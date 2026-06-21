This weekend, communities along the historic Mother Road celebrated the Route 66 Centennial with two lively, family-friendly events that highlighted nostalgia, vintage automobiles, and small-town charm.

On Saturday, June 20, 2026, Collinsville, Illinois, hosted the World’s Largest Catsup Bottle Festival at Herald Square. The iconic 170-foot roadside landmark provided a perfect backdrop for an afternoon and evening of activities running from 2:00 PM to 8:00 PM.

Miss Route 66 Centennial Ambassador for the East Side Jessica Anderson was one of the judges for the Princess Tomato & Sir Catsup Pageant and a representative of the Mother Road at the event.

Worlds Largest Catsup Bottle Festival

Attendees enjoyed ketchup tastings, hot dog and tater tot eating contests, hula hoop competitions, water balloon tosses, and many other games. The festival also featured the Princess Tomato & Sir Catsup Pageant, along with the Giant Idaho Potato Truck.

In Uptown Collinsville, visitors could explore the Great Catsup Bottle Classic Car Show and the Great Race Route 66 Road Rally.

The celebrations will continue Sunday, June 21, 2026, in Joplin, Missouri.

The Hemmings Great Race made its daily stop along Main Street between 1st and 7th Streets. Starting around 5:00 PM, more than 120 vintage and antique vehicles from the nine-day, 2,300-mile cross-country rally were on display until approximately 8:00 PM, joined by local hot rods. The free, rain-or-shine event drew families and car enthusiasts eager to celebrate the Route 66 centennial.

Both events served as vibrant kickoffs to the broader summer of Route 66 100th anniversary activities, emphasizing community, history, and road-trip spirit.

Results from the festival contests — including winners of the Princess Tomato & Sir Catsup Pageant — along with official time trial standings from the Great Race, are expected to be announced in the coming days. Organizers encourage the public to check local news outlets and the official event websites for updates.

These back-to-back celebrations captured the enduring appeal of Route 66 and set a festive tone for the centennial year ahead.

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