traveler, taken home to wherever home is, and placed on a shelf or filled with morning coffee as a daily reminder of the experience of being in Carthage, on Route 66, on that particular Saturday morning when everything smelled like bread and candles and the guitarist played in the corner.

Art that references its own context of creation, sold in that context to someone who will remove it from that context and carry it as a reminder of the context — this is not a souvenir shop novelty. This is a folk art tradition as old as culture itself. People have always made objects that encode the meaning of a place and given them to travelers to carry that meaning outward. The Route 66 mug is a talisman. It is a piece of Carthage that goes with you when you leave.

And it was made by hand, by someone who lives here, and sold at a table under a pavilion on the Mother Road. The chain of meaning is unbroken.

What the Road Knows

I’ve been driving Route 66 one county at a time, and one of the things you learn when you do it this way — slowly, deliberately, with attention — is that the road is a teacher. Not in a mystical sense, though I understand why people (myself included) reach for mystical language when they talk about it. However, In a very practical sense. The road shows you things. The road creates encounters that don’t happen any other way.

I didn’t know I needed to see the Carthage Farmers Market until I was standing in it. I didn’t know I needed to understand the inversion of the traveling salesman dynamic until I watched vendors setting up in the permanent pavilion while tourists wandered in from the parking lot. I didn’t know I needed to think about the currency of trust until I was navigating between cash-only tables and Square readers in the same twenty feet of market space.

The road gave me all of that. In a single morning. Along with a delicious artisan pastry and cup of coffee.

This is what Route 66 does now. This is its evolved function. It doesn’t move goods from producer to consumer the way it once did. It moves people into contact with ideas, with places, with each other, with versions of American life that the interstate bypassed literally and figuratively. It is a teaching machine and a meaning machine and a community machine, and the Kolpin Family Pavilion in Carthage, Missouri is one of its classrooms.

The permanent pavilion, built with more than a million dollars in community investment, managed by the HERE4 CARTHAGE organization, home to the Root 66 Carthage Farmers Market from April through November, exists because a community decided that this gathering — this elemental, ancient, beautifully human gathering of food and craft and currency and conversation — deserved a permanent home. They built something that says: we are not going anywhere. Come find us.

And people do. They drive the Mother Road, which was once the road of the salesman and the Dust Bowl refugee and the vacationing family in the station wagon. Now it’s the road of the curious, the nostalgic, the searching. They come from everywhere. They stop in Carthage. They walk under the pavilion roof. They buy peanut butter from an Amish woman and baklava from a Mediterranean vendor and a mug with a Route 66 logo from a potter who made it with her hands. They pay with cash at one table and their phone at the next. They pet someone’s dog. They listen to the guitarist. They drink whatever they feel is worth paying for a cup of coffee and lemonade.

And then they get back in their cars and they drive on down the road, carrying pieces of the Mother Road with them.

Americana Is a Verb

Here’s what I think the Farmers Markets in the Root 66 Americana corridor is actually telling us, if we’re willing to listen closely enough: Americana is not a noun. It’s not a fixed collection of objects and images and cultural artifacts from a particular era. It’s a verb. It’s something that keeps happening. It’s an ongoing process of American life expressing itself through the most elemental available forms — food, craft, community, commerce, music, conversation — and it doesn’t stop just because the forms evolve.

The traveling salesman is gone. Or rather, the traveling salesman became the tourist. The tourist is now the one on the road, carrying their money and their curiosity and their willingness to be surprised, moving from place to place in search of something authentic. And the authentic thing they’re looking for is waiting for them, stationary and permanent and community-backed, under a pavilion named for a woman who understood that the best thing you can do for a community is give it a place to gather.

Route 66 survived its own death. It adapted. It grew its long neck. It found a new function that was deeper and truer than the original function, the way the best evolutions always are. The road that once carried commerce now carries the people who are hungry for what commerce was before it got so efficient that it forgot to be human.

I bought a Route 66 mug at a Farmer’s Market. I’m drinking coffee out of it right now, somewhere further down the road toward Santa Monica. A bag of mini romaine lettuce is in my cooler. The bees wax candle is wrapped in a t-shirt in my bag. And somewhere in my chest, a little loose and warm, is the feeling of having stood in a pavilion on the Mother Road on a Saturday morning and watched the living economy of America doing what it has always done: gathering, exchanging, trusting, creating, persisting.

The market goes on. The road goes on. The long American story of people making things and trading things and feeding each other and singing to each other in parking lots while the dogs wander and the tourists reach for their wallets — that goes on too.

It never really stopped. It just found a new address.

And the address is on Route 66.

Jason Spiess is the host of the Pier to Pier Podcast and a documentarian with the Route 66 Americana Archive, currently producing a county-by-county audio and written record of life along the Mother Road.

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