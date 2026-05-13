On a sun-drenched stretch of the Mother Road, vlogger Louis Offer and his adventurous dog Roxy rolled into Flagstaff, Arizona — a true Route 66 landmark — before veering west for one of the most enjoyable side trips of their entire journey: Laughlin, Nevada.

While Laughlin sits just off the historic Route 66 corridor (a short hop from Kingman or Needles), it has become a beloved bonus stop for modern-day road warriors chasing that classic Americana feel without the hustle of bigger casino towns. For Louis and Roxy, what started as a quick detour turned into a multi-day riverside escape filled with chrome, cool water, and unbeatable deals.

The adventure began at the historic Riverside Casino, Don Laughlin’s original property right on the banks of the Colorado River. What sets this stop apart is its impressive free-to-visit collection of classic cars and memorabilia. Louis’s camera captured everything from a gleaming 1937 Cord Speedster and split-window 1963 Corvettes to GTOs, Thunderbirds, woody wagons, DeLoreans, and a lineup of vintage motorcycles and fire trucks. Roxy, ever the scene-stealer, rolled across the carpet and tangled her leash while her owner geeked out over rumbling engines and shining chrome.

“This is what Route 66 is all about,” the energy in Louis’s voice suggests as he moves between treasures — part car show, part nostalgic time capsule. Outboard motors hint at river life, old wreckers and license plate walls tell stories of the open road, and the entire exhibit feels like a perfect roadside attraction for travelers on the Mother Road.

But the real star of the Laughlin detour is the Colorado River itself. After days on the desert highway, Louis and Roxy found pure joy cooling off along the water. Roxy chased geese (and their adorable goslings) with high-alert intensity while Louis waded in, laughing through the cold shock.

Poolside lounging, live music, and the relaxed casino resort atmosphere gave them a perfect base to recharge before continuing their Route 66 trek.

No Route 66 story is complete without great roadside food, and Laughlin delivered one of the trip’s biggest surprises. At the nearby Aquarius Casino, Louis discovered a massive ham steak breakfast — complete with eggs, hash browns, toast, and coffee — for just $6.99. The deal was so good he returned multiple mornings in a row (and even came back for $7.99 pork chop dinners).

“Holy mackerel,” he exclaimed on camera, while Roxy happily cleaned up fallen scraps. In a world of rising travel costs, these kind of honest, generous portions feel like pure Route 66 spirit.

Over three relaxing days, Louis hit the slots (scoring an $850 jackpot on a free $5 play), met friendly fans like Josh at the Pioneer Hotel, admired giant cowboy statues, and soaked in the easygoing vibe that makes Laughlin a favorite off-ramp for Route 66 travelers.

As he wrapped up his day, Louis admitted there was simply too much material for one video — a telltale sign of a stop that delivered far more than expected. While the core of their journey follows the historic highway (which he playfully dubs “Route 666”), Laughlin proved to be one of those perfect bonus chapters that make a long road trip unforgettable.

For travelers tracing the Mother Road today, Laughlin offers something special: a riverside breather with classic cars, affordable comfort, and that genuine Americana warmth. Sometimes the best parts of a Route 66 adventure aren’t on the highway itself — they’re waiting just a short detour away, where the river flows and the good times roll.

Chow bunga from the road. Roxy approved.

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com