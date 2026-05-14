In the ongoing Route 66 journey through the 66 books of the Bible — “From Genesis to Revelation, we’re on Route 66” — the spotlight turns to the Gospel of Matthew.

This message frames Matthew not merely as the first book of the New Testament, but as a vital transitional bridge spanning the Old and New Testaments.

The preacher opens with a memorable analogy: building a house on a bridge makes no sense. A bridge’s purpose is to carry you from one side to the other. Likewise, Matthew serves as a transitional book. Jesus’ ministry occurs while the Old Testament law is still technically in effect, right up until His death on the cross. This explains the strong kingdom emphasis and apparent “works-based” language early in the Gospels. The New Testament proper begins at Calvary.

Warning: Building core doctrines primarily from Matthew (as some groups do) is spiritually dangerous because it risks taking verses out of their transitional context.

Four Perspectives, One King

The four Gospels are not contradictions but complementary eyewitness perspectives of the same events — like different people describing the same car crash. Matthew’s unique angle? Jesus Christ as King.

This ties beautifully into Ezekiel’s cherubim with four faces (lion, ox, man, eagle), traditionally linked to the Gospels:

Matthew: Lion — the royal, kingly aspect of Christ.

The book presents Jesus with royal credentials from the very first verse.

Panoramic Outline of the King

The sermon provides a clear “bird’s-eye view” of Matthew’s structure:

Ch. 1 : Genealogy of the King — Royal line through David and Abraham, complete with honest “baggage” (e.g., “the wife of Uriah”). Jesus identifies with dysfunctional family trees.

Ch. 2 : Birth of the King.

Ch. 3 : Messenger of the King (John the Baptist).

Ch. 4 : Preparation of the King (wilderness temptation).

Chs. 5–7 : Constitution of the King — The Sermon on the Mount. Not a roadmap to salvation (which comes through the cross), but the laws of the coming Kingdom offered to Israel.

Chs. 8–9 : Miracles of the King.

Ch. 10 : Apostles (sent ones) of the King.

Chs. 11–12 : Rejection of the King — Culminating in the unpardonable sin (blasphemy of the Holy Spirit) by Israel’s leaders, who accused Jesus of casting out demons by Beelzebub.

Chs. 13–25 : Parables of the King — Jesus shifts to parabolic teaching after formal rejection, fulfilling Isaiah’s prophecy. Parables both reveal truth to the humble and conceal it from the hard-hearted.

Ch. 26 : Betrayal of the King.

Ch. 27 : Death of the King — Veil torn from top to bottom; direct access to God now possible.

Ch. 28: Resurrection of the King — The Great Commission given even to doubting, flawed disciples.

Kingdom of Heaven vs. Kingdom of God

A key distinction highlighted (especially useful for students of dispensational teaching):

Kingdom of Heaven (unique emphasis in Matthew) refers to the physical, earthly kingdom promised to Israel.

Kingdom of God is the broader spiritual reality.

Israel’s rejection pivots the story toward the Church Age, but the physical promises remain.

People & Pictures

Israel & the Pharisees : Hypocritical leaders who loved the letter of the law but lacked its spirit. Jesus sharply confronts their pride and traditions.

John the Baptist : The forerunner who later wrestled with doubt in prison. Jesus points him back to the miracles and the mission.

Matthew himself: The despised tax collector (publican). His Gospel reflects his personality — more references to money, precise accounting of events. Jesus called him anyway: “Follow Me.” Matthew immediately brought his fellow “sinners” to dinner with Jesus.

The repeated theme: Jesus came to call sinners to repentance, not the self-righteous. Publicans and harlots enter the kingdom ahead of the proud.

Practical Heart of the Message

The sermon lands powerfully on application:

Embrace your dysfunction and past — God uses it (see the genealogy).

Walk in the Spirit daily so the law “takes care of itself.”

Focus on God’s goodness rather than circumstances (lesson from John the Baptist).

Live the Great Commission: We are ambassadors. Failures though we are, Christ still entrusts us with the most important work on earth.

Reach the “sick” — Invite people into your home and life, not just church. Churches are formed at dining room tables.

Closing thoughts on this unique perspective on Route 66. Two blind men crying out for mercy despite rebuke. Jesus asks, “What will ye that I do unto you?” — a picture of salvation through surrendered will and humble faith.

Matthew shows us a King who understands baggage, calls unlikely people (fishermen, tax collectors, blind beggars), and still commissions flawed followers to change the world. Whether you see yourself in the proud Pharisee or the desperate blind man, the message is clear: humble faith receives sight and a place in the King’s story.

Route 66 continues. The bridge has been crossed. The King who was rejected will return.

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