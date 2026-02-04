Route 66 at 100: Voices of the Road — Rhys Martin

It’s time to fire up the mic and the studio in the clouds, where the coffee’s hot, the neon’s buzzing, and the road always runs east and west. Today’s stop isn’t a diner or a drive-in—it’s a conversation at the crossroads of history and horsepower. On the line is Rhys Martin, a man who knows virtually every bend, bypass, and backstory of America’s most famous highway.

Before the tires even warm up, there’s one important order of business: is it Route 66 or Root 66? Rhys leans “root,” borrowing from the song that put the road in our heads in the first place—but like the highway itself, he says it goes both ways. I am also a “root” pronouncer by default, and with that, we ease off the shoulder and onto a stretch of pavement that’s been carrying American stories for nearly a century.

And now… a voice of the road.

Post–World War II Boom and the “Tagline” Era

After the war was over and the uniforms were folded away, something else happened. The men who came home brought with them memories of wide horizons and unfamiliar colors—red rock canyons, desert skies, the long sweep of the Southwest. They’d trained out west, passed through places like the Grand Canyon and the Painted Desert, and when peace returned, they didn’t want postcards. They wanted to go back. This time with the family in the car.

Route 66 was ready for them.

The road leaned into it, too. The pitch was simple and confident, the kind of language that sold freedom on four wheels: shortest, fastest, year-round best across the scenic West. No fine print. No detours. Just a promise that if you pointed the hood west, Route 66 would take care of the rest.

And it worked. Families followed the slogans, and the Mother Road filled up with station wagons, suitcases, and summer plans—heading toward neon, national parks, and places like Disneyland.

So why does it all start in Chicago? Why not keep going east?

Rhys says there was never really a plan for that. At the time, Chicago was the crossroads—America’s second-largest city, plugged into the Great Lakes, rail lines, and shipping routes that fed the East. If you wanted a single launch point for a westward journey, this was it.

From Chicago, the road didn’t need to reach the ocean behind you. Everything east of there already had a way in. Route 66’s job was to do something else—to open the country up, mile by mile, toward the setting sun.

A Few Centennial Events: Tulsa cruise, national kickoff, and Oklahoma programming

Rhys previews major centennial-related events:

Tulsa Classic Car Cruise – May 30 : Tulsa aims to break the Guinness World Record for most classic cars through an intersection in one day—just under 3,000 is the record, and they want to exceed 3,000 cars.

National kickoff – April 30 in Springfield, Missouri : Rhys explains Springfield is considered the “birthplace” of Route 66 (where the number selection story is celebrated and an April 30, 1926 telegram to Washington is part of the lore).

Oklahoma Association events include: A big band hangar dance at the Stafford Air & Space Museum (Weatherford) A centennial car show with the TP Drive-In (Sapulpa) paired with a screening of Pixar’s Cars A music and craft festival with the Round Barn (Arcadia)



Rhys also mentions broader statewide/local events and says his “national hat” will have him traveling heavily to support centennial activity.

Pixar’s Cars and Route 66’s Youth Pipeline

I have to admit, I missed the whole Pixar Cars phenomenon. I was a single parent and my son grew up in a different era of life, and somewhere along the way Pixar’s Cars passed him by. So my obvious question: what does an animated movie have to do with the old American highway Route 66?

Rhys explains that Cars didn’t just use Route 66 as a backdrop—it used the realities of bypassed Route 66 towns as its core story.

Pixar used the Mother Road as a way to talk about something America had nearly forgotten: slowing down. About towns that once glowed with neon and conversation, then went dark when the interstate rushed past without stopping. Cracked sidewalks. Flickering signs. Main Streets that didn’t die, but waited.

Radiator Springs, he says, isn’t a real town—but it’s made of real ones. A stitched-together place built from faces, cafés, gas stations, and landmarks that still exist if you know where to look. Even the landscape tells on itself—mountains shaped like Cadillac tailfins, a quiet wink to Cadillac Ranch and the roadside art that made Route 66 famous long before animation ever did.

And here’s the part that matters: when the movie came out in 2006, people didn’t just watch it—they went looking for it. Estimates showed tourism traffic along Route 66 jumped by roughly thirty percent. Kids who’d memorized the movie line by line suddenly wanted to see the road in real life. Parents followed. Grandparents remembered.

