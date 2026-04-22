Lt. Governor Matt Pinnell at Route 66 Day at the Capital

A full Route 66 setup was in the state capitol on Tuesday in celebration of America’s most famous highway. Route 66 Day, as it’s called, brought towns from all along the road to showcase what they’re about.

“Welcome to Route 66 Day!” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said.

Walking along the area of the first floor in the state capitol could essentially be viewed as similar to walking right along the mother road. Every town had a booth, and they were all lined up just like you would see them on a map. At their given booths, they had a chance to showcase what made them special through merchandise and more.

“Over half of all sales tax that we collect in the state of Oklahoma comes from a community that has a portion of Route 66,” Lt. Gov. Matt Pinnell said.

Route 66 Day at the Capital. Photo Source: AOL.com/KFOR News

There was also a new original Route 66 art piece unveiled.

“It’s been such an honor to be able to be asked to do this,” artist Matt Goad told KFOR News.

Goad is the artist who painted the piece. Famous in Oklahoma for his work at Will Rogers International Airport and a traveler of Route 66 himself, he called it “Me Go 66.”

“Which is a meadow gold, the first two letters,” he said. “So, kind of starting in the north sort of, and then in the northeast, and then it sort of veers off to the west.”

He pulled multiple icons from across the road, all into one piece. It’s an artwork that is sure to be shown all year long.

“It’s a yearlong birthday party,” Pinnell said. “A 100-year anniversary this year, but it is a yearlong celebration of how important this road is to the state of Oklahoma.”

The art piece is available for purchase here.

The state is using $6 million from the Route 66 Revitalization Grant to help restore main streets all along the highway to prepare for the future beyond the centennial.

“Thank you to everyone who showed up, shared your stories and helped us celebrate the Mother Road in such a big way,” Pinnell posted on social media. “From communities along Route 66, to the visitors who came to be part of the excitement; you made today special. We even had the Oklahoma famous Onion Burger from Johnnie’s. They gave away 146 in 43 minutes! A new record! “

Lucy Lawson, representing the city of Sapulpa, was among those in attendance, spending the full day visiting with school pages, legislators, and fellow Route 66 community members. YouTube interview above is with Micah Choquette of the Sapulpa Times.

She had the opportunity to meet Reese Martin, president of the Oklahoma Route 66 Association, who guided attendees through newly unveiled centennial artwork depicting iconic landmarks from communities along the Oklahoma stretch of Route 66.

A highlight of the day was the unveiling of Route 66 Centennial license plates, with Lucy and a colleague being among the first to pre-order them.

Lucy also connected with the individual behind Stroud’s acclaimed neon sign project — over 50 signs that have transformed the town into a vibrant Route 66 destination, dramatically boosting local tourism.

Sapulpa’s Heart of Route 66 auto museum expansion generated buzz at the event after an Oklahoma City TV segment aired that morning, drawing excited interest from visitors at the table.

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