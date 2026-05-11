Rain, wind, and relentless Route 66 spirit marked Day 4 of this 100th anniversary journey. From morning coffee under stormy Oklahoma skies to a giant armadillo cabin in the Texas Panhandle, the road delivered classic roadside Americana, restored icons, living history, and unforgettable characters.

Bristow’s Shining Tower

The day began at the Chrysler Tower Plaza in Bristow, Oklahoma. This towering neon landmark, originally built in the late 1950s, had stood dark and rusting for decades after the business closed. Now fully refurbished, it glows once again. The plaza features informative plaques, commemorative bricks purchased by supporters, benches etched with the tower image, and a proud message from the Bristow Historical Society. Daytime views impress, but nighttime photos reveal its full neon glory—visible for miles in its heyday. A perfect symbol of Route 66’s revival.

Stroud: Rock Cafe and Small-Town Charm

Next came Stroud, where the iconic Rock Cafe welcomed travelers with its stone-front building and vibrant neon. Though closed early that morning, the site buzzed with personality—smashburger reputation, souvenir penny machines, vintage cars, and a clever tailgate swing for kids. Centennial signage (1926–2026) dotted the town alongside colorful murals and photo-op shields.

The Skyliner Motel sign and a Route 66-themed car wash added extra neon pop to this welcoming stop.

Davenport’s Sign Garden

In Davenport, the Route 66 Bowl stole the show with one of the most spectacular vintage sign collections on the route. Lamp posts and fences displayed a rainbow of petroleum giants: Phillips 66, Sinclair, Texaco, Skelly, DX, Mobil, and more.

Wind nearly blew the crew over, but the sight was worth it. A true open-air museum of roadside advertising history.

Meeting a Legend: McJerry’s Route 66 Gallery

A highlight arrived in Chandler at McJerry’s Route 66 Gallery. Artist and author Jerry (of the essential Easy 66 guidebooks) opened his man-cave studio filled with original paintings, comic book art featuring his mascot Rudy, Route 66 memorabilia, and custom car portraits.

The crew scored signed copies of the brand-new sixth edition—making them the first buyers. Jerry’s stories, from family vacation comics to fiberglass statue plans, captured the heartfelt community spirit that defines the Mother Road.

Arcadia Icons

Further west stood the striking new Route 66 Pushpin—a stained-glass midpoint marker (Oklahoma’s, not the official continental one) glowing beautifully at night, paired with fresh murals.

Then came the must-see Arcadia Round Barn (built 1898, restored 1992). This genuine round barn offers free admission, a gift shop, upstairs event space with dramatic light patterns through the rafters, and deep community history.

A short drive away, Pops 66 provided lunch under walls of glass bottles, with a Centennial Burger on the menu and classic roadside energy.

El Reno to Weatherford

In El Reno, historic onion burger culture and a beautifully restored Filling Station (complete with rotating classic cars and neon) delivered more charm. Lucille’s—both the original historic station and the active Roadhouse—honored the “Mother of the Mother Road,” who served travelers for nearly 60 years.

Weatherford brought space-age flair with the Stafford Air & Space Museum’s jets, an Apollo command module, and a giant “Major Tom” astronaut Route 66 shield. Centennial signage and murals reinforced the celebratory mood.

Crossing into Texas

The Texas state line welcomed the crew with open skies and classic shields. In Shamrock, the restored Conoco Tower Station and U-Drop Inn (famous from Cars) gleamed, alongside the Blarney Stone plaza—home to an authentic piece of Ireland’s famous stone, imported in 1959.

The day peaked at the legendary Big Texan Steak Ranch. After years of near-misses, the family finally dined there—enjoying salads, chili, hot rolls, steaks, and a celebratory brownie sundae amid birthday serenades and Western hospitality. The 72-ounce challenge table stood ready for brave souls.

Nearby, the Bug Ranch (a colorful, spray-painted VW Beetle counterpart to Cadillac Ranch) offered paved access and fun photo ops. The night ended in an Armadillo Cabin at the Big Texan RV Ranch—complete with kitchen, bunk beds, and pure Texas quirk.

Reflections on the Mother Road

Day 4 embodied everything special about Route 66: restored neon towers and gas stations, small-town murals and murals, passionate stewards like Jerry, quirky attractions, and the people who make the journey unforgettable. As the centennial celebration continues, these stops remind us why this road remains America’s most iconic drive.

From rain-soaked Oklahoma mornings to starry Texas nights, the road keeps delivering. On to Day 5.

NerdsOnTheGo

We’re Jeremy and Stephanie, a couple from Nashville who share a love for travel and adventure. Some of our favorite escapes include the Smoky Mountains, scenic coastal beaches, epic road trips, and thrilling theme parks. Along the way, we enjoy reviewing and showcasing unique accommodations. We’re also big fans of the horror genre—and love weaving a little spooky fun into our travels whenever we can. Be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell to get your nerdifications!

YouTube youtube.com/@NerdsOnTheGo

Facebook facebook.com/nerdsonthegoyt

Instagram instagram.com/nerdsonthegoyt

TikTok tiktok.com/@nerdsonthego

Twitter twitter.com/NerdsOnTheGo

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com