At the corner of 5th and Central, where Historic Route 66 cuts through downtown, the Bliss Building has stood since 1905 — 21 years before the Mother Road even received its famous number. For generations, it was more than brick and mortar. It was Lindy’s Diner: a community anchor, a film location, a late-night haven for road warriors, lowriders, artists, and office workers alike.

Now the 121-year-old landmark faces likely demolition after a partial wall collapse in late April 2026. City officials, citing public safety, have given owners Steve and Dawn Vatoseow until May 15 to apply for permits — with strong indications that full demolition is the only feasible path forward. Yet many in the Route 66 community wonder whether enough was done to explore preservation options, especially with significant state and federal funds flowing for the highway’s 2026 centennial.

Built by Zenas H. Bliss, the rounded-corner building has witnessed Albuquerque’s evolution from territorial days through the golden age of the Mother Road. The ground floor became the Coney Island Café in 1929, later rebranded as Lindy’s Diner around 1960. The Vatoseow family has stewarded it for decades, turning it into one of New Mexico’s most beloved Route 66 stops.

It earned national acclaim, appeared in productions like Better Call Saul, Roswell, and The Goldfinch, and served as a gathering place that fed generations of New Mexicans.

Concerns about the building’s structural integrity surfaced earlier in 2026. After it was red-tagged and closed in April, a large section of the east wall dramatically crumbled on April 27 while a car passed by — captured on video with no injuries.

Subsequent city assessments and an independent engineer’s review led Mayor Tim Keller and officials to conclude that safe renovation would be extremely costly and dangerous. The city has warned it may demolish the structure itself and lien the property if owners do not act.

The Owners’ Struggle

For Steve and Dawn Vatoseow, this is a deeply personal loss layered on top of health and financial hardship. Steve is recovering from open-heart surgery, adding immense stress to an already difficult situation. Dawn has described the rapid timeline as unrealistic, noting insurance delays in getting engineers on-site and challenges accessing the building to retrieve decades of records and personal items despite signing liability waivers.

The family had listed the building for sale earlier in the year while exploring retirement, but they hoped to preserve at least part of its historic character. They launched a GoFundMe (organized with community help) targeting $100,000 for repairs, preservation, and family support.

As of early May, it has raised roughly $10,500 from 86 donors — a showing of local affection, but far short of what’s needed for major structural work.

Centennial Funds and Questions of Balance

This situation unfolds against a backdrop of substantial public investment in Route 66’s 100th anniversary. New Mexico has distributed millions through the Route 66 Centennial Grant Program for events, marketing, infrastructure, and destination enhancements.

Additional funding streams exist via the National Park Service Route 66 Corridor Preservation Program, National Trust for Historic Preservation grants (including Preserve Route 66 Legacy Business grants), and state historic programs.

Critics and supporters alike point out that a landmark like the Bliss Building — with its direct tie to Route 66’s history — would seem like a natural candidate for targeted preservation support, especially given the family’s long-term community contributions.

The owners reportedly sought grants previously but faced bureaucratic hurdles. With deadlines tight and costs potentially reaching millions for full stabilization, questions remain about whether more proactive assistance or flexible funding could have changed the outcome.

Community members, neighboring businesses, and Route 66 enthusiasts have rallied with donations and calls to save the diner, highlighting its cultural importance at a moment when the Mother Road should be celebrating its icons.

An Uncertain Future

As the May 15 deadline approaches, the corner of 5th and Central stands fenced off and silent. Whatever comes next — demolition and a cleared lot, or a last-minute preservation miracle — the story of Lindy’s and the Bliss Building underscores a painful truth along Route 66: aging infrastructure, economic pressures, health struggles, and tight timelines can overwhelm even the most beloved landmarks.

The Vatoseows have given decades of service, meals, and memories to Albuquerque and travelers alike. Many hope the city, state, and preservation community can still find a way to give their landmark a fighting chance — or at least a more compassionate, balanced farewell.

Route 66 has lost pieces of its heart before. But the road — and its people — remember.

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