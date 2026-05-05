A family road trip along the Mother Road for its 100th anniversary got off to a perfect start in St. Louis. Jeremy and Steph, as well as others in the group, are wearing matching Route 66 Centennial hats, and they launched their journey from Crown Candy Kitchen, ready to soak in the history, food, and charm of historic Route 66.

The day began with lunch at Crown Candy Kitchen, a St. Louis institution since 1913 and one of the city’s oldest soda fountains. The group stepped back in time amid vintage décor, jukeboxes, and a menu loaded with malts, shakes, sundaes, and massive sandwiches.

Highlights included a shared cup of chili, a roast beef sandwich, a multi-cheese grilled cheese, a roast beef melt, and a standout turkey bacon melt loaded with Miracle Whip, bacon, turkey, and cheese on sourdough.

The portions were enormous, the service warm, and the nostalgic atmosphere set the tone for the entire trip. They left raving about the food and old-school vibe.

Next came a stop at the Gateway Arch National Park. Though they skipped the tram ride to the top this time, the family collected their National Park passport stamps and enjoyed the beautiful spring day with blossoming trees and views of downtown St. Louis.

The Arch perfectly symbolized the “gateway to the west” feeling as they officially headed down Route 66.

Roadside Treats and Icons

Early stops along the route included a quick photo at the first historic Route 66 sign in Missouri, followed by a donut pilgrimage to the Donut Drive-In. Known for incredible fresh yeast donuts (including glazed and buttermilk-style), this spot delivered exactly what Route 66 is all about—spontaneous, delicious stops and taking time to enjoy the journey. Donut holes were devoured on the spot, with more saved for later.

The sweet theme continued at the legendary Ted Drewes Frozen Custard, a Route 66 staple since 1941. After exploring the well-stocked gift shop (they picked up Centennial merch, a coin, and magnets), the family treated themselves to concretes: a cornucopia brownie creation for mom and dad, a Reese’s for Steph, and a Muddy Mississippi (with added Reese’s) for the narrator. The custard lived up to the hype.

A Museum Highlight: Campbell’s Service Station

One of the day’s biggest standouts was Campbell’s Service – Route 66 Museum. This impeccably restored former service station (originally an old church) is packed with vintage gas pumps, cars (including a 1929 Ford and a beautiful 1956 Ford truck), uniforms, oil cans, signs, and memorabilia.

The owner, Larry West, gave them a personal tour. The family was blown away by the attention to detail, the classic garage smell, and the sheer nostalgia. It’s a must-visit for any Route 66 traveler—reservations recommended.

More Roadside Gems

Wally’s (Home of the Great American Road Trip): A large modern travel center with fantastic popcorn, pressed pennies, slushies, and a fun photo op with their mascot. The group’s rental Jeep Wagoneer even matched a display vehicle out front.

Red Cedar Inn Museum and Visitor Center in Pacific, Missouri: Though they arrived near closing, the friendly staff welcomed them in. They explored the museum, gift shop, historic timeline, and a giant floor map of the entire Route 66. The restored 1934 inn offered more small-town hospitality and Route 66 charm.

Quick photos of a Route 66 mural in Pacific and the old Gardenway Motel sign.

Dinner and Overnight in St. Clair

Dinner was at the classic Lewis Cafe (est. 1938) in downtown St. Clair. After a full day of indulgence, they kept it simple with breakfast-for-dinner: biscuits and gravy, hash browns, eggs, bacon, and ham. The cozy diner was the perfect end to a food-heavy day.

They wrapped up the evening at the Pinemark Inn & Suites, a comfortable hotel just off the route. Highlights included a beautiful sunset behind the iconic “Hot” and “Cold” water towers, a nice pool, a full breakfast buffet, and an incredibly generous welcome gift bag filled with snacks, drinks, toiletries, a Route 66 sticker, and a handwritten thank-you note from the owners.

Day 1 Reflections

The first day was shorter on miles (due to the drive from Nashville) but packed with highlights. Standout memories included the perfectly restored Campbell Service Station museum, the giant shield Route 66 photo op, and the nonstop delicious food. As the family noted, it’s the people—the friendly owners, staff, and fellow travelers—that make Route 66 truly special.

With matching hats, full bellies, and passports getting their first stamps, Day 1 was the ideal launch for their St. Louis-to-Santa Monica centennial adventure. More miles, museums, diners, and roadside attractions await in the days ahead.

Safe travels, and happy 100th to Route 66!

NerdsOnTheGo

We're Jeremy and Stephanie, a couple from Nashville who share a love for travel and adventure. Some of our favorite escapes include the Smoky Mountains, scenic coastal beaches, epic road trips, and thrilling theme parks. Along the way, we enjoy reviewing and showcasing unique accommodations. We're also big fans of the horror genre—and love weaving a little spooky fun into our travels whenever we can. Be sure to subscribe and hit that notification bell to get your nerdifications!

YouTube youtube.com/@NerdsOnTheGo

Facebook facebook.com/nerdsonthegoyt

Instagram instagram.com/nerdsonthegoyt

TikTok tiktok.com/@nerdsonthego

Twitter twitter.com/NerdsOnTheGo

Follow Route 66 Americana Archive on LinkedIn or YouTube

If you have Route 66 Stories, Photos, Videos or Idea, email: hello(at)route66turns100(dot)com