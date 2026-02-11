Along the quiet stretch of Illinois Route 66 in Hamel, a familiar roadside landmark is coming back to life — not with a reinvention, but with a thoughtful expansion rooted in community, family, and the enduring pull of America’s Main Street.

The Route 66 Creamery is set to reopen on March 1, 2026, just as the nation turns its attention toward the 100-year anniversary of Route 66. Long known for smash burgers, ice cream, and a welcoming, nostalgic atmosphere, the Creamery’s next chapter reflects something Route 66 has always done well: adapt without losing its soul.

New Stewards, Familiar Spirit

The Creamery was purchased in late 2025 by Josh and Jodi Browell, who were drawn not only to the restaurant’s reputation, but to its role as a gathering place — for locals and travelers alike. Rather than overhaul what already worked, the Browells focused on sustainability and year-round operation, ensuring the Creamery remains open beyond the traditional seasonal window.

Their approach echoes the original purpose of Route 66 businesses: serve real needs, create connection, and make travelers feel welcome while supporting the town they sit in.

Pizza Joins the Menu — and the Community

The most notable addition is pizza, a practical and strategic move that fills a local gap while broadening the Creamery’s appeal. The initial menu features 12-inch New York–style pies, including cheese, pepperoni, Italian sausage, and a deluxe option with meats and vegetables.

But this isn’t just about menu expansion. It’s about keeping the doors open year-round, offering families a dependable place to gather, and giving travelers another reason to stop — especially as Route 66 tourism ramps up ahead of the Centennial.

Future plans include weekly specials, expanded sizes, and possible oven-baked appetizers, all while preserving the Creamery’s original identity.

A Route 66 Stop That Knows Why It Matters

Inside the restaurant, the Browells plan to install a large map of the United States, inviting visitors to mark where they’re from — a simple idea that captures the spirit of Route 66 better than any slogan. It transforms a meal into a shared moment, linking Hamel to hundreds of towns and stories across the country.

Seasonal community events, including outdoor summer movie nights, are also part of the plan, reinforcing the Creamery’s role as more than a roadside stop — it’s a social anchor.

Part of a Larger American Story

Route 66 has always been powered by places like this: small businesses run by families, adapting to changing times without erasing the past. The reopening of Route 66 Creamery isn’t a grand reopening with flashing lights and gimmicks. It’s a continuation — the kind that keeps towns alive long after traffic patterns change.

As the Route 66 Americana Archive documents the people, places, and stories that define the highway, the Creamery stands as a reminder that preservation isn’t always about freezing time. Sometimes, it’s about adding pizza to the menu, opening through the winter, and welcoming the next generation of travelers — one stop at a time.

This story is part of the Route 66 Americana Archive, preserving the living history of America’s Main Street as it approaches its Centennial.