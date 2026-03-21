The Mother Road is turning 100 in 2026, and America is ready to celebrate in true Route 66 style — with wheels rolling, neon glowing, and the open highway calling louder than ever.

Two major new surveys paint an exciting picture: a record number of travelers are planning to hit the historic route, and many of them are doing it the most authentic way possible — by RV.

Massive Interest in the Centennial

According to a nationwide AAA survey, 41% of American adults already plan to visit at least part of Route 66 during its centennial year. Another 15% say they’ve become interested after learning about the 100th anniversary celebrations. That means millions of people will be cruising the same two-lane blacktop that has symbolized freedom, adventure, and Americana for a century.

Travelers want the classics:

Santa Monica Pier

Cadillac Ranch in Amarillo, Texas

Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton

Lou Mitchell’s Restaurant in Chicago

The Blue Whale of Catoosa

Wigwam Motels

Meramec Caverns

And dozens of quirky roadside stops in between

Many will travel with family or friends, making it a true multi-generational experience.

RV Travel Exploding This Spring — and Beyond

At the same time, the RV Industry Association’s latest Spring Travel Intention Survey shows 34.6 million Americans plan to take an RV trip between March and May 2026 — a 23% jump from last spring. Looking further ahead, 74 million people intend to go RVing sometime in the next 12 months.

Why the surge? RVers cite affordability compared to flying and hotels, the flexibility to change plans on a whim, pet-friendly travel, and the joy of immersing in nature and small-town America.

Major 2026 events — including the Route 66 Centennial, the nation’s 250th anniversary, and the FIFA World Cup (June Los Angeles) — are only adding fuel to the fire.

The overlap is clear: 18% of those planning a Route 66 trip in the AAA survey said they’ll do it in an RV or camper. That combination points to one thing — the Mother Road is about to see its busiest, most spirited season in decades.

Why an RV Is Perfect for Route 66 in 2026

Nothing captures the spirit of Route 66 like traveling with your home on wheels. You can pull over at a roadside diner, linger at a vintage motel, or wake up parked beside a giant roadside attraction without worrying about checkout times.

Spring and fall remain the sweet spots for weather — avoiding brutal desert heat in summer or icy plains in winter. But with so many people planning trips, popular campgrounds and iconic stops will fill up fast. Booking early is essential.

Centennial Events to Watch For

2026 will be packed with celebrations from Chicago to Santa Monica. Highlights already on the calendar include:

Classic car shows and parades in Texas and Oklahoma

The Route 66 Fun Run and Marathons

Festivals, parades and extra events planned by communities along the route

Speaker series, historical exhibits, and family-friendly activities celebrating the road’s legacy

State and federal dollars allocated to roads, signs and statues to enhance the quality of drive and travel experience

Many of these events will be especially welcoming to RVers, with dedicated parking or nearby campgrounds.

Planning Your RV Centennial Adventure

Here are a few practical tips to make your trip smooth:

Take your time — The full route is roughly 2,400 miles. Plan at least 10–14 days one-way if you want to savor it (or break it into sections over multiple years).

Book campgrounds now — Private RV parks and KOA locations near must-see spots often fill months in advance during big event years.

Choose your direction wisely — West-to-east rentals sometimes have lower drop-off fees.

Use RV-friendly routing — Some historic alignments have low bridges, switchbacks, tight urban turns, or weight limits. Modern RV GPS apps are your friend.

Mix driving styles — Use interstates for long hauls between highlights, then drop onto the old road for the scenic, nostalgic stretches.

Popular RV stops along the way include parks near Cadillac Ranch (Amarillo), the Blue Whale (Catoosa), Meteor Crater (Arizona), and many state parks and KOAs that put you close to the action without the hassle of downtown parking in a big rig.

The Road Ahead

Route 66 has always been more than just pavement — it’s a living story of American optimism, ingenuity, and wanderlust. In its centennial year, that story is being written by a new generation of travelers, many of them arriving in RVs ready to create fresh memories while honoring the old ones.

Whether you’re a first-timer chasing the neon signs or a repeat pilgrim who can’t stay away, 2026 promises to be unforgettable.

The highway is calling. Dust off the maps, check your tire pressure, and get ready to join the biggest Route 66 celebration in a hundred years.

See you out on the road.

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