A cartoon did what maps and guidebooks couldn’t—it handed the Mother Road to a new generation and said, this still matters.

Oklahoma Route 66 Association and the Will Rogers Highway marker

How about getting your name etched in Route 66 history? Rhys explains how listeners can support the Oklahoma association —not just as travelers, but as caretakers of the road?

Rhys tells me it starts with leaving a mark—literally.

He points me to OklahomaRoute66.com, where the Oklahoma Route 66 Association is raising funds for a new Will Rogers Highway marker in Wellston, Oklahoma, right at the midpoint of the state’s Route 66 stretch. Long before it was universally called the Mother Road, Route 66 carried another name—the Will Rogers Highway—and stone markers once lined the route with Rogers’ words carved into them.

It’s been more than a decade since a new one was built, and this project is meant to change that as part of the centennial.

Rhys also walks me through how people can stay connected beyond a single trip. A $20 annual membership helps support preservation, education, and events along the road, and comes with weekly updates that keep members plugged into what’s happening across Oklahoma’s stretch of Route 66.

And then there’s the part that made me smile. Rhys tells me about “Flat Will”—a travel companion families can take with them, snapping photos along the way and quietly introducing a new generation to Will Rogers and the road that once carried his name.

It’s not just about remembering Route 66.

It’s about taking responsibility for it—one mile, one marker, one story at a time.

DX sign, The Outsiders, and Tulsa nostalgia

At one point, my eye keeps drifting back to the image behind Rhys, and I finally ask him about it—the Will Rogers figure paired with the old DX sign. It’s one of those symbols you recognize instantly, even if you can’t quite place why.

Rhys explains that DX stood for Diamond Extra, a brand tied to the oil history of Josh Cosden’s company, back when gasoline brands were as much about trust and reputation as they were about octane. Over time, though, the meaning shifted. For a lot of people today, that DX sign isn’t just oil-and-gas history—it’s pop culture.

He also educates me on how people now connect Route 66 to The Outsiders, the novel by S.E. Hinton and the 1980s film shot right there in Tulsa by the legendary director Francis Ford Coppola. The imagery stuck. The places became characters. And decades later, the story refused to fade.

Rhys points out that Danny Boy O’Connor played a key role in keeping that legacy alive, stepping in to buy and restore the house used in the film and turning it into a museum—giving fans a physical place to stand inside a story they thought only existed on screen.

Then Rhys shifts gears, and the history turns personal. He tells me that when he sees the DX sign, he doesn’t think first about movies or brands—he thinks about a friend. Laurel Kane, who restored an old DX station in Afton, Oklahoma, transforming it into the Afton Packard Museum. She passed away about ten years ago, and the sign has become a daily reminder of her work and her passion.

We also touch on the Admiral Twin Drive-In, still standing, still operating, and woven into both Outsiders lore and Route 66 itself. One more place where oil history, pop culture, and personal memory intersect—proving again that on Route 66, nothing is ever just one thing.

Route 66 Pop Culture Essentials

I ask Rhys what else belongs on the short list—the movies, the music, the pop-culture touchstones that helped turn a highway into a myth.

He doesn’t hesitate. The big one, he says, is The Grapes of Wrath—John Steinbeck’s novel and John Ford’s film—where Route 66 earned its most enduring nickname, the Mother Road. That story, of families moving west with everything they owned packed into a car, permanently tied the road to resilience, migration, and survival.

Then there’s Easy Rider, which still echoes along the western stretches of Route 66, especially in motorcycle culture. Even today, you see it in the leather, the chrome, and the way riders talk about the road—not as a destination, but as a statement.

He also mentions the Route 66 television series from the 1960s, a show that romanticized the open road at a time when Americans were already starting to move faster than they could process. Even though much of it wasn’t filmed on the actual highway, the idea stuck: two people, a car, and a problem to solve somewhere down the road.

And of course, we circle back to the song that started it all. Rhys and I both land on it almost instinctively—“Get Your Kicks on Route 66,” written by Bobby Troup and first recorded by Nat King Cole. A few bars of that tune did what maps and mileage signs never could: it put the road into the American imagination, where it’s stayed ever since.

Route 66 as a Culture-Shifter: Motels, Travel, and “Main Street of America”

Quick personal plug to advance the conversation. I’ve got a Route 66 book coming out in April, and that I’ve been rolling the story out chapter by chapter. One of the early chapters looks at something most people overlook—how Route 66 quietly changed the way America slept.

Downtown hotels gave way to roadside motels. U-shaped layouts. Pull-up convenience. Built for salesmen, families, and anyone chasing daylight instead of room service.

Rhys says Route 66 hit at exactly the right moment. When the numbered highway system rolled out in 1926, Americans were buying cars faster than the country knew what to do with them. Route 66 was just one of many highways at first, but history kept funneling people onto it—Dust Bowl migration, the Great Depression, wartime movement, and sheer volume. He points to early promotion, too.

In 1927, Cyrus Avery helped form the U.S. 66 Highway Association, pushing towns to pave the road quickly because they knew traffic—and opportunity—would follow.

Even during the Depression, Rhys says, Route 66 didn’t dry up. In many places, it grew. Motels and diners along the corridor saw more activity as travelers concentrated on the road. He mentions survivors like the Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari, alongside the empty shells that tell the other side of the story—the businesses that didn’t make it once the interstates pulled traffic away.

I tell him I’ve spent most of my life on the road, and it’s only recently that Route 66 grabbed me. It started as a commerce corridor, but it ended up feeding families, empowering traveling salesmen, and helping build the middle-class freedom we now take for granted. Speed limits. Gas stations. Safety standards. Roadside services. All of it traces back to the car—and to this road.

Rhys nods and calls Route 66 a through-line of twentieth-century American life. They didn’t call it the Main Street of America by accident. In town after town, the highway ran straight through the heart of the community, dropping travelers into diners, shops, and local businesses. That traffic created an entire ecosystem—one so successful, he adds, that the interstate system eventually had to be built just to relieve the congestion Route 66 created.

Oklahoma’s Route 66 Advantage: Drivable and Intact

I ask Rhys how Oklahoma compares, especially after talking about bypassed towns in the Upper Midwest. What does Route 66 look like there, town to town?

He says it’s familiar territory—two major cities, Oklahoma City and Tulsa, with a long string of smaller towns stitched between them. The spacing wasn’t random. First came the railroads, with towns built around water stops. Then the highway followed. And finally, the interstate arrived and changed everything again.

But Oklahoma caught a break.

Rhys explains that when turnpikes came in, the state was required to keep a free alternative route. That meant Route 66 stayed under state jurisdiction even after federal routing shifted. The result is something rare: you can drive from the Kansas border to the Texas border in Oklahoma on Route 66 without touching the interstate if you don’t want to. Most states can’t say that anymore.

When I ask where people should stop, Rhys laughs a little—it’s a tough question. Still, a few places rise to the top.

There’s a Paul Bunyan Muffler Man in Tulsa—one of several giants nearby—and he notes Oklahoma is seeing a real revival of Muffler Man culture. Up near Kansas, the Coleman Theatre in Miami still shines, a restored 1929 movie palace complete with its original pipe organ, built by a zinc-mining entrepreneur who wanted big acts to come to town.

Just outside Tulsa sits the Blue Whale in Catoosa, one of the most photographed attractions on all of Route 66. Downtown Sapulpa gets a mention for its walkability and intact brick storefronts, a place where it’s still easy to imagine Model Ts rolling past.

Farther west, the Oklahoma Route 66 Museum in Clinton offers what Rhys calls the “full picture” of the road—especially popular with international travelers who want context, not just snapshots.

And then there’s Tulsa’s oversized neon sign advertising Metal Gold Milk, glowing thirty feet high—one more reminder that on Route 66, even advertising once aspired to spectacle.

Rhys shrugs at the end of it. Choosing favorites is almost beside the point. Oklahoma has an embarrassment of riches, he says—and so do the other seven states. The real advantage here is that the road still works. It’s still drivable. Still connected. Still alive.

Route 66 Stamp, David Schwartz & Personal Journeys

At one point, I bring up the new Route 66 stamp set and mention a photographer I thought might be from Ohio. Rhys immediately knows who I’m talking about—David Schwartz—and you can hear the respect in his voice when he talks about him. He tells me David is one of those people Route 66 seems to find on its own: a photographer who didn’t just document the road, but became part of it.

