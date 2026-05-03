Ashley and Blake kick off their multi-trip Route 66 adventure in style with the first vlog, driving from Chicago, Illinois, toward Oklahoma City (with this segment focusing on Illinois and into Missouri).

They’re tackling every mile of the historic highway for its 100th anniversary, and right from the start, it’s clear this is equal parts Americana celebration and endurance test.

Iconic Starts & Food Stops

The trip begins perfectly at Lou Mitchell’s, the very first restaurant on Route 66. Ashley tries her first Eggs Benedict (with house-made hollandaise) and rates it a solid 7/10 — she’d absolutely return.

They also hit the Cozy Dog Drive-In in Springfield, Illinois — the literal birthplace of the corn dog (called “Cozy Dogs” here). Ashley gives it a 10/10, declaring she’ll never look at regular corn dogs the same way again.

Other strong stops include the Old Route 66 Family Restaurant for excellent fried chicken (9/10) and a classic soda fountain where they enjoyed a Frisco melt and old-school fountain sodas. The food is consistently one of the trip’s biggest wins.

Roadside Americana

Ashley and Blake visit the Gemini Giant, a towering astronaut statue originally a Michelin Man, repurposed during the Space Race.

There are classic neon signs, original chunks of busted Route 66 pavement, Burma-Shave-style signs, and plenty of that nostalgic “Mother Road” feel.

Ashley notes how this was once the heyday of American road trips and the first paved transcontinental highway.

Challenges & Reality Checks

The vlog quickly shows the difficulties of staying on historic Route 66:

GPS constantly fights them, trying to route onto faster interstates.

Poor or missing signage leads to detours and frustration.

They end up driving at night on dark, narrow, unlit back roads with no reflectors.

Drive fatigue sets in hard by Day 2.

Missouri delivers mixed first impressions. They drive through sketchy, heavily abandoned areas with broken windows and graffiti (especially around St. Louis), leading to comments like “no thanks” and jokes about filming for proof rather than just the vlog.

On the brighter side, they discover Wally’s — a massive Midwest version of Buc-ee’s with barbecue, kayaks, and road trip essentials.

Part one of Ashley and Blake’s Route 66 Trip is full of road trip and relationship banter — plus there are games (the alphabet cities game), burping debates, dark humor about murders in the middle of nowhere, and honest exhaustion.

Ashley’s excitement for the journey clashes entertainingly with the growing fatigue of slow roads, navigation battles, and “where the hell are we?” moments.

The couple’s Vlog is a strong, honest introduction to the Route 66 experience. The food alone makes it worth watching, and the classic stops deliver that nostalgic Americana hit. However, it also serves as an early warning: this trip is going to be harder and slower than most people expect. The GPS struggles, disappearing historic route sections, and long empty stretches are very real.

If you’re planning your own Route 66 trip, watch this first. It’s equal parts inspiring and practical. The couple’s willingness to show the frustrations alongside the fun makes it feel authentic.

They end the vlog looking forward to the next leg (Missouri to Oklahoma City), promising more twists, turns, and hopefully better scenery.

This is real road-tripping — the good, the tiring, and the delicious.

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