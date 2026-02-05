100 years of neon signs and nostalgia remain in the rearview mirror as 2026 marks the centennial of Route 66.

The famous “Mother Road” stretched more than 2,000 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica, California, giving rise to shops, restaurants and roadside attractions along the way. It was officially decommissioned in 1985 after the completion of the interstate highway system.

A short drive from the Springfield square on West College Street, the Rockwood Motor Court keeps the heartbeat of Route 66 alive.

Historic property gets new life

Owners Phyllis Ferguson and Tim Phillips have restored the almost century-old property into what it would have been like in the Mother Road’s prime years. Built in 1929 right on Route 66, the Rockwood Motor Court was a place for families heading east or west to rest. With a Shell station out front, travelers could get gas, refill a radiator and maybe patch an old tire.

But six years ago, the Rockwood was dying slowly. It had weekly and monthly rental units with a sub shop in front.

“A frayed extension cord and a space heater away from not being here,” Ferguson said.

“Well, we first came over and viewed it. It was like Oh my,” Phillips said.

At the time, Ferguson was on the Springfield City Council. Wanting to revitalize the northwest side of Springfield, she had an idea: buy the rundown roadside Rockwood.

“They’re going to represent an area, then you need to put your money where your mouth is,” Ferguson said.

International travelers discover hidden gem

After seven months of renovation, the Rockwood Motor Court reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic and survived. The original property opened and survived the Great Depression.

The 10 rooms all have different themes. Ferguson said it’s her recollection of roadside motels and courts when she was a kid.

It’s not as fancy as today’s hotels, which is good. This is what life was like and how many travelers want to spend a night or two while seeing Route 66.

“It’s great. It’s wonderful. We had no idea that so many people would come. I mean, we knew that Route 66 was vital and there was significant travel on it. But I think one of the biggest things we learned is exactly how much international travel that there is on Route 66,” Ferguson said.

“While it’s been decommissioned and officially doesn’t exist, it’s still very much alive,” Phillips said.

From France to Australia, China to Estonia, there are always new faces driving up to spend the night. To help them with check-in, their 9-year-old granddaughter, Harlynn, assists.

“I’ve met tons of kids around my age and I love having like a good laugh with them,” Harlynn said.

Looking ahead to centennial

The Fergusons cannot imagine life without the Rockwood Motor Court in their life.

“Route 66 is kind of in DNA as a society, as part of who we are, it’s part of our heritage and culture. So it was neat to find a kind of an undiscovered or a neglected part that just needed some love,” Phillips said.

“Don’t think people understand how fun it is and you’re not going to get bored because you know you can make as many stops as you want or don’t want,” Ferguson said.

There are plenty of restaurants, motels and attractions to see, and with the 100th anniversary coming up next summer, the Fergusons hope Route 66 just keeps getting better.

“Taking something that wasn’t really stable and contributing to the neighborhood and turning it into a contributor and a solid part of it,” Ferguson said.

“Keep it alive and leave it in better shape than when you found it because there are generations to follow,” Phillips said.

Story originally appear on KBTX News.