Rhys explains that the U.S. Postal Service announced an eight-stamp series to represent the eight Route 66 states, and David was selected as the photographer. To Rhys, it’s more than recognition—it’s another example of how the road calls to different people for different reasons. Some come to photograph it. Some come to preserve it. And some, he says, pass through once and end up staying because a stretch of it feels like home.

That leads me into how I’m approaching the Route 66 Americana Archive. Instead of just documenting the road itself, I’m going county by county, focusing on the people who live along it. I ask Rhys what stands out to him—what coverage really captured the spirit of Route 66 in a meaningful way.

He points first to Michael Wallis’ Route 66: The Mother Road, originally published in 1990. Rhys calls it foundational to the modern revitalization movement and notes that a 100th anniversary edition is coming out in May. It’s the book that helped reframe Route 66 not as a relic, but as a living corridor.

Then he mentions something more unexpected: A Sports Fan’s Guide to Route 66 by Ron Clements—a book that uses stadiums, teams, and sports culture as a way to understand the road. Different lens, same highway.

But Rhys is quick to say the most powerful stories don’t always end up between hard covers. He tells me about meeting a monk walking Route 66, and about countless personal journeys that exist mostly online—through photos, journals, and social media posts that never pass through a publisher’s gate.

That resonates with me. The internet cracked Route 66 wide open. It let people tell their own stories without asking permission. That’s why my project is built around long interview blocks at iconic diners, inviting locals to drive in and share fifteen minutes of their lives on tape. Efficient, yes—but more importantly, human.

Because on Route 66, the story isn’t just the pavement.

It’s the people who keep choosing it.

Lodging today: Vintage Motels Still Alive

I have heard that a few chain hotel motel type companies have taken over, so I am curious if there are still enough vintage places to stay while keeping the Route 66 vibe.

Rhys says there are many operating vintage motels, often family-owned, serving both U.S. and international travelers. Examples:

Blue Swallow Motel in Tucumcari (late 1930s, still operating)

Railhaven Motel in Springfield (now under Best Western but still a vintage experience with traveler gathering areas)

Skyliner Motel in Stroud, OK—recently reopened after renovation and returned to overnight service

Tin Can Alley in Kingman, Arizona—an Airstream park where guests can stay overnight in restored trailers

Meet People and “Life Begins at the Off-Ramp”

As we start to wind things down, Rhys offers the advice that feels like it matters most. Don’t try to conquer Route 66, he tells me. Don’t treat it like a checklist. The value isn’t in miles covered—it’s in time spent. Pull off. Talk to people. Sit down. Make room for the stories that don’t show up on a map.

He reminds me, once more, that Oklahoma has more drivable miles of Route 66 than any other state because the road never fully disappeared beneath the interstate. It stayed usable. Connected. Human. And he leaves me with a line that sticks, credited to Michael Wallis: life begins at the off-ramp.

Before we sign off, I circle back with a question tied to my own lane. With The Crude Life underwriting part of this project, I ask Rhys about the oil-and-gas layer of Route 66—the gas stations, the architecture, the energy history baked into the roadside.

He starts in Tulsa, reminding me that the city was once known as the oil capital of the world. Much of its downtown Art Deco skyline, he says, traces back to oil families and energy wealth—names like Phillips still etched into the buildings. The road reflects that history, too. All along Route 66, gas stations evolved alongside the automobile, and many still stand—some preserved, some repurposed, all telling a piece of the story.

He mentions Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios in Tulsa, an old gas station now reborn as a gift shop. Then he jumps north to Odell, Illinois, where an early Standard Oil station was built in a cottage style—designed to blend into the neighborhood at a time when people didn’t want industrial-looking fuel depots next door.

And then there’s the kind of story Route 66 seems to specialize in. Rhys tells me about an old stone gas station near Arcadia, Oklahoma, rumored to have hosted a counterfeiting operation back in the 1920s or ’30s. Is it true? He shrugs. Maybe. Maybe not. But on this road, the legend matters almost as much as the fact.

Because Route 66 isn’t just about where you’re going.

It’s about what you discover when you stop—and what the road remembers, even when no one’s watching.

Jason Spiess is an multi-award-winning journalist, entrepreneur, producer and content consultant. Spiess, who began working in the media at age 10, has over 40 years of media experience in broadcasting, journalism, reporting and principal ownership in media companies.