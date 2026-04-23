There’s something poetic about golf finding a home on Route 66. A sport built on precision, patience, and the beauty of open landscapes — meeting the highway that has long symbolized the freedom of the American open road. In 2026, that meeting becomes official with the launch of the Route 66 Cup presented by Compliance Solutions, a Korn Ferry Tour event that promises to bring professional golf — and a whole lot of Americana — to the heartland.

A Tournament Born from the Spirit of the Road

The Korn Ferry Tour, the official developmental tour of the PGA Tour, and title sponsor Compliance Solutions have joined forces to create an event that feels as much like a celebration of American culture as it does a professional golf tournament. The Route 66 Cup will be hosted in Springfield, Illinois, a city that wears its history proudly — from its deep ties to Abraham Lincoln to its place along one of the world’s most storied highways.

Springfield was a natural choice. As a city that sits along the original alignment of Route 66, it embodies the kind of authentic Americana that the tournament is clearly aiming to celebrate. The city has long welcomed travelers and history lovers, and now it will welcome professional golfers and sports fans from across the country.

CEO Lammert’s Vision for Growth

Prize money for the Route 66 Cup reflects the highway’s legendary identity in a fun and fitting way. The tournament winner will take home $66,000 — a direct nod to the “66” in Route 66 — while second place earns $22,500. It’s a clever touch that shows the organizers aren’t just slapping a brand name on an event; they’re weaving the identity of the road itself into every detail.

Behind the scenes, CEO Lammert has been driving outreach efforts to build awareness around the tournament and the broader Compliance Solutions Championship. His goal is not only to attract golf fans but to tap into the enormous Route 66 community — the travelers, historians, nostalgia seekers, and Americana enthusiasts who make the Mother Road one of the most beloved landmarks in the world.

It’s a smart play. Route 66 has experienced a remarkable wave of revitalization in recent years, particularly as the highway approaches its centennial anniversary. Oklahoma’s stretch of the road, for example, has been widely praised for its active preservation and tourism campaigns.

Communities along the entire 2,400-mile corridor are investing in their Route 66 heritage, and events like the Route 66 Cup add another dimension to that revival.

CEO Mark Lammert

Golf Meets Americana

What makes this tournament particularly compelling for the Route 66 community is how naturally the two worlds intersect. Golf courses, much like the towns along Route 66, are landscapes steeped in local character. They reflect the land, the culture, and the people of the places they inhabit. Bringing a professional tour event to Route 66 country isn’t a gimmick — it’s an organic extension of the highway’s tradition of connecting communities and celebrating what makes each stop along the road unique.

For Americana enthusiasts, the Route 66 Cup is more than a sporting event. It’s another chapter in the long, winding story of a highway that has always been about more than getting from point A to point B. It’s about the experience, the culture, and the people you meet along the way.

As Route 66 gears up to celebrate 100 years of kicks, the Route 66 Cup presented by Compliance Solutions is shaping up to be one of the most unique and memorable stops on the 2026 Korn Ferry Tour schedule. Whether you’re a golf fan, a Route 66 traveler, or simply someone who loves a great American story — this one is worth following.